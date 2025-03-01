I'm Calling It, M&S Has One of the Best Homewares Hauls This Spring — These Are the Highlights
Marks & Spencer have kind of hit it out of the park this season with its homewares — here's the decor, lamps, and serveware on our editors' wishlists
The anticipation of spring means dinner party planning, holiday preparation, and switching out your winter blues for bright, cheerful decor. Therefore, treating your home to a little refresh as the weather warms is most welcome in my book. Think of it as a treat for making it through the cold winter months and all the spring cleaning you will be doing, of course. (As if you need an excuse.)
And it looks like I am not the only one anxiously awaiting longer days of sunshine — the design team behind Marks & Spencer's new Spring 2025 homewares have created a range that screams fun, yet still design-forward. From luxurious, mid-century-inspired coffee tables, to colorful dinnerware and whimsical lamps, the iconic British home decor brand has pulled out all the stops.
Below, are a few of my favorite things.
Price: £79
Everyone needs a fun lamp. In fact, a whimsical lamp is on our editor's list of objects every living room should have to make it look expensive. The wavy handles and wicker shade bring a lightness, while the combination of brown and green gives the lamp a refined edge.
Price: £18/set of 2
As an avid martini lover, when I saw this glass set on Marks and Spencer, I added it to my cart immediately. The red and green colorway and olive-shaped detail on the stem? I mean, it's practically begging to serve up a chic dirty martini. Not to mention, coupe glasses are just more fun to drink out of.
Price: £20
I have always considered rattan home accessories the perfect pieces for serving baked goods or storing fruits and vegetables. Whether you opt to have this piece on the dinner table spread or styled on your kitchen countertop, the scalloped green edge will feel like a thoughtful addition.
Price: £249
Let's face it, a good coffee table is hard to find. This oak veneer piece has a classic design that would sit fabulously in any living room aesthetic. Though it certainly has a mid-century modern flair, styled with the right coffee table books and catch-alls, it could easily be a staple piece in your furniture collection.
Price: £18/set of 2
Every host needs a chic set of glasses; and if hosting isn't your thing, then a whimsical glass can simply brighten up everyday mealtimes. Marks & Spencer has a stunning collection of glassware for spring, but stripes will always be a classic. The blue and yellow colorway says "I'm ready for warmer days."
Price: £24/set of 4
£24 for a set of four chic, scalloped plates? Yes, please! While this design is playful and perfect for spring, it still feels neutral and timeless enough that it can be a stylish addition to your permanent collection. Marks & Spencer offers a whole range of dinnerware in this style, so you can shop for a new set or add a few accent pieces.
Price: £49.50
Having a lamp that makes a statement is the ultimate sign of a stylish home. Fortunately, Marks & Spencer is helping us live out our cozy mood-lighting dreams. This wooden wobble lamp is neutral and minimalist with just the right out of zest. And for just shy of £50...I'm sold.
Price: £35
Patterns have been everywhere in interior design this season, and a subtle print is the perfect way to perk things up for spring. The off-white background of this bolster pillow paired with the asymmetrical pattern makes it playful, yet chic — the perfect pattern alternative to classic florals.
Price: £12.50
A spring decor refresh is all about finding a few good pieces to add that little pop of color and fun. I can already imagine this confetti glass vase bursting with vibrant stems and flowers for a spring centerpiece.
Price: £30
This spring is the season of portable outdoor lighting. We all love a portable table lamp for its ability to sit anywhere in the home, and now the design is making its way outdoors. I love that this style is both a warm light to light up your porch or patio, and a decor piece when not in use.
Price: £49.50
Boho is on the rise again, and that means fringed furniture is making a comeback. This rattan and forest green pendant light styled in a chic sunroom or breakfast nook would give a design-forward edge to your home.
Price: £18
Livingetc interiors editor, Emma Breislin, and I are cabbage-ware fanatics. We share the belief that no good tablescape is complete without a unique piece to get your guests talking — and this cabbage-ware jug is now a must. Plus, the beautiful green color will blend into your spring color palette harmoniously.
Shopping for spring just got way more chic.
Olivia Wolfe
