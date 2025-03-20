Where to Buy Splatterware — These Stores Have the Best Take on (and Colors of) This Huge Dinnerware Trend

Dinner parties, soirees, hors d'oeuvres before a night out — if it involves a well-set table, you can count me in. Fortunately for all the fellow hosts at heart, Al fresco dining and the season of spring hosting are officially upon us. As far as what to shop for, splatter print tableware is the one detail springing up in every garden party mood board. From iconic home decor brands to artisan creators, splatterware (tableware using the splatter print) is the chic new take on the classic polka-dot — a little more playful, a little more creative, and a lot more fun.

I must admit the re-emergence of splatterware caught me off-guard, but after conducting a wider search, this new trend is proving to be very en vogue, from the best dinnerware sets and beyond. H&M Home just remodeled its London store, and splatterware was on every table setting. Marks & Spencer is including fabulous blue-and-white splatterware in its Spring collection. Habitat has even extended splatter print beyond just tableware — you can shop bedspreads and lantern lights in the new 'it' pattern.

I've searched through collection drops and customer reviews, and I've come to the conclusion that if you're looking for a fresh print to bring your spring tablescape to life, there's nothing more fashionable than a little splatterware.

It's time to finally dust off your glassware and iron your favorite spring tablecloths — I want to make sure you (and I) have the best-dressed tables.

H&M included this tablescape, complete with a splatterware bowl, in the launch of its London store rebrand. (Image credit: Future)

A new season means embracing a little refresh, no matter how small. Last year, we saw easter tablescapes obsessing over the scalloped dinnerware trend. Maybe your chic scalloped dinner plate or coupe glass needs a splatter print dish to accompany it. Below are six places to shop the chicest splatterware.

H&M

Priced From: £7.99 The splatter print, or "speckled", collection at H&M is part of its new arrivals for Spring. The products range from dessert plates and serving trays to butter dishes and water jugs. Plus, you can choose the colorway that fits your tablescape the best — the splatterware products come in shades of royal blue, mocha brown, and olive green. To further prove the hype of this new print, H&M's new collection has been met with praise. The reviews are almost all five stars and comments on the products' quality and expensive feel. However, the brown colorway is mostly sold out on the site, so grab your tablescaping details while you can.

Toast

Priced From: £16 I love it when a brand does a chic twist on a popular print, and this version of splatterware from TOAST is a stunning example. TOAST is a clothing and homeware brand known for its craftsmanship and commitment to environmental and social consciousness. TOAT's splatterware collection consists of a mug, soap dish, and pendant light. The material is a durable and smooth, porcelain-infused enamel with a pattern that varies from piece to piece. So, you can be sure the product you get is as unique as it is stylish. This mug will make a lovely addition to any coffee corner or just a décor piece on open shelving.

M&S

Priced From: £5 M&S's homeware collection for Spring 2025 has already wowed me once, but the brand's splatterware options have me coming back for more. When it comes to decorating the table, blue and white is a classic color combination that will always make for an elegant tablescape. The combination can be paired with almost anything making it a creative take on a neutral; add a whimsical pattern on top, and you'll score on both style and timelessness. M&S offers a platter, serving bowl, and snack bowl in this print. You might not be ready to opt for a full plate set, but a piece of serveware is the perfect way to try your hand at the splatterware trend.

Habitat

Priced From: £10 Cookware that doubles as a serving dish is an instant win. As someone who has always lived in a small space, storing both cookware and serveware is not always practical and can take up vital storage space. These roasters from Habitat are the perfect way to marry form and function. Much of the splatterware on the market comes in stunning blues and greens, so for all you monochrome color scheme lovers — this black-and-white iteration is for you. Not to mention, it will be a piece to use and love through every season.

Daylesford Organic

Priced From: £14 Since moving to London, Daylesford Organic has become one of my favorite homeware and cookery places to shop. Born in the Cotswolds region, Daylesford Organic is known for its organic products and comforting, yet refined aesthetic. The brand offers spatterware in a blue, green, or pink colorway, and it offers products ranging from mugs to serving dishes. I envision the colors of a delicious green goddess salad blooming from a lilac splatter print bowl — a color combination perfect for spring. Planning a garden party sometime soon? This stylish splatter tray is the perfect way to liven up your tableware arrangement.

Maison Flaneur

Priced From: £14 Finally, I had to include the collection of splatterware from Maison Flaneur, which sells hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces from artists and creators around the world. Who doesn't love a tableware piece that tells a story? Plus, there's a colorway for everyone on Maison Flaneur's site. Whether you're looking for a tasteful touch of terracotta, a moody moment of magenta, or a refreshing peach and orange to bring your spring table to life, Maison Flaneur most likely has it. My favorite? The plate on from Maison Flaneur that has a deep purple base and splatters of bright yellow paint. Tableware is meant to be fun, especially when hosting for the first evenings of warmer weather.

Patterns are hotter than ever in interior design, and splatterware feels like the perfect introductory step into the print fever. Who said the pattern sprinkling trend had to be over an entire room? Try sprinkling a little pattern into your tablescape this season.