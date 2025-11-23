This Candle Trend Might Be the Most Nostalgic, Festive Addition to Your Home — Why Everyone Still Loves 'Inclusion Candles'
These botanical candles take the guesswork out of scenting and offer up a little extra something for the aesthetic
You might have spotted these decorated candles in the home fragrance aisle more than once, but if you weren't familiar with this genre of scenting, let me get you acquainted. Known as inclusion candles, they are characterized by natural ingredients peaking through the waxy exterior.
Often, you'll spot sprigs of fir, slices of orange, twigs of berries, petalled blooms, and even the occasional crystal in these botanical candles. These suspended inclusions bring a boring white candle to life and add to the appeal of the scenting experience. Thus making them some of the best candles for centerpieces.
You don't have to worry about the decorative ingredients falling apart as the candle burns since they're typically encased in a non-melting shell. And the beauty of this is that as the candle burns, you're left with a beautiful, hollowed, glowing shadow. Which is why my personal pick for the season is the Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle from The White Company, featuring a mix of botanicals that look pretty even at the final burns.
On that note, let's move on to the fun bit! Here are some charming inclusion candles that will make your home smell amazing while fitting in with the season's spirit.
If you're looking for supporting candles to perfume your home, then my advice is to lean into the fragrance trend of the season — winter woods! It'll scentually transform your home into a wintry wonderland.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.