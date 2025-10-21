You've heard of burning (or smudging) sage, but have you tried burning rosemary? I'll try pretty much anything in the name of home wellness at least once. And when I found out that rosemary is the new (old) sage, I was instantly intrigued.

Aside from being one of the most natural habits that make your home smell good, there are a couple of other wellness advantages tied to it, too. And while the concept of making your home smell like freshly baked focaccia is enough to sell me, I find the fringe benefits just as inviting.

So, here's what you need to know about burning rosemary and why your home is missing out.

Why Should You Burn Rosemary at Home?

Perfume your air with the herb while cleansing your home in one go. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

"Everyone talks about saging these days, but for centuries here in Britain and across Europe, it wasn’t white sage we used," says Kathy Sanderson, wellness expert and founder of Healing From Within.

"Since sage is native to North America, our ancestors turned to what grew around them: rosemary, mugwort, juniper, and thyme. Burning rosemary was a common way to cleanse the air, clear energy, and protect the home. It’s a practice deeply rooted in our own land and lineage — simple, natural, and powerful."

She explains that spiritually, rosemary is known as the herb of remembrance, clarity, and protection. "When you burn it, you’re not just making your home smell good with a lovely earthy aroma, you’re helping to lift the emotional atmosphere," she notes.

"It’s wonderful to use after illness, stress, or arguments, when a room feels heavy and you want to invite in calm and balance. Many people notice the air feels lighter and the whole space more peaceful afterward."

She goes on to say that there’s a bit of science behind the tradition, too. "Because rosemary’s natural oils contain compounds like cineole and camphor, which have antimicrobial properties," she adds. "Burning sprigs of these kitchen plants can help purify the air and even deter pests such as mosquitoes and moths, offering both energetic and physical cleansing in one simple ritual."

How to Burn Rosemary at Home

Make a ritual of setting your intentions as you burn your rosemary. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

Wellness coach Val Blair tells me that she swears by burning rosemary at home. "Burning rosemary calls you back into presence. Its scent clears the mental fog, steadies your breath, and reminds you that renewal can be as simple as lighting what once grew," she says.

"To burn rosemary at home, bundle a few dried sprigs with twine, light the tip, blow the flame out (if there is any), and let it smolder in a heat-safe dish. Then move through your space mindfully, allowing the smoke to drift."

Similar to the benefits of palo santo, she finds that burning rosemary at home is less about banishing energy and more about refreshing the air and your mood, as well as setting an intention for harmony in the household.

FAQs

What Does Burning Rosemary Signify?

"Rosemary has always been an herb of memory and protection," says Val. "When you burn it at home, you’re honoring what has been heavy while making space for what’s next. It's a small ritual that says, 'I’m ready to begin again'."

After cleansing your home, why not bring in some beautiful decor that carries positive energy? Our guide to Feng Shui and crystals will energetically and visually brighten up your space.