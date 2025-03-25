Burning Palo Santo Is the Scenting Ritual Feng Shui Practitioners Recommend for Home Healing — These Are the Benefits
I love the Le Labo scent but perhaps it's time to test the real thing...
Originally known as bursera graveolens, palo santo is a 'sacred wood' native to the Yucatán Peninsula. And while I have noticed cameos of this cleansing technique in films and tv shows, I never quite realized its connection to the world of Feng Shui.
However, it's true that the two can work in harmony. A per Feng Shui, home cleansing is a major aspect to creating a positive living environment and burning palo santo can help you do just that.
But what are the benefits? And how do you even begin? Let's find out.
What are the Benefits of Burning Palo Santo?
Anjie Cho, a Feng Shui expert, tells me that there are many benefits to burning palo santo in your home. Contrary to popular belief, it can do so much more than just make your home smell good.
"Firstly, you can set an intention to bring blessings into your home and life when burning palo santo for Feng Shui," she says. "Ceremonially and energetically, this scenting ritual allows you to let go of challenging qi.
"It can also help you and your home feel energetically refreshed by letting your challenges be transmuted by fire. Plus, it can be used to send wishes and manifestations to the sky above for fulfillment."
Aside from its ties to Feng Shui and home wellness, it can also reduce stress and promote relaxation. And the gorgeous woody scent that blankets your home? That's just a fringe benefit.
Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.
Where Should You Burn Palo Santo?
While you can burn palo santo anywhere, Anjie tells us that there are some living spaces that could particularly benefit from a scentual cleanse.
"Some hot spots can be your home office desk before you start your day or even around the entryway to welcome good qi," she says. "You can also burn palo santo after you've seen guests or before welcoming new ones."
In tune with the space-clearing trend, swap your sage for palo santo and streamline the energy in your home.
How to Cleanse Your Home with Palo Santo?
If you do choose to burn palo santo for Feng Shui, it's important to do it the right way. You can start by lighting the tip of your palo santo stick and then holding it at a 45° angle until the flame catches properly.
Follow this by blowing out the flame on your palo santo and then allowing the ember to smolder. You can then set it on a holder or gently carry it around to cleanse your home.
Once done, be sure to extinguish it in a fire-proof bowl or holder, similar to incense accessories. And in the name of safety, never leave your palo santo unattended.
And if you're looking for quality sacred wood, you can't go wrong with these Palo Santo Sticks from Earl of East.
Our Favorite Palo Santo Accessories
Style: Mini Anthracite
This Mini Anthracite Palo Santo Burner from Etsy is absolutely adorable. Fitted with a small chimney for smoke cleansing, it's the perfect accessory.
Color: Speckled White
With the splatterware trend in full swing, this Ceramic Palo Santo Holder offers an easy way to tie into this interesting aesthetic in a small way.
FAQs
Do I Need to Open a Window When Burning Palo Santo?
When it comes to the need for open windows while burning palo santo, Anjie tells us that it can go either way. "I usually keep my windows closed but if the smoke bothers you, you can always leave them ajar," she notes. "Plus palo santo doesn't produce overwhelming amounts of smoke so it shouldn't be a problem."
With spring cleaning in full swing, I find that burning palo santo is the perfect finishing touch to a totally clean home — from literal living spaces to the energy flowing through them.
So if you feel like you have stagnant energy in your home or simply want to embrace Feng Shui by practicing this scenting technique, we recommend giving it a go.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
