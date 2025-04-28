Which Spring Home Scent Matches Your Star Sign? This Is What Your Home Should Smell Like Right Now, According to the Zodiac
Because scenting your home incompatibly is so 2024
From checking my Co-Star on the daily to blaming anything inopportune on mercury retrograde, it's safe to say I'm immersed in the astrological charting of zodiac signs. And I have found that matching aspects of my lifestyle to my star sign has made me feel more in tune with my surroundings than ever before.
Since we're all about making your home smell like spring while looking its best, I found myself curious about the best spring home scents for each zodiac. So I reached out to a couple of fragrance experts to create the ultimate perfuming guide.
As you venture into this guide, you'll find your complementary fragrance and a recommendation catering to your zodiac's exact preferences.
Curious? Read on to find out if your chosen scent was written in the stars or if you'd personally prefer that of another.
1. Capricorn: Naturally Earthy
22nd December to 19th January
First up, we have Capricorns. And according to fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell, this star sign is drawn to naturally earthy scents. No frills, no fanciness. Just simple and timeless, quite like the personalities attached.
"Capricorn is drawn to depth, legacy, and quiet strength," says Emilie. "Earthy and powdery scents suit their love of structure and sophistication — fragrances that speak softly but leave a lasting impression."
Considering the organic element Capricorns connect with, I recommend choosing incense as your scenting medium of choice, for it perfectly ties into the earthiness of it all.
Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
Crafted with top notes of bamboo and pimento, heart notes of hay, labdanum, and myrrh, and base notes of cedarwood, guaiac woods, leather, and sandalwood, Byredo's Tree House is perfect for Capricorns.
2. Aquarius: Fruitily Gourmand
20th January to 18th February
"Originality is everything for Aquarius," says Emilie. "They’re drawn to scents that feel inventive and a little offbeat, light compositions that linger subtly and stand apart without trying too hard."
Enter notes of delectable fruitiness. And I'm not talking about synthetic fruit-led fragrances that come off as sickly sweet (almost cough-syrup adjacent). Rather, Aquarians will love fruity scents that are surprisingly authentic.
And, if you ask me, experimenting with this genre of scents is one of the best ways to make your bedroom smell divine.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
Featuring a high-quality vegetable wax blend and an organic cotton wick for a clean burn, Malin+Goetz's Strawberry Candle is a refreshing fruit-led fragrance that will quickly become a spring-time favorite.
3. Pisces: Layered Amber
19th February to 20th March
When it comes to their personalities and their preference in fragrance, Emilie finds that Pisceans are innately mysterious and intuitive.
"Pisces is drawn to scents that feel like memories," she adds. "Vintage-style scents suit their dreamlike nature. So I'd recommend soft, emotional fragrances that linger like a story half-remembered."
And what better fragrance to lead them into aromatic daydreams than amber? Whether infused in the best candles or sprays, this scent borders on vanilla but features a depth in smokiness, contributing to the layers within.
Size: 350 ml
Jo Malone London's Golden Amber & Orange Townhouse Diffuser is a limited edition launch that will aromatically transform your home into a soothing space that's fit for a Piscean.
4. Aries: Sweet Vanilla
21st March to 19th April
Rachel Lomax, a spokesperson at AO, tells me that a national survey of 2,000 Brits uncovered a fascinating link between zodiac signs and scent preferences.
"Aries individuals are bold and adventurous, and they are attracted to the warm, inviting scent of vanilla," says Rachel. "This saccharine scent adds comfort and sweetness to their dynamic and ambitious nature."
So if you're looking for a home fragrance to cozy up your home, settle on a vanilla-led scent for a warm and embracing space.
Rachel Lomax is a homes expert and spokesperson at AO.com. Aside from being a scent enthusiast, Rachel has a strong background in mobile technology, staying current with trends and troubleshooting in the industry.
