How to Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas — 7 Things to Prepare Now so It Feels Festive the Minute Guests Walk Through Your Door

In my personal opinion, winter is the most important time of year to fragrance your home. It's when you hunker down indoors, dust off your hosting hat, and perhaps when you need small flourishes to get you in the season's spirit and distract from the chilly weather and fleeting sun.

I find that knowing how to make your home smell good can significantly impact the ambiance of your living spaces. And there are so many ways to perfume your indoor environment so it reflects the Christmas vibe. From the best candles to simmer pots, wax tablets, and so on...

Without further ado, here are my favorite tips and tricks to make your home smell Christmassy and cozy.

1. Scented Candles and Reed Diffusers

Cycle between the dark rum and leather fragrances from this Scent The Mood Votive Set from MALIN+GOETZ for winter, and light the other two candles as the season fades. (Image credit: MALIN+GOETZ)

First, let's talk about the most popular way to make your home smell like Christmas — candles! These glowy home fragrance mediums are incredibly versatile in fragrance, and they offer up soft, shadowy auras of light that feel fitting for winter.

When choosing scented candles for a dinner party, for example, there are a couple of directions you can take, depending on your current scent buds. You can take inspiration from the fragrance trend of the season with winter woods, or opt for a more classic route with inclusion candles.

And if you're keen to experiment with scented candles, then I recommend sniff-testing some savory home fragrances that fit your festive menu. But if you're stumped, you can't go wrong with a nostalgic scent like this Gather Candle in Peppermint Stick from Anthropologie, or this Under the Mistletoe Reed Diffuser from Habitat.

Diptyque Sapin Candle £72 at Space NK UK Burn Time: 60 Hours Every year, I look forward to smelling this Sapin Candle from Diptyque; it's the official sign that Christmas is coming.

2. Simmer Pots

Stovetop potpourri is the gift that keeps on giving when scenting your home. (Image credit: Our Place)

If you're looking for ways to make your home smell like Christmas naturally, you can't go wrong with stovetop potpourri or simmer pots. "This is a healthy and holistic way to fill your home with a holiday aroma," says fragrance expert Taylor Kelly.

"You might be seeing a lot of TikTok videos showing different combinations of fruits and spices right about now, and it really is a great option! I love combining orange slices, whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, cranberries, and a sprig of rosemary or even pine leaves."

Taylor finds that it's a great way to introduce a home fragrance that's reminiscent of the sweetly perfumed air of a Christmas market. And if you're sold, here are some Christmas scent boil recipes you're going to want to follow.

Cabilock Store Glass Simmer Pot £24.29 at Amazon UK Material: Borosilicate Glass I recommend using a transparent simmer pot like this to show off your fragrance cocktail as it scents.

Taylor Kelly Social Links Navigation Founder Taylor Kelly is the founder of Eventful ATL, an experiential platform that curates workshops, retreats, and brand activations designed to make luxury approachable. He transformed his personal hobby of candle-making and fragrances by hosting candle-making classes through his company. With a background in marketing and PR in New York City, Taylor specializes in experiential marketing, brand partnerships, and storytelling that drives both cultural impact and business growth. His work has been featured on Bravo, Atlanta News First, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and in national lifestyle media.

3. Scented Ornaments

How charming are these scented ornaments from Next? Just wait until you smell them! (Image credit: Next)

A new home fragrance format that has turned out to be a total game-changer is scented ornaments. Specifically speaking, it was these scented Christmas ornaments from NEXT that opened my eyes to a whole new world of making my home smell like Christmas.

These pretty pieces of Christmas decor bring aesthetic and fragrance value to your space. Plus, they're such a treat if you want to make your fake Christmas tree smell real.

This Ceramic Star Natural Diffuser from NEOM Wellbeing is perfect for a minimalist Christmas tree. This set of Scented Ornaments in Birmanie Oud from Creed is ideal for a perfume-obsessed, elevated boy apartment trend.

NEXT Festive Spice Scented Hanging Christmas Decoration £12 at Next UK Quantity: 6 Ornaments This set of Festive Spice Scented Hanging Christmas Decorations is my favorite covert fragrance find of the year!

4. Wax Melts and Tablets

This Festive Spice Wax Melt & Burner Set from Next makes a good case for home fragrance that doubles as decor. (Image credit: Next)

"Another charming way to make your home smell like Christmas is by introducing wax melts and tablets to your space," says Jo-Ann Nitzsche, fragrance expert and founder of Ralph's Orchard. "These gentle home fragrance formats help to weave seasonal scents through your home subtly."

These Cinnamon Buns Wax Melts by Mitzees Melts sound like a gourmand's dream. Or you can experience a menu of scents with this Etsy-bestelling Christmas Wax Melts Set from JaaM&Co.

