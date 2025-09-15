Forget Fake-Smelling Pumpkin Spice Candles — Try These 7 Ways to Make a Home Smell Like Autumn, Naturally

I know there are plenty of you embracing what's left of summer, but I'm excitedly ready for autumn. And my personal favorite way to soft launch the season in my home is through autumnal perfuming.

And sorry to pumpkin spice lovers, but it just doesn't cut it for me anymore. In place of sickly sweet manufactured fragrances, there's something about the theme of the season that makes me want to try natural formats. So if you want to make your home smell good without candles and incense, you're in for a treat.

I spoke to fragrance experts and interior designers to gather seven clever ways to make your home smell like autumn naturally. And these tips will bring in the cozy, earthy autumn scentscape your space deserves.

1. Put On a Cozy Simmer Pot

Simmering some freshly cut fruit and spice on your stove is a treat for the senses. (Image credit: Our Place)

It doesn't get more natural than a simmer pot, gently wafting an autumn smell through your home. And if you're wondering what to boil to make your house smell good, you can't go wrong with some seasonal fruit and spice.

"Simmering orange slices with cinnamon and cloves fills the air almost instantly," says interior designer Lauren Saab. "The aroma feels warm and steady, the kind of scent that makes a house feel lived in the moment you open the door."

Kelly Allman, fragrance expert and marketing director at Cue, tells me that her trusty recipe includes simmering orange peels, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, and cardamom pods.

"This instantly fills your home with the most comforting, cozy scent," she notes. "It’s simple, nostalgic, and makes your kitchen smell like you’ve been baking all day — even if you haven’t touched the oven."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our Place Perfect Pot £135 at Our Place Color: Spice One of the best cookware brands of the moment is Our Place, and this Perfect Pot is ideal for simmers and so fall-themed.

Lauren Saab Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lauren Saab is a Texas-registered interior designer with a background in both interior design and architecture. Holding a Bachelor’s in Interior Design and a Master’s in Architecture from CIDA-accredited programs, she is NCIDQ-certified and a LEED Green Associate. Before founding Saab Studios, Lauren spent years designing for global brands, where she honed a thoughtful, problem-solving approach rooted in both function and feeling. Her work is guided by the belief that the most memorable spaces are those where form and function move in quiet, effortless rhythm — and where every detail is part of a larger story worth telling.

Kelly Allman Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Kelly Allman is a fragrance expert and the director of marketing at Cue, a US based brand of high performance candles.

2. Decorate with a Bowl of Autumnal Potpourri

Potpourri feels so inherently autumnal and it's perfectly natural. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Instead of going the stovetop route, you can make naturally fragrancing your home for autumn even easier by relying on a pretty bowl of natural potpourri.

"Skip the synthetic bags and create your own using dried citrus slices, pinecones, rosehips, and herbs like rosemary or sage," says Jo-Ann Nitzsche, fragrance expert and founder of Ralph's Orchard.

She also recommends adding a few drops of autumn-themed essential oils or a couple of spritzes of natural room spray to revive the scent over time and keep your home smelling amazing for longer.

I especially like this idea for when you need to make your living room smell nice, since these botanical bowls also end up looking like a staged style feature, too.

Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri Wax Tablets £28 at Harrods Notes: Bergamot, Bitter Orange, Laurel If you don't love the look of potpourri bowls and prefer a less traditional style, these Santa Maria Novella Potpourri Wax Tablets are an elevated option.

Jo-Ann Nitzsche Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Jo-Ann Nitzsche is the founder of Ralph’s Orchard, a UK-based ethical home fragrance brand specializing in vegan candles, natural bath products, and sustainable self-care gifts. Her expertise spans eco-conscious living, home wellness, aromatherapy, and seasonal gifting trends. She is an expert on scent psychology, mindful routines, and how small swaps, like choosing a zero-waste candle, can make a big impact.

3. Style Foraged Autumn Clippings

A couple of freshly foraged stems and cones can style up your space and perfume it, too. (Image credit: JDVK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

When you think of the natural scent of autumn, Kelly explains that notes of crunchy leaves, pinecones, dry woods, and cool earth will likely come to mind. So why not forage these organic perfumers and transform them into fall decor?

"I recommend gathering clippings like branches, dried leaves, or herbs from your garden or a local farmers' market and arranging them in bowls or vases," says Kelly.

"You can also hang small bundles near windows or doorways, and as air moves through, they’ll release subtle, earthy aromas. It’s a simple way to bring the season inside."

101 Copenhagen Tribal Vase Medio £75 at nordicnest.com Color: Terracotta I would love to style some freshly cut stems and dried flowers in this Tribal Vase Medio by 101 Copenhagen.