Burn Time: 60 Hours
Not only does Anthropologie's Boogie Bougie Vanilla Noir & Haystack Candle look seriously cool in its chrome container, but it smells just as lovely. So if you're an Aries, I recommend giving it a chance.
5. Taurus: Fresh Linen
20th April to 20th May
"Known as being grounded and down to earth, Taureans are naturally attracted to the comforting aroma of fresh linen," says Rachel. "Its soft, clean fragrance aligns perfectly with their appreciation for comfort and stability."
"As lovers of luxury, Taurus signs find comfort in familiar, sensory experiences, making the clean, gentle scent of fresh linen an ideal choice," she adds. And although not one myself, I find this to be true of the indulgent Taureans around me.
I recommend going for breezy, straightforward home sprays for that fresh linen scent, or go the old-fashioned way by making your own homemade laundry detergent for a rewarding end to a tedious chore.
Scent: Fresh Linen + Jasmine
Rated at a strong 4.8/5 at John Lewis, this Laura Ashley Fresh Linen Room Spray is clean and simple but nuanced with notes of floral jasmine for a full-bodied aroma that makes for a refreshing ambiance.
6. Gemini: Punchy Citrus
21st May to 20th June
Rachel points out that AO's fragrance survey concluded that most Geminis prefer citrus-inspired scents at home. At first, citrus may seem simple, but these punchy notes evolve as they aromatize. And they happen to be one of the best scents to make your bathroom smell like a spa.
"This star sign's desire for mental stimulation aligns perfectly with the bright, refreshing scent of citrus and lemon, which mirrors their vibrant energy," she explains.
Imagine the scent of freshly baked lemon bars wafting through a home or the zesty aroma of hand-squeezed orange juice in the morning. That's exactly the kind of home scent that you can expect to find in a Gemini's apartment.
Quantity: 10 Reeds
This Aery Citrus Tonic Reed Diffuser from Anthropologie is vegan, cruelty-free, and lasts up to four months. But I have a feeling that if you're a Gemini, you'll be going back for seconds soon after.
7. Cancer: Simple Aqua
21st June to 22nd July
Alongside Scorpio and Pisces, Cancer is known to be a water sign. So it should come as no surprise that the home scent that matches the zodiac best is the humble aqua.
"Nurturing and deeply intuitive, Cancer is drawn to the calm and clarity of water," says Emilie. "Aquatic scents with clean, oceanic, and softly mineral notes help create the sense of emotional security they seek."
So if you're a Cancerian who hasn't quite found a home scent that complements your space, I recommend spritzing an aquatic scent to make your home smell like spring in a way that feels truly you.
Wax: Soy-based
Le Labo is known for their cult classic candle collection, and among the lot, Calone 17 is an aquatic fragrance that any Cancer worth their salt should try. Speaking of, this scent reminds me of standing by the sea with a summer breeze drifting across a sandy shore.
8. Leo: Classic Woody
23rd July to 22nd August
Speaking to the star sign's choice of spring home scent, Emilie says: "Confident and magnetic, Leo is drawn to bold, expressive scents that command attention. Smoky woods and luxurious blends reflect their love of drama and presence."
Wood-led fragrances are another great example of scents that can weave a vibe throughout a home. And it's a great way to make your living room smell good before an evening of hosting, or otherwise.
Now, if you're looking for directions towards a scent that'll tick all your boxes, Essential Parfums candles should be on your radar. Particularly the Bois Impérial by Quentin Bisch.
Fragrance: Rich Mahogany
If you're interested in bringing H&M's Lava-Stone Diffuser into your abode, all you have to do is pour a couple of drops of the scented oil onto the stones and let the diffuser work its wood-forward wonders.
9. Virgo: Delicate Florals
23rd August to 22nd September
"Discreet and detail-oriented, Virgo finds comfort in calm, familiar scents that don’t overpower," Emilie tells me. "Soft florals like lavender, iris, and white rose suit their love of purity, structure, and quiet elegance."