I recommend using them with these stylish candle warmer lamps, or this fabulous Glass Wax Melt Burner from Amazon. And if you want to go completely flame-free, then wax tablets, like this set from William Morris At Home, are your best bet.

Santa Maria Novella Melograno Wax Tablets £28 at Harrods Quantity: 2 Tablets These Melograno Wax Tablets from Santa Maria Novella will fit right into your tree, but they can also be hung around door knobs for a pleasant entry into any room.

Jo-Ann Nitzsche Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Jo-Ann Nitzsche is the founder of Ralph’s Orchard, a UK-based ethical home fragrance brand specializing in vegan candles, natural bath products, and sustainable self-care gifts. Her expertise spans eco-conscious living, home wellness, aromatherapy, and seasonal gifting trends. She is an expert on scent psychology, mindful routines, and how small swaps, like choosing a zero-waste candle, can make a big impact.

5. Decorative Potpourri

Potpourri doesn't have to sit in a bowl, you can bring it into your Christmas centrepiece ideas, too. (Image credit: Studio Sixty7)

Potpourri is a more decorative take on how to make your home smell Christmassy with zero flames necessary. And while a bowl of dried spices can look a tad traditional, there are ways to mod this fragrance format up.

"If you have a little more time, you can make your own winter potpourri," says Karen Larochelle, founder of Fig & Fire. "Use oven-dried sliced oranges, cinnamon sticks, cloves, mini pinecones, and a sprig of pine or rosemary. You could even 'dust' some eco-friendly glitter on top for a snow-kissed look."

When it comes to potpourri, personally, I like to keep it simple. A small bowl of these Scented Pinecones from The Milford Collection is a brilliant way to make your entryway smell welcoming.

The White Company Winter Pot Pourri £20 at The White Company Notes: Cinnamon, Clove and Orange This Winter Pot Pourri from The White Company is Christmas in a bag, waiting to be set out for all to enjoy.

Karen Larochelle Social Links Navigation Founder Karen Larochelle is the founder of candle brand Fig & Fire. She believes that scent plays a key part in home experiences. Alongside her team, she creates scents that are made to connect and conjure meaningful memories.

6. Baking Christmas Goodies

Nothing beats the fragrance of fresh, homemade Christmas recipes. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

If you fancy yourself a chef, then try baking and cooking up some seasonal treats to make your kitchen smell invitingly festive. For savory fragrances, I love the idea of baking some camembert and serving it up on a charcuterie board, or committing to the cause by roasting a turkey.

And then there's an endless number of saccharine bites you can make if you have a sweet tooth and nose. Think cups of hot cocoa, warm apple galettes, or an authentically festive plum cake.

While the choice for recipe-testing is completely your own, all I ask is that you do justice to the vision and look to elegant cookware brands to make your scented plates look as good as they smell.

Amber Guinness Winter In Tuscany £29.99 at Anthropologie Format: Hardcover 'Winter in Tuscany' by Amber Guinness has plenty of recipes to inspire your holiday menu and make your home smell downright delicious.

7. Fresh Garlands

Cuttings from fragrant Christmas trees and dried citrus is all you really need. (Image credit: Terrain)

Although Christmas plants are great at livening up and lending a more earthy finish to your space, unfortunately, they don't do so much for the fragrance of your home. However, you can always keep the green vibe and bring in a splash of scent by making a stylish Christmas wreath with fresh cuttings.

DIY your own garlands for a scentscape that trails down your staircase, over your mantel, and around the door. Utilize fresh pine, birch, and eucalyptus branches, like in this Woodlands Garland from Appleyard London.

And inject some citrus and spice by dotting it with dried citrus slices or wedges, and cinnamon sticks. My pro-tip is to take notes from David Lawson's Christmas wreath garland trick for a focal feature that captures attention through design and takes it home through scent.

Zoe's Blooms Fresh Traditional Christmas Wreath £52 at Not On The High Street UK Size: 50 cm This wreath includes fresh spruce, eucalyptus, skimma berries, ruscus, conifer, pine cones and orange slices for a Christmassy scent.

FAQs

What Fragrances Make a Christmas Scent?

Some key fragrance families speak to the spirit of Christmas. "I recommend looking for scent notes like fir, cypress, cedarwood, clove, and orange," says Karen. "Those woodsy-citrus blends instantly feel like stepping into a winter forest, which is my personal favorite vibe at this time of year."

There's nothing wrong with sweetening the deal, either. You can look for home fragrance formats with peppermint, chocolate, caramel, and gingerbread, too. But if you like your scents simple, then a subtle vanilla and wood mix is unfailingly pleasant.

It's not too late to make your home smell like Christmas by tapping into home fragrance advent calendars. But if your favorites are sold out, then this Gift-Boxed Scented Candle Set from H&M and this Winter Solstice Scented Candle Gift Set by SKANDINAVISK are equally magical in-stock alternatives.