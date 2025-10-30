I’ll Skip the Chocolates, I’m Looking at These Home Fragrance Advent Calendars to Bring Some Festive Joy in the Lead Up to Christmas Instead
Treat yourself to these perfumed festive calendars to make your home smell warm and inviting through winter and beyond
At the risk of sounding repetitive, it is, in fact, beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But, in my home, I'm planning ahead for the coming weeks when I'll retire my fall fragrances in an attempt to soft-launch some festive energy through seasonal scenting.
Sure, it's a delightful way to make your house smell good. But, as the days get shorter and darker, it's just another means to bring home a spark of joy in anticipation of December and, in turn, a little treat every single day up until the 25th.
Plus, if last year taught me anything, it's that advent calendars get sold pretty quickly. And since this article reads as a wishlist of the best festive fragrances that undoubtedly deliver on style, I'm sure they'll be quick to sell out. So this is your sign to get yours now in preparation for winter.
While I love Anthropologie's autumn candles, I'd be lying if I didn't admit to dreaming about this year's Holiday In The City Fragrance Advent Calendar. Holly Walford, Anthropologie's assistant buyer, tells me the curated collection is worth over £200. "Every fragrance captures the spirit of the season, including crisp mornings, twinkling parties, and cozy nights in," she adds. "Whether you unwrap it one day at a time or dive straight in, it’ll make the countdown to Christmas that much sweeter."
With 10 deliciously fragranced candles and two oils, this advent calendar from John Lewis is like a pretty pick-and-mix for anyone who loves the side quest of moodscaping for the winter season. And with brands like NEOM, Aery, and Skandinavisk hiding inside the green and gold-starred paper trays, there's plenty to look forward to as you mark off the days to Christmas.
In what might be the most iconic Christmas launch for home perfuming enthusiasts, Diptyque's Advent Calendar is up there with the best bundles on offer. This year, the label has worked with Vincent Puente, Parisian bookseller and illustrator; Victor Pouchet, contemporary writer and poet; and Inès Mélia, an inspiring artist, to weave a fairytale through fragrance. From cult classics like Baies to limited edition winter wonders like Sapin, there's much to look forward to.
Another festive fragrance advent calendar that tends to be a seasonal repurchase for so many is this phenomenal mood-setting get-together by The White Company. And if you're not really a fan of the gourmands that tend to come in most winter-themed calendars, you'll love the menu of candles, essential oils, reed diffusers, and body care within. My personal standout mentions are the Sea Salt Mini Spray for bathroom scents, and the Fireside Mini Diffuser and Reeds for a woody ambiance.
Of a simpler taste when it comes to candles, but still want to experience the bursts of joy that come with starting each day by gently pulling open a cardboard door to reveal a perfumed gift within? The Scented Tealight Advent Calendar by John Lewis includes adorable mini tealights in quintessential Christmas colors of green, red, and white, plus a special glass votive to cap the collection off. Also, a great option for gifting with a lighter price tag. And easily elevated with charming candle lanterns.
AVON's 12-Piece Home Fragrance Advent Calendar might be lighter on the number of Christmas treats, but it's no less in presenting a world of beautifully-perfumed home additions that tie right into the festive season. With three wax melts and tea lights, two fragrance oils and votives, and one tea light holder and diffuser waiting to be unboxed, this is ideal if you have a soft spot for traditional scents like gingerbread, peppermint, and blends of spicy and sweet notes.
I fell in love with The 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar by Chase & Wonder not just at first smell but also at first sight. Encased in a black box printed with a striking illustration inked in bright shades of red and green, it makes for a remarkable gift. But if you selfishly (and rightly so) decide to keep it for your own home, you can leave it on display without a second thought. The standouts that have taken over my brain space are the 'Starry Night' and the 'Flower Lady' candles.
Does the Byredo Christmas Advent Calendar 2025 fall under the umbrella of beauty? Yes, but the famous fragrance brand has peppered in some home perfuming products that will make your home smell like Christmas and bring in a bouquet of compliments. Equally prized beauty products aside, you can also look forward to the Bibliothèque and Tree House candles that boast 60-hour burn times and a sleek wick trimmer to make you look like the home fragrance aficionado I know you are.
Last, but most certainly not least, we have the Twelve Months of Candles Christmas Gift Set by Bamford. Valued at over £430, this refreshing box of candles is exactly what I'd gift a loved one who loves minimalism in interior design and fragrance. Cupped in green and frosted white glass, you can count on floral notes like iris, lavender, lily, and rose. Beyond these, you'll also find scented candles with candied orange, fruity fig, and herbaceous rosemary scents to prop up on your mantel through winter and thereafter.
Even the Grinch-iest of Scrooges cannot escape the warm glow and sweet scent of a Christmas candle — or scented ornaments? If you haven't heard of the latter yet, let us put you on!
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.