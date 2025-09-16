I Burned Anthropologie’s Autumn Candles to Find My Favorite — This One Is the Strongest, and Guaranteed to Make Your Home Smell Super Cozy

I've had my nose to a lot of candles these past few months, and while it's not out of the ordinary for me to be a bit of a connoisseur of all things scented, I've particularly been testing out lots of different candles and lots of different candle brands for Livingetc, to find out once and for all which are the best.

The byproduct of my testing? I've discovered a lot of new favorite fragrances along the way, and while reviewing a range for one brand in particular, I've found some of the best candles for autumnal scents, especially against their pretty reasonable price tag.

I'm talking about Anthropologie, which goes in for autumn home fragrance in a big way, bringing its Stateside take on 'fall' in a way that is pitched perfectly for scents that make you feel cozy. I tested a lot of the store's autumnal fragrances, but the question I get most about candles is how strong they smell (which isn't always the top criterion, but I'll answer you anyway). The winner in that regard? Anthropologie's Apothecary 18 Spice Orchard Woods is like falling headfirst into the new season — I could smell this candle, even with its lid on, even before I opened the box it arrived in.

Anthropologie Apothecary 18 Spice Orchard Woods Ceramic Jar Candle £25 at Anthropologie (US) Burn time: 65-hour burn time

Wax: Coconut wax blend

Lidded candles are often stronger-smelling than votives without lids, especially at this more middling range of the market. The lids stop the fragrance from dissipating, and definitely give you a stronger cold throw (basically, smelling the candle unlit), and that's certainly the case for this candle. It's a bold, apple cider scent that goes into the spice of cloves and cardamom. It's not your everyday pumpkin spice autumn fragrance, but it's classic enough that it definitely recreates the feel of the season.

With its hot throw (what it smells like when it's lit), it fills the room quite quickly. It's got the sort of strength you'd expect from something like a Yankee Candle, but a little less synthetic and in a more aesthetic vessel. That's not to say this candle hasn't got a very particular look that's not, necessarily, for everyone. It's kind of that vintage, apothecary-esque meets countrycore feel that, if you like, then fantastic, but even if you don't, you still can't ignore it's a great-smelling candle.

However, if you want some alternative options that'll fit into your contemporary interior design scheme a little more comfortably and make your home smell like autumn, take a look at these other candles I tested from the range, below.

Anthropologie The Gather Candle by Anthropologie: Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla £12 at Anthropologie (US) Another big hitter straight out the box, this sweet and spicy scent is a more classic fall offering with a really strong fragrance. It's on-trend tortoiseshell glass votive is a design all-rounder you'll want to keep after you're done burning your candle. Anthropologie Icon Embossed Woody Leather & Leaves Glass Candle £30 at Anthropologie (US) Anthropologie's Icon Embossed collection has stylish embossed leather sleeves with matching colored candle wax — it's a nice touch, but not just style over substance. This Leather & Leaves scent is a more mature, musky autumnal fragrance. Anthropologie Olivia Spice Vanilla Clove Glass Candle £24 at Anthropologie (US) It's not pictured, but this spiced vanilla candle comes with a floral patterned glass lid, which contributes to its strong cold throw. Once it's lit, it's a pleasant, soft, room-filling fragrance that feels dreamily autumn-y. Anthropologie Icon Embossed Fruity Harvest Pear & Cedar Glass Candle £30 at Anthropologie (US) Pear is perhaps an unusual choice for an autumn fragrance, but this candle proves its underutilized. It rounds out the woody cedar scent with a sweetness that's still got a richness to it. Not the strongest cold throw, but comes alive more when lit. Anthropologie The Gather Candle by Anthropologie: White Birch & Pumpkin Mini Edition £12 at Anthropologie (US) A meeting of sweet pumpkin and rich, woody birch in a pretty glass container. It's strong, but not overpowering — there's a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg in here, which gives it that fall baking vibe. Anthropologie Found Notes Gourmand Autumn Twilight Pumpkin Candle £22 at Anthropologie (US) It's usually the case that these types of candles are visually typically 'fall-coded' and a little bit twee, but the Found Notes by Anthropologie Gourmand Autumn Twilight Pumpkin Candle has this modern glass vessel that I'll definitely be re-filling once I've burned it through. Subtle, but a great pumpkin spice scent.

Swapping in autumnal fragrances is one of my favorite ways to reset a home for fall to get in tune with the season. But you're not limited to just candles. There are some fantastic reed diffusers, essential oil diffusers, and more out there to round out your home's scent layering.