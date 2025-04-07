My Favorite New Home Fragrance Discovery? These Candles Are Made by Expert Perfumers With Access to Extraordinary Ingredients

Have you ever stopped to consider the minds behind your favorite scents? Think of the perfume you wear each day, or the candle you love to burn — who actually imagined, concocted, tested, and developed that scent? Well, fragrance brand Essential Parfums spends a lot of time thinking about it, shining a spotlight on these talented individuals, and reminding us of the artistry behind our treasured scents.

The brand's mission is simple: make luxurious fragrances accessible while respecting and honoring perfumers. Since the perfumers are renowned for their expertise, you can only imagine the access they have to some of the finest ingredients in the world, which helps them develop the most captivating fragrances for your home. Ever heard of akigalawood? What about fruity osmanthus?

I had an opportunity to smell these candles before having any real knowledge of the brand — and from first whiff, I was enthralled. Each of the candles emits a soft, sensual scent that is invigorating but not overpowering, light and airy, but also rich. They also burn for 90s hours.

After doing some research, and discovering Essential Parfums' dedication to honoring scent-making, I was even more obsessed. (I'm a sucker for a story.) It's safe to say that Essential Parfums is in the running for best candles — for more reasons than one.

Below, find six of their masterfully crafted scents that have been transformed into stylish home candles.

Essential Parfums Bois Impérial by Quentin Bisch $70 at essentialparfums.com Bois Impérial is a fresh, woody fragrance that is centered around akigalawood — a woody, spicy scent derived from patchouli oil. Perfumer Quentin Bisch wanted to use this ingredient along with Thai basil and Haitian vetiver to develop a fragrance that had depth. When transformed into a candle, Bois Impérial's spicy timut pepper and basil notes enhance the woody fragrance to develop a luxurious aroma for the home. Essential Parfums Divine Vanille by Olivier Pescheux $70 at essentialparfums.com Vanilla might be a common candle scent, but the complementary notes in Divine Vanille make this candle anything but ordinary. According to perfumer Olivier Pescheux, this scent combines vanilla with notes of clary sage oil, cinnamon, black pepper, fruity osmanthus, and natural incense. In candle form, the vanilla amber becomes sweeter to elegantly complement the candle's woody undertones. Essential Parfums Fig Infusion by Nathalie Lorson $70 at essentialparfums.com Perfumer Nathalie Lorson describes Fig Infusion in three words: luminous, soothing, and delicious. The main note of fig is complemented by Sri Lankan black tea, Italian mandarin, orange blossom, and sandalwood. As this scent takes the form of a candle, the black tea is heightened to bring a milky sweetness to its aroma. Essential Parfums The Musc by Calice Becker $70 at essentialparfums.com The Musc is a sensual and comforting candle scent. Created by perfumer Calice Becker, this scent blends musk with red ginger, lavender, and woody sandalwood. As a candle, the notes become soft and enveloping — a scent that has a delicate woodiness to it. The Musc can make your bathroom smell like a spa — soothing, calming, and clean. Essential Parfums Orange X Santal by Natalie Gracia Cetto $70 at essentialparfums.com In Orange X Santal, Natalie Gracia Cetto combined fragrance notes from Italy and Australia to develop a calming, relaxing scent. In candle form, Orange X Santal emits the sweet and bitter scent of orange and is balanced by the creamy woodiness of santal. This scent is reminiscent of a pleasant summer afternoon, relaxing under the shade of an orange tree. Essential Parfums Rose Magnetic by Sophie Labbé $70 at essentialparfums.com According to perfumer Sophie Labbé, Rose Magnetic is meant to smell like a "duet of roses" between Rose Essential and Rose Absolute from Turkey. When transformed into a candle, this scent creates an enveloping, but not overpowering, aroma that smells as vibrant as a bushel of roses with hints of fruitiness from lychee accord.

Now that I've convinced you to buy a candle or two from Essential Parfums (you're welcome), it's time to consider where you should place a scented candle in your home for maximum effect. Believe it or not, it makes a difference!