5 Major Scents to Avoid During the Winter, According to Fragrance Experts — Plus, What to Choose Instead This Season

Winter is when we turn to our homes for comforting moments of solace as the world around us cools and settles into the bustle of the festive season. And a principal part of hunkering down in a cozy space is the fragrances you choose.

But if you're unaware of which scents to avoid in your home, you might be left with a space that feels overpoweringly aromatic and out of place with the season's spirit. Now, we can't have that. So, here's a list of the fragrances to shelf until winter ends and the seasons turn.

And if you're confused about what to swap in its place, don't worry. We have laid out some alternative scent blends that feel far more in tune with this time of year.

1. Sharp Citrus Blends

DO INSTEAD: Perfume your home with softer citrus notes complimented by sweet scents. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

According to August Campbell, co-founder of AUGUST&PIERS, ultra-bright citrus notes can make your home feel cold and clinical in winter. And since the weather is chilly enough, these punchy notes are not ideal.

"They’re brilliant in summer when you need freshness, but during the darker months, they compete with the cozy, cocooning atmosphere most people want to create," he explains.

"Instead, I recommend picking scented candles and room sprays that offer soft citrus wrapped in comforting warmth for a more pleasant indoor atmosphere." For instance, this Orange Blossom and Santal Room Spray from Found Notes.

AUGUST&PIERS MUSE Scented Candle £66 at Selfridges Burn Time: 60 Hours The AUGUST&PIERS MUSE Candle features notes of vanilla, benzoin, and labdanum that soothe its citrus notes of lemon and bergamot.

August Campbell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert August Campbell is the co-founder and creative director of AUGUST&PIERS, the character-driven luxury home fragrance brand known for its sculptural ceramic vessels and bold visual identity. A Central Saint Martins graduate specializing in advertising and art direction, August spent years at leading London agencies including VCCP and McCann before bringing his storytelling and design expertise into the world of scent. Along with his brother Piers, August built the AUGUST&PIERS brand from the ground up, from identity and packaging to the distinctive illustration style driven by the belief that fragrance should express personality, not just perfume notes.

2. Grassy Green Notes

DO INSTEAD: Choose wood-led fragrances for an earthy ambiance that's layered. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Bryant Alsop)

In learning how to make your home smell good, selecting blends by season is key. And August tells me that grassy green notes are one of the major scents to avoid during the winter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While beautiful in spring, fragrances built around fresh leaves, cut grass, fig stems, or tomato scents can feel thin and airy in winter," he notes. "Especially when used to perfume heated rooms, where they lack grounding and depth."

He suggests opting for home fragrance that's layered with woody or earthy notes like cedarwood and birch instead. This Libertine Ceramic Diffuser from AUGUST&PIERS is a brilliant choice to make your home smell like Christmas.

H&M Warm Woods Scented Candle £14.99 at H&M (US) Burn Time: 60 Hours Cedar and sandalwood romance green tea, steamed milk, and artemisia in this Warm Woods Scented Candle from H&M.

3. Sugar-Heavy Gourmands

DO INSTEAD: Opt for delectable subtle gourmands that feel balanced. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Another fragrance blend to avoid in winter is sugar-heavy gourmands. "Overly sweet vanillas or syrupy gourmands can become overpowering in winter, particularly in smaller rooms," says August.

"They tend to linger heavily and can tip from cozy to cloying very quickly. Alternatively, I recommend perfuming your home with balanced gourmand profiles like tonka bean, warm vanilla, woods, cacao, and subtle spices."

This is especially worth considering when choosing scented candles for a dinner party. The Lola At Coat Check Candle by Discothèque is one of my personal favorites for enchanting evenings.

Papier x Anthropologie Gourmand Pâtisserie French Cointreau Glass Candle £34 at Anthropologie Notes: Bergamot, Cointreau, Vanilla Bean Instead of sickeningly sweet scents, opt for a complex and mature blend like this Gourmand Pâtisserie French Cointreau Glass Candle.

4. Salty Marine Scents

DO INSTEAD: Introduce fragrances with musky notes for the winter. (Image credit: Jack Gibson Photography. Design: CG Design Studio)

"Marine and laundry-style scents are refreshing, but in winter they can feel stark and overly crisp. They often clash with warm lighting, heavier textures, and the comfortable palette of the season," he notes.

"Soft musks and gentle smokiness, scents that still feel clean but with added comfort and depth. SAINT is a year-round favorite for exactly this reason."

Incense droplets are an easy way to introduce musky fragrances to your home. And if you're looking for a wintry scent that spotlights these notes, this Vanilla Musk Large Multi Wick Candle from Dunelm is a charming choice.

Co Bigelow Moschus (Musk) Candle £37.80 at Debenhams UK Burn Time: 60 Hours Aside from looking beautiful, this Moschus Candle from Co Bigelow is wonderfully fragranced, too.

5. 'One-Note' Summer Florals

DO INSTEAD: Swap heady florals for complex combination blends featuring lighter blooms. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Veneer Designs)

Last but not least, August recommends steering clear of home fragrance with 'one-note' summer florals. These fragrances will make your living space overly heady and far from wintry.

"Light, single-note florals often feel flat and out of place in winter’s lower light and cooler air," he explains. "They lack the richness needed for seasonal ambience."

In its place, he suggests introducing fragrance with floral notes tied into woods, spice, or resins. This Lavender & Moonflower Pillow Mist from Jo Malone London is a great idea to make your bedroom smell nice for the holidays and thereafter.

Discothèque Paradise Garage Scented Candle £54 at Selfridges Heart Notes: Violet, Jasmine, Pomelo I love the mix of florals, fruit, and a drizzle of honey in this Paradise Garage Scented Candle from Discothèque.

If you're yearning for a more classic fragrance experience for the season, I recommend looking to inclusion candles for an earthy scent palette that's seasonally cohesive.