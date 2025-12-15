5 Major Scents to Avoid During the Winter, According to Fragrance Experts — Plus, What to Choose Instead This Season
These aromatic blends are worth shifting out of rotation to keep your home smelling refreshingly good
Winter is when we turn to our homes for comforting moments of solace as the world around us cools and settles into the bustle of the festive season. And a principal part of hunkering down in a cozy space is the fragrances you choose.
But if you're unaware of which scents to avoid in your home, you might be left with a space that feels overpoweringly aromatic and out of place with the season's spirit. Now, we can't have that. So, here's a list of the fragrances to shelf until winter ends and the seasons turn.
And if you're confused about what to swap in its place, don't worry. We have laid out some alternative scent blends that feel far more in tune with this time of year.
1. Sharp Citrus Blends
According to August Campbell, co-founder of AUGUST&PIERS, ultra-bright citrus notes can make your home feel cold and clinical in winter. And since the weather is chilly enough, these punchy notes are not ideal.
"They’re brilliant in summer when you need freshness, but during the darker months, they compete with the cozy, cocooning atmosphere most people want to create," he explains.
"Instead, I recommend picking scented candles and room sprays that offer soft citrus wrapped in comforting warmth for a more pleasant indoor atmosphere." For instance, this Orange Blossom and Santal Room Spray from Found Notes.
August Campbell is the co-founder and creative director of AUGUST&PIERS, the character-driven luxury home fragrance brand known for its sculptural ceramic vessels and bold visual identity. A Central Saint Martins graduate specializing in advertising and art direction, August spent years at leading London agencies including VCCP and McCann before bringing his storytelling and design expertise into the world of scent. Along with his brother Piers, August built the AUGUST&PIERS brand from the ground up, from identity and packaging to the distinctive illustration style driven by the belief that fragrance should express personality, not just perfume notes.
2. Grassy Green Notes
In learning how to make your home smell good, selecting blends by season is key. And August tells me that grassy green notes are one of the major scents to avoid during the winter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"While beautiful in spring, fragrances built around fresh leaves, cut grass, fig stems, or tomato scents can feel thin and airy in winter," he notes. "Especially when used to perfume heated rooms, where they lack grounding and depth."
He suggests opting for home fragrance that's layered with woody or earthy notes like cedarwood and birch instead. This Libertine Ceramic Diffuser from AUGUST&PIERS is a brilliant choice to make your home smell like Christmas.
3. Sugar-Heavy Gourmands
Another fragrance blend to avoid in winter is sugar-heavy gourmands. "Overly sweet vanillas or syrupy gourmands can become overpowering in winter, particularly in smaller rooms," says August.
"They tend to linger heavily and can tip from cozy to cloying very quickly. Alternatively, I recommend perfuming your home with balanced gourmand profiles like tonka bean, warm vanilla, woods, cacao, and subtle spices."
This is especially worth considering when choosing scented candles for a dinner party. The Lola At Coat Check Candle by Discothèque is one of my personal favorites for enchanting evenings.
4. Salty Marine Scents
"Marine and laundry-style scents are refreshing, but in winter they can feel stark and overly crisp. They often clash with warm lighting, heavier textures, and the comfortable palette of the season," he notes.
"Soft musks and gentle smokiness, scents that still feel clean but with added comfort and depth. SAINT is a year-round favorite for exactly this reason."
Incense droplets are an easy way to introduce musky fragrances to your home. And if you're looking for a wintry scent that spotlights these notes, this Vanilla Musk Large Multi Wick Candle from Dunelm is a charming choice.
5. 'One-Note' Summer Florals
Last but not least, August recommends steering clear of home fragrance with 'one-note' summer florals. These fragrances will make your living space overly heady and far from wintry.
"Light, single-note florals often feel flat and out of place in winter’s lower light and cooler air," he explains. "They lack the richness needed for seasonal ambience."
In its place, he suggests introducing fragrance with floral notes tied into woods, spice, or resins. This Lavender & Moonflower Pillow Mist from Jo Malone London is a great idea to make your bedroom smell nice for the holidays and thereafter.
If you're yearning for a more classic fragrance experience for the season, I recommend looking to inclusion candles for an earthy scent palette that's seasonally cohesive.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.