4. Experiment with Essential Oils

A DIY essential oil spray will help your home fashion a bespoke scent of its own. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

Technically speaking, essential oils can be harnessed to naturally help your home smell like autumn. You could cheat a little and make your own reed diffuser refill or drop some autumnal essential oils into a diffuser.

However, I recommend making your own room sprays. "Blends like cedarwood, sweet orange, patchouli, and cardamom provide grounding, calming scent notes that echo the seasonal transition," says Jo-Ann.

Once you sort your essential oil mix, you can drop a couple of drops of each into a beautiful glass spray bottle and fill the rest of it up with distilled water. Then, give your bottle a shake, allow it to rest for 24 hours, and then it's ready to spritz.

The Essential Atomizer Company Classic Round Perfume Bottle Atomizer £13.99 at Amazon UK Color: Gold Instead of pouring your unique essential oil spray into any random bottle, why not make it look more chic in this Classic Round Perfume Bottle Atomizer?

5. Cook Up Some Sweet Baked Goods

Get your chefs hat on for the season and make your home smell like a sweet bakery. (Image credit: Luís Nobre Guedes. Design: Vasco Lima Mayer)

Javier Burkle, founder and principal designer of Burkle Creative, tells me that nothing says autumn like the aroma of seasonal produce and warm spices wafting from the oven.

"Slices of apples, cinnamon bark, cardamom pods, chunks of pumpkin, drizzles of caramel, and diced ginger create an instant feeling of comfort," he explains. And the best part about using baked goods to make your home smell like autumn is that the sensory benefit is threefold.

You'll have a warm baked item to perfume your kitchen, make your dining table look festive, and a comforting dessert to tuck into as a delightful little reward. It's autumn kitchen decor in the most fun way.

"A loaf of pumpkin bread, a bubbling apple crisp, or a batch of brown sugar cookies can fill your space with the warm, spiced aromas that define fall," Kelly agrees. "Personally, I love baking with cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla-heavy recipes, those nostalgic, feel-good scents that linger long after the oven’s off."

Le Creuset Stoneware Fluted Flan Dish £43 at Le Creuset Color: Volcanic If you're baking a sweet autumn treat, it's only right that you recipe test in autumnal bakeware, and this Le Creuset number feels right.

Javier Burkle Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Javier Burkle is the founder and principal designer of Burkle Creative, a boutique interior design firm established in 2015 and based in Dallas, Texas. Burkle Creative’s bespoke designs can be found in both residential and

commercial projects through the United States and Mexico.

6. Craft Some Clove-Studded Fruit

Studding your citrus fruits with cloves is a hack for the candle conscious. (Image credit: Jessica Gersten. Design: Matthew Kappas)

According to Javier, clove-studded citrus is a personal favorite. "Pressing cloves into oranges instantly evokes crisp air, cozy layers, and leaves underfoot," he says. "They’re beautiful on display too, adding both color and charm."

The key to making this smart scenting trick work in your favor is to choose high-quality cloves and pair them with fragrant fruit. Consider studding citrus fruits like limes, lemons, grapefruits, and oranges.

Now, I will say, as someone who is trypophobic, over-studding your fruit might not be the best call. However, if you have no fear of small clustered patterns, then this is a brilliant way to make your room smell cozy for autumn.

And my advice is to pair it with the kitchen pedestal trend to transform your studded scenting fruit into a styled feature.

H&M Footed Marble Serving Bowl £39.99 at H&M (US) Color: Green I love this Footed Marble Serving Bowl all on its own, but topped with some fruit (studded or otherwise), it will make for a stylish kitchen display.

7. Open Up Your Windows

Airing out your home will help the Earth's natural autumn fragrance comfort your home. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

Javier tells me that sometimes the simplest solution is the best, and I couldn't agree more. "Open your windows and let the crisp air in," he says. "Fresh fall air is nature’s own diffuser and the truest scent of the season."

Although you should open your windows in the winter, autumn is the last time you can freely let your home breathe without worrying about freezing out your home for the sake of fresh air.

This is by far the most natural way to make your home smell like autumn. And if you live in the city and would prefer a stronger scent perfuming your home, then I recommend pairing this trick with another for a bolder fragrance.

FAQs

What Scent Is Associated with Autumn?

"Fall scents usually mix spice, fruit, herbs, and wood. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove are the ones most people think of first. Orange and apple add a bit of sweetness," says Lauren.

"Rosemary and sage give that earthy note you get around harvest. Cedar or pine bring in a sharp wood smell so the air does not feel heavy. Put together, it makes a house feel warm but still fresh."

If you want to toe the line between natural fragrance and modern formats, you can trick the concept and make your own incense bowl. It feels perfectly autumn and looks gorgeous, too.