"I've Never Used Packing Cubes Before" — 5 Ways Professional Organizers Make Them Work to Fit as Many Clothes as Possible Into a Suitcase

There's no doubt about it, packing cubes are one of the trendiest travel must-haves of the moment. They keep your suitcase organized and your outfits all grouped and ready to fashion upon landing.

But like any travel organizer, there is a right and wrong way to use packing cubes when traveling. So, before you begin folding your clothes for travel in these portable pouches, let's familiarize ourselves with the best practices to make the most of packing cubes.

Here's how.

1. Decide on an Organization System That Suits You

Organizing your packing cubes with intent is important. (Image credit: Permit Room Portobello. Design: Macaulay Sinclair)

According to Amy Bergman, professional organizer and founder of Amyzing Spaces, there are two main ways to use packing cubes when folding clothes for travel: by category and by person.

If you're sorting by category, I recommend organizing all socks and delicates in one cube, t-shirts in another, and so on. This makes it easy to grab exactly what you need without rummaging," she explains.

"On the other hand, sorting by person is especially helpful for families. Each traveler gets their own set of cubes, keeping everyone’s clothes separate and avoiding confusion."

These Antler Compression Packing Cubes from Amazon are my favorite for packing clothes by category. And they come in a range of beautiful colors, to keep even the innermost contents of your suitcase stylish in storage.

2. Pack an Extra Cube or Two for Laundry

Spare packing cubes will come in handy. (Image credit: Brach Madrid. Design: Starck)

Most of the best design hotels will accommodate laundry. However, that comes at a price, and it's only typically viable if you're on a long-haul vacation and planning to restyle a couple of versatile garments.

But let's say you're due to go on a couple of quick getaways, like day trips from London, and you don't plan on sending your clothes off to be laundered. Well, that's where professional organizer Nicola Gabai's packing cubes trick comes in.

"I seriously recommend planning to use one packing cube for dirty laundry," she explains. "It's a really nice way to keep your dirty clothes contained and in one place on vacation."

This set of Narwey Compression Packing Cubes from Amazon comes with an added laundry bag made to store your worn clothes away from your clean apparel and ready to wash on return.

3. Consider Color-Coding or Labeling

A little labeling and color-coding goes a long way. (Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi. Design: MIA Home Design Gallery and Laura Feroldi Studio)

Most packing cubes come in an identical set, and while this poses no problems for a solo traveller, it can cause a jumble when you're packing for more than one person. So, Nicole suggests labeling these travel essentials for easy identification.

"I find that buying different colors or patterns for each family member is a pro move," she says. "You’ll never wonder whose cube is whose, and kids can manage their own stuff more easily."

These Waterproof Packing Cubes for Suitcases from Amazon come in six lovely different colors. But if you prefer a more cohesive look, I recommend this E10 Mini Bluetooth Label Maker Machine, voted Amazon's choice.

4. Save Space with Compression Packing Cubes

Compression cubes are perfect for smaller suitcases. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Tamsin Johnson)

Whether you're packing a backpack or carry-on luggage, the key is to make your travel bag work for you. Although packing cubes do exactly that, Amy tells me that compression-style packing cubes are game-changing.

"Compression packing cubes zip around the outside to squeeze out extra air, helping you fit even more into your suitcase," she explains. "However, just keep in mind that they don’t actually make your bag lighter, as this can easily lead to overpacking."

If you're keeping up with travel trends and are currently looking forward to adventurous vacations that involve hiking or camping, these Compression Travel Packing Cubes are perfect for you. They come in a set of six and are foldable, scratch-resistant, and waterproof for hardy travel.

5. Organize Heavier Cubes By the Base and Lighter Cubes Up Top

Stacking your cubes with the lightest ones at the top is ideal. (Image credit: Matt Kisiday. Design: Islyn Studio)

If you've ever found yourself playing Tetris with your packing cubes and you've wondered if all your efforts are for nothing, I'm here to reassure you that while the struggle is real, your energy is well-spent.

But only if you're arranging your cubes in ascending order of weight, across the length of your suitcase. "Pack your heavier cubes at the bottom of the suitcase, near the wheels," says Nicole. "This way, when your suitcase is standing upright, it's much more stable and easier to roll."

I find that this also helps when unpacking your suitcase, as you can pop the packing cubes at the top on the shelves in your line of sight. And then lend the heavier cubes (with shoes and accessories) to the lower storage spots.

Stylish Luggage for Fashionable Travel

FAQs

Are Packing Cubes Better Than Vacuum Bags?

"Packing cubes are better than vacuum bags for packing. Although you'll achieve maximum compression and save space with the vacuum bags, your clothing will likely be very wrinkled. When you open vacuum packing bags, it's challenging to get them back to their original compressed state," says Nicole.

"The only time the vacuum pack bags come in handy is when you're going on a long trip with only one destination and you're packing winter clothes, bulky sweaters, or a coat."

How Many Packing Cubes Should You Have?

"As far as how many packing cubes you should have, that really depends on how long your trip is and what your categories are," says Nicole. "The most common categories are tops, bottoms, delicates, socks, swimsuits, and sleeping clothes. And for your cold-weather trips, you would use the larger cubes for bulky items like sweaters and heavy pants."

If you're reading this, it probably means you're getting ready to hoist your OOO message and set off on vacation soon. In that case, let me put you onto one of my favorite organization discoveries of late — portable hanging packing shelves. Thank me later!