I'm Calling It, M&S Has One of the Best Homewares Hauls This Spring — These Are the Highlights

The anticipation of spring means dinner party planning, holiday preparation, and switching out your winter blues for bright, cheerful decor. Therefore, treating your home to a little refresh as the weather warms is most welcome in my book. Think of it as a treat for making it through the cold winter months and all the spring cleaning you will be doing, of course. (As if you need an excuse.)

And it looks like I am not the only one anxiously awaiting longer days of sunshine — the design team behind Marks & Spencer's new Spring 2025 homewares have created a range that screams fun, yet still design-forward. From luxurious, mid-century-inspired coffee tables, to colorful dinnerware and whimsical lamps, the iconic British home decor brand has pulled out all the stops.

Below, are a few of my favorite things.

Shopping for spring just got way more chic.