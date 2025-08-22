My Mom Told Me This Supermarket Herb Is a Brilliant Natural Pest Repellent for Your Outdoor Table — And It Looks Great While Doing It

There's nothing worse than setting up a wonderful feast or sundown cocktail-sipping setup outdoors only to find yourself perpetually harassed by unwanted visitors — and by unwanted visitors, I mean flies and bugs.

My mom and I were chatting about this very thing the other day, and she explained that she'd heard great things about basil plants being very effective at repelling flies and bugs, and that by popping one of these pest control plants on your outdoor table you can significantly limit the nuisance that these bugs bring.

Better yet, you can pick up a basil plant from your local supermarket for less than £2 — like this basil plant for £1.50 at Sainsbury's — so if there's one thing to buy this bank holiday weekend, let it be this. I spoke to the experts to get into exactly how it works, and why it's my favorite new addition to my outdoor table setting.

How Does Basil Repel Bugs and Flies?

"Basil is a natural way to keep unwanted insects at bay when you’re outdoors. The strong, pungent scent of basil leaves smells good to us, but flies and mosquitoes find it unpleasant, which makes it an easy, short-term insect repellent," says gardening expert Kathi Rogers. (Image credit: Kathi Rogers)

As gardening expert, Tony O'Neill explains, "Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is more than just a kitchen herb; it's a natural pest deterrent, particularly for outdoor areas. The plant contains essential oils like linalool, eugenol, and citronellol, which give it its distinct aroma.

"These compounds are known to disrupt the scent receptors of insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and even aphids, making it harder for them to locate food or breeding sites."

So whether you grow basil in your indoor herb garden, or outdoors, or if (like me) you'll just pick one up at your local supermarket, by placing a basil plant (obviously it needs to be a healthy one) on your outdoor table, it "can reduce fly activity in that immediate area," says Tony.

"Its strong scent forms an aromatic shield, especially when the leaves are brushed or lightly disturbed, which increases the release of its essential oils," he explains.

Gardening expert Kathi Rogers agrees, explaining that she grows basil in pots as well as in her vegetable garden, so that it's easy to move the plants around her patio when she is eating or relaxing outdoors.

"Not only does basil help to deter flies and other insects, it adds a splash of green and a handy supply of leaves for snipping into drinks or salads," Kathi says.

A cocktail garnish, salad ingredient and an insect-repellent, all rolled into one handy table item? Oh yes, please!

"Crushing and rubbing basil leaves on exposed skin also seems to help repel these insects," Kathi continues.

5 Tips for Using Basil Outdoors to Repel Bugs

Basil is rated top in our kitchen plants edit, bringing you joy in both indoor and outdoor living setups. (Image credit: SaskiaS/Alamy Stock Photo)

Tony O'Neill has shared his five top tips for using basil plants outdoors to repel flies, mosquitoes, and other unwanted pests from ruining your next summer garden party:

1. Use multiple small pots — "Instead of just one basil plant, scatter a few smaller pots around the table or seating area to create a perimeter of scent."

2. Give it sunlight — "Basil thrives in full sun, which also enhances its aroma-producing oils. A sunny table spot doubles its pest-repelling power."

3. Water correctly — "Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy. A stressed basil plant is less aromatic and less effective."

4. Pinch leaves often — "Regularly pinching or harvesting leaves not only promotes bushy growth but also releases more of the scent that keeps bugs away."

5. Combine with other herbs — "Pair basil with rosemary, mint, or lemon balm for a multi-herb barrier. Each adds its own repelling properties to the mix."

And now that you know how to keep those pesky bugs at bay, make sure you're up to speed on the outdoor hosting mistakes to avoid to guarantee you have a successful summer soirée.