And as a Virgo through and through, I must admit that rich, blossom-y scents are not my first choice, but soft floral notes are absolutely my vibe. It should emulate strolling through a spring garden or sitting by a vase of fresh-cut scented blooms, not falling into a bush of them.
Now, although florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, I'd argue that they're a classic for a reason. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Notes: Ylang-ylang + Vanilla + Jasmine
To all my fellow Virgos, the Les Mondes de Diptyque La Forêt Rêve Refillable Scented Candle from Selfridges will leave you obsessed and your home smelling like a beautiful forest in bloom — trust.
10. Libra: Musky Myrrh
23rd September to 22nd October
"Graceful and attuned to beauty, Libra is drawn to scents that feel balanced and refined," says Emilie. You probably find yourself enjoying room perfumes that are warm, subtle, and bordering on woody.
"In my experience, I find that airy musks and delicate fragrance blends suit their need to charm without ever overwhelming a space beyond control," she adds. Try your nose at musk, myrrh, and frankincense.
You won't regret it, and it'll set the tone for a home that's laid-back, inviting, and subtle in scent. My latest party trick involves scenting with Ripple+ Home's incense droplets, and its DREAM scent is a Libra-coded layered aroma that's tough to beat.
Quantity: 6 Reeds
I came across Zara Home's Eternal Musk Reed Diffuser recently, and it's been on my wishlist ever since. Part of the brand's signature collection, it features top notes of bergamot and violet, heart notes of vetiver, and base notes of tonka bean.
11. Scorpio: Romantic Leather
23rd October to 21st November
"Scorpio needs to impress and leave a mark. Bold leathers, dark woods, and unique blends are a perfect match," Emilie notes. "Consider intense, mysterious, and unforgettable home scents to build allure."
When it comes to Scorpios' affinity for leather-heavy scents, it's the regal depth of the scent that exudes a sense of old money luxury. Although more of an evening aroma, leather can be softened to suit any time of day and season.
Scent-layering, for instance, is a brilliant way to use leather-driven home fragrances to complete the ambiance of your home, while adjusting the top notes for a lighter air of aroma.
Color: Green
Trudon's Ernesto Room Spray from Net-A-Porter is undeniably gorgeous. Designed like a romantically vintage perfume bottle, you can afford to have this home fragrance sit out in your living room for a tasteful eye (and nose).
12. Sagittarius: Herbaceous Greens
22nd November to 21st December
Where Sagittarians and home spring scents are concerned, herbaceous green fragrances are a given. Known for their adventurous and optimistic demeanour, spritely green scents offer up a perfect match.
"Sagittarius craves freedom and a sense of elsewhere," Emilie explains. "Light, airy scents with wild greens, and sometimes a gentle touch of florals match their need to be both here and far away at once."
A timely launch that will satisfy a Sagittarian's palette is Malin+Goetz's spring home sprays, the ideal treat for a space that's effortlessly convivial.
Color: Cream
Now Loewe's Oregano Candle might look humbly simple, but the herbaceous oregano fragrance packs a delectable punch. Described as evoking a sweet, raw, and earthy scent of a vegetable patch, this candle is a Sagittarian spring scent that's not worth missing out on.
FAQs
What are the Spring Zodiac Signs?
Aries, Taurus, and Gemini are the main spring zodiac signs. Born around the start of this bountiful season, these star signs are associated with the warmth and color spring signifies. And so it only makes sense that their preferred home scents match up.
Having surveyed this chart of scents among friends of various star signs, I find that both Emilie and Rachel have found spring home scents that are fascinatingly compatible with every zodiac.
However, if you find that your scent doesn't feel perfectly authentic, then I suggest looking to your rising sign or your moon sign for another chance at finding your ideal home fragrance.
And if you're always up to find out more about your star sign, I recommend looking through our astrology-inspired gift guide or thumbing through our zodiac houseplant pairings next.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
