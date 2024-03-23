4 Best Scents to Make Your Bathroom Smell Like a Spa for the Ultimate Self-Care Sanctuary

In the name of self-care bathrooms have become a space of sanctuary, so why shouldn't they be scented alike? With the seasonal transition to spring, it's officially time to switch up the scents at home. You can't argue with the fact that the ambiance of a spa is known to put us into a zen-like state of mind and since our olfactory sense is deeply connected to our mood, we can't think of a better way to elevate our wellness game.

Co-founder of Earl of East and perfume expert, Paul Firmin tells us that bathroom scents are meant to help you unwind. 'At home, our bathroom is our sanctuary - it's the place where our daily rituals start and end, and unsurprisingly scent plays a big role', he says.

Taking the effort to make your home smell amazing can do wonders for your well-being, and the bathroom is no exception. To find out how to replicate the ultimate spa-scented experience, we reached out to experts to find out which fragrances we need to get our hands on. If you're having trouble figuring out what aromas work best in your bathroom, consider this your go-to guide to the best scents.

1. Earthy Aromas

(Image credit: K Interiors)

There's nothing quite like an earthy scent to evoke emotions of mindfulness and to make you feel like you're in touch with nature. This is the key reason behind why earthy aromas are common in spas and resorts. Earthy aromas are classified under woody scents and essentially include fragrances that feature natural notes from the environment. Think of the fragrances linked to petrichor, sea breeze, and forests.

Brittany Bell, fragrance expert at Voluspa, considers earthy fragrances to be a great way to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the forest. She goes on to tell us that earthy notes perfectly emulate a grounding and calming experience. Lauding Mother Nature as a master perfumer, she informs us that earthy aromas are the go-to scents to establish a tranquil atmosphere. 'They invite you to seek solace on the forest floor,' she says.



What to buy Tinted Glass Candle View at Target Price: $5

Scent: Vetiver & Cedarwood

2. Fresh Notes

(Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

A fresh fragrance is the perfume world's version of aromatic opulence. A clean scent immediately signifies a clean space, and fresh scents can completely revitalize your bathroom. 'If you’re looking to create a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom then the clean, fresh notes of eucalyptus work really well', notes Paul Firmin of home fragrance brand, Earl of East.

Fragrances are not just superficial additions to a living space, either. Brittany recommends fresh fragrances like eucalyptus for their soothing properties. She suggests Voluspa's Eucalyptus & White Sage fragrance. 'We wanted to bring the spa experience home by capturing the feeling of a steam spa, with soothing properties of steeping eucalyptus leaves mixed with the warm woods of a sauna, and christened with the herbal clarity of white sage,' she says.



What to buy Price: $10

Scent: Eucalyptus & Mint

3. Citrus Notes

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Corinne Mathern)

If you're looking for an uplifting scent to revitalize your bathroom, don't neglect the option of a clean citrus scent. This category of fragrances is perfect for people who don't like anything too heady but still want a refreshing scent in their bathroom.

Paul tells us that citrus scents like mandarin are a great way to freshen up a room and happen to be a top fragrance for bathrooms. The next time you find yourself scenting your master bathroom, spritz a citrus scent around and let the exhilarating fragrance elevate your bathing experience.

4. Floral Fragrances

(Image credit: Yard Architects)

Floral fragrances for spring may not be groundbreaking but they are most definitely one of our favorite fragrance brackets. We often adorn living spaces with vases of pretty flowers and it's not just because they brighten up the room, it's also because they add a sense of luxury to a space.

So, if you want to elevate your next self-care regime with a spa bathroom feel, opt to scent your space with sweet floral notes. Brittany recommends aromas such as lavender, taking a warm bath, and sipping tea while you unwind from a long day. 'It has a refreshing and calming energy, like a breeze on a summer day,' she says. 'It's the perfect low-key backdrop for taking a warm bath and sipping tea to unwind from the day.'

Finding the right scent for your bathroom is just another way to spruce up your home, and if you're feeling experimental, try scent-layering to concoct your very own limited-edition scent. So, why not treat yourself to a little R&R in your freshly spa-scented bathroom this weekend? We know you deserve it.