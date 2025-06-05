This Refillable Candle Brand Has a Solution That Means You'll Never Feel Guilty About Making Your Home Smell Amazing
With reusable vessels, non-toxic wax, and composable refill bags, Siblings is redefining home fragrance — for the better
On a recent roam around the department store fragrance counters, some strange-looking bags caught my attention. Coffee beans? No. Surely not. Well, turns out, these bags were actually filled with powdered candle wax, designed to refill Siblings' eco-friendly candle vessels. Clever, right?
Now, as a candle lover, I'm no stranger to the refillable strategy. But I'll be honest, it's not common that I see refills just as stylish as the best candles you'd usually buy. And why not? This is exactly the sort of sustainable product design that people are drawn to these days — designs that let you shop guilt-free.
So, what makes Siblings different? For starters, the brand keeps sustainability in mind during every step of the candle-making process. Their wax is paraffin-free, made with coconut and soy instead, and it is scented with all-natural ingredients. The brand's refill bags are compostable after use, and the sleek, minimalist vessels are designed with recycled clay and are meant to be used for years to come.
With Siblings, you can feel good knowing your candles are made clean and burn clean.
The Siblings Starter Set comes equipped with a recycled vessel, a wooden wick grounded with a metal wick holder, and a compostable bag of powdered candle wax in No 1 — a floral scent that combines notes of rose with citrus and earthy oakmoss. Enjoy 60 hours of burn time with this candle that you can create right in your home.
These candles smell good and look good, but in my opinion, the best part has to be your participation in their creation. They're incredibly simple to make: place the bag in the microwave to melt the wax, find a vessel of your choosing (like one of the stylish Forever Vessels from the Siblings catalogue), set the wick in the center, and pour the liquid wax.
After letting the wax harden, you've got a handmade, eco-friendly candle that will make your home smell so good. Whether you have old vessels sitting around that you want to bring back to life, or you're looking for your very own forever vessel to bring sleek style to your living room, Siblings has something for you.
Siblings has a collection of 'Forever Vessels', or candle vessels that are meant to be reused again and again. These vessels are handcrafted in Portugal and made from 95% recycled clay. Their design is simple and minimalist, and they can become objects of ritual in your home. This style is finished with a bold red color — meant to reflect the setting sun over the California horizon. Its color will mimic the burning glow of the candle with which you fill it.
Aside from candle refills and vessels, Siblings also makes soap. The bars are made with sustainability in mind, as they're not contained in plastic. Not to mention, these soap bars are good for your skin. Each bar is made from 100% natural oils, with no synthetic fragrances or fillers. This bar soap and candle duo is meant to transport you to the dewy forests of coastal California through its earthy and citrusy scents. So set up your candle, grab your bar, and enjoy a relaxing bath in your calming bathroom with this Siblings Scent Duo.
Siblings has a collection of over a dozen fragrances, all of which can be purchased in powder form, melted down, and poured into vessels to create soothing candle scents. The No 5 Clean Candle Refill is a blend of clove, lavender, and cedarwood — a combination of scents that simultaneously smells rustic and fresh. Pour it into a 10oz candle vessel or choose one of Siblings' Forever Vessels to hold your creation.
With more than one candle from Siblings, you can even try out the scent layering trick — a clever way to define spaces in your home through scent and keep each room smelling just as good as the next.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
