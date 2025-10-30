At the risk of sounding repetitive, it is, in fact, beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But, in my home, I'm planning ahead for the coming weeks when I'll retire my fall fragrances in an attempt to soft-launch some festive energy through seasonal scenting.

Sure, it's a delightful way to make your house smell good. But, as the days get shorter and darker, it's just another means to bring home a spark of joy in anticipation of December and, in turn, a little treat every single day up until the 25th.

Plus, if last year taught me anything, it's that advent calendars get sold pretty quickly. And since this article reads as a wishlist of the best festive fragrances that undoubtedly deliver on style, I'm sure they'll be quick to sell out. So this is your sign to get yours now in preparation for winter.

Even the Grinch-iest of Scrooges cannot escape the warm glow and sweet scent of a Christmas candle — or scented ornaments? If you haven't heard of the latter yet, let us put you on!