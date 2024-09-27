Tomato Is the Home Fragrance of the Moment, and the Earthy Aroma Is Perfect for Fall
Forget pumpkin spice, this autumn is all about the fresh and savory notes of tomato vines
Fragrancing the home is on everyone's mind this time of year. As we hunker down indoors for the cooler seasons, we want a space that smells as comforting and cozy as it looks, so a seasonal scent is a must. You can forget pumpkin spice this year though. Fall 2024 is all about making your space smell like a tomato.
We're leaving tomato girl summer in our rearview; it's been decided that this harvest fruit is better suited to the transitional autumn season. If you've ever stepped foot in a greenhouse where tomatoes grow, you'll know exactly what we mean. The earthy smell of the foliage is so distinctive and unique. Sweet yet grassy with notes similar to basil, it's like a warm hug for the senses, which is why it's one of the best home fragrances to fill your space for fall.
All your favorite luxury fragrance brands, from Jo Malone to Malin & Goetz, are hopping on this new scent trend. Loewe first released its Tomato Leaves collection in 2020 and it quickly became a cult favorite, with the line now featuring soaps and diffusers as well as incense and candles. Last month, New York-based brand Malin & Goetz added a room spray to their tomato-inspired range, and searches for "tomato scents" on Google reached an all-time high this year. There really is no better time to make your home smell like a greenhouse.
But why the sudden urge to imbue your space with the verdant scent of tomatoes? Not so long ago, we were all looking for richer scents like tonka, amber, and oud to make homes smell like a hotel. Now, it seems, we're turning to the potting shed for luxury aromas.
Master perfumer, Laura Honey, points out that the harvest season has an important role to play. With early autumn being the prime time to pick your ripe red tomatoes off the vine, it's hardly surprising it's one of the best candle scents for fall. We all want to bring that joyful element of the outdoors into our homes to echo this transitional time of year. But Laura says there’s a little more to it than just the season shift alone.
"Over the last few years, I’ve seen the gourmand home fragrances trend boom, with cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and vanilla in all the best autumn candles on the market," she says. "However, if you’re anything like me, you might start to find these a little sickly and that's why tomato is a great alternative. It’s completely unique for the green, tangy top notes, which infuse your room with a fresh aroma. Most candlemakers will then pair it with some light, woody essential oils to give the fragrance some savory last."
What tomato fragrance should I buy?
For a true-to-life tomato fragrance, you can't go far wrong with Malin & Goetz room spray or candle to make your home smell amazing. Inspired by the founders' passion for gardening, it's a fresh and verdant interpretation opening with a beautiful mélange of freshly picked herbs. With top notes of basil, green ivy, and mint, and base notes of cedarwood and green pepper, this really feels like you're meandering through Spanish markets on a balmy evening.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
"Tomato was chosen for this launch as this well-known fruit crosses all cultures and is the star of many loved dishes," says the Malin & Goetz team. "Notes of earthy cedarwood and green pepper give the scent a soft, clean finish, recreating the abundance of aroma that permeates through a flourishing vegetable garden in late summer."
London perfumer Jo Malone also has a Green Tomato Vine scent, and if you're looking to make a room smell cozier but with an overt freshness, it's a perfect choice. "It's inspired by a greenhouse but also it has a fresh sweetness to it," says Daniel Maxwell, scent expert at Jo Malone. "It's perfect for a conservatory or orangery - any room that gets a lot of sun - because it's quite a bright scent."
But Loewe takes the top spot for the most luxurious tomato fragrance out there. The cult scent has had its fair share of virality, and it's been a constant sell-out as a result. Whether you choose a candle in one of their iconic ribbed jars or a chunky soap on a rope to hang by your kitchen sink, you'll certainly want to get your hands on this trending home scent.
Rich, verdant, and so sophisticated, tomato scents have taken the crown for fall fragrancing. (And deservedly so.)
Shop the Loewe Tomato Collection
Lilith Hudson is the Trends Editor at Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has previously written for the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine. Writing for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on social media, Lilith stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the fresh color sweeping interiors or the hot new style entering the homes of celebs.
-
-
7 Fall Annuals for Containers That Thrive Beautifully Under the Sun — And Bring a Burst of Color
Grow these hardy, heat-tolerant flowers in containers for stunning autumnal blooms
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I Just Learned the Basics of Feng Shui Sofa Placement — Turns Out My Couch Might Be "Blocking Energy"
Create a harmonious environment by understanding what Feng Shui teaches about sofa placement
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
The “Intentional Clutter” Trend is Social Media's Mindful Approach to Maximalism
This busy aesthetic is all about self-expressional and thoughtful curation for a space that's characterful and full of charm
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
IKEA Just Launched a New Range of Throw Pillows and it Confirms This Cozy Material is the New Bouclé
This latest textile trend is the comfier, more playful alternative to bouclé you can expect to see everywhere this winter
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
It’s Officially Color Forecasting Season, But What Really is a “Color of the Year” and How Do Paint Brands Choose Them?
Annual "color of the year" announcements signify the emerging trends set to define the future of decorating, but where do they originate? We asked experts
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Designers Love Using This Unusual Material for Bathtubs That Brings a "Wabi-Sabi" Calm to Your Bathroom
Concrete tubs are an artisanal way to bring functional durability into your bathing space
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Valspar's Color of the Year for 2025 is a Punchy Primary Tone That's Perfect for Trim
From nautical themes to Bauhaus interiors, you can expect to see this bold shade everywhere next year
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Designers Always Choose This One Type of Shower Glass for Elevated Detail and Added Practicality
This trending textural glass is a designer favorite in the bathroom - and for good reason
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
"Skincare Fridges" Are the New Bedroom Must for the Beauty-Obsessed — And I Found the Most Incredible One
If you start to notice this appliance cropping up in bedrooms, closets and bathrooms, it's less likely to be for snacks, and more for keeping skincare chilled
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Meet the "Fridgescapers" — The People Decorating Inside Their Refrigerators With Elaborate Decor
Fridgescaping is the latest social-media trend that turns the banal into something less ordinary
By Olivia Wolfe Published