'Ogee' Backsplashes Are the Trending Trad-Meets-Modern Style That Stops Your Kitchen Feeling Too Boxy

There's a trend taking over all the most elegant, chic kitchens. I'm sure you've seen it. The softly curved, almost scalloped, carved marble kitchen backsplash. And if you haven't yet, you're sure to soon enough. So before the trend fully takes off, we're here to get you fully acquainted with it first. Introducing: the ogee backsplash.

Architecture buffs may be familiar with this term already, but for the rest of you, consider this your formal introduction. Ogee refers to the serpentine-shaped curve found throughout architecture. In a Western context, ogival curves are most recognizably an architectural staple of the Gothic period, featuring heavily in religious buildings from the era. However, beyond Europe, and well before the Gothic usage, ogival structures have been a key feature in Middle Eastern architecture throughout history.

But now, these structures are making their way out of historic places of worship and straight into your kitchen backsplash ideas. So, if you love soft, curving lines and vintage-inspired designs, we think this might just be your new favorite look.

Why Are Ogee Backsplashes Trending?

"People like that it adds shape and personality to the space, especially at a time when more homeowners are looking for gentle curves and details that break up all the straight lines in a kitchen," says Ben. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

There's a thoroughly understandable appeal to the soft, curving lines of an ogee edge backsplash, but what exactly has made them so popular now, at this moment in time?

Ben Hawkswell, from Roundhouse, puts the surge in popularity down to the general shift towards more intricate, elegant kitchen designs. He says, "We’re seeing a growing interest in kitchens that feel softer and more decorative, and the ogee profile naturally brings a touch of elegance without being overly traditional."

While the design references architectural trends dating back to antiquity, in this context, it somehow feels quite contemporary. Though, as Lauren Wilcox, from W Design Collective, says, "They naturally complement historic and traditional kitchens and feel very classic."

As much as the design can work in a modern kitchen context, it really comes to life in a cottage-style kitchen, or a space with a more rustic, traditional feel. Which, considering the revived interest in vintage, farmhouse kitchens, at least partially explains the boost in the design's popularity.

This is a view shared by Sam Donnelley of Mercantile and Merchant, who says, "I feel like there is a movement towards a more classic, cosy home and kitchen. And homes that aim for an heirloom quality require traditional details. Albeit done in an updated way."

When kitchens can so often feel like quite harsh, sterile spaces, this style brings a much-needed softness.

Sam Donnelly Interior Designer and Founder of Mercantile and Merchant Mercantile and Merchant is grounded in Sam's belief that people want to buy and create new homes with old souls. People want thoughtful and carefully-curated homes. Ones built with the utmost care, craftsmanship, and quality materials. At Mercantile and Merchant, they firmly believe that just because a home is a new build, that doesn't mean it has to be bland and boring. Every part of a Mercantile and Merchant home is created by thoughtful and purposeful design, coupled with plenty of modern English flair.

What Style Kitchen Does This Design Work In?

White panelled cabinetry and gold hardware create a softer, airy look in this ogee backsplash kitchen. (Image credit: Lauren Wilcox. W Design Collective)

With all its soft romanticism and rounded edges, ogee backsplashes make a natural fit for classic, vintage-leaning kitchens.

"I think this style works best in a timeless or classic kitchen," comments Sam. "Kitchens that lean into a traditional and handmade vibe really benefit from this sort of detail."

Whether that be a bistro-style kitchen or a more grand, classical design, this small flourish can add a touch of elegance that elevates the whole space. Lauren recommends this feature in "Anything that leans historic, European, or traditional. "

However, there's also an argument to be made for the use of this feature in a more contemporary space. "In a modern space, an ogee detail can actually be quite unexpected — and that contrast can look really beautiful," says Ben. Used in tandem with materials like stainless steel, the ogee backsplash brings a design juxtaposition that makes the space feel more visually intriguing.

Though Ben adds, "In a more traditional kitchen, it sits very comfortably alongside panelled cabinetry and heritage colours." Bringing in vintage kitchen items and using them alongside the ogee backsplash can result in a particularly beautiful, romantic feel.

What Material Is Best for An Ogee Backsplash?

A pale stone with high-contrast veining makes for a particularly striking ogee backsplash. (Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: K Interiors )

The effect of an ogee backsplash will ultimately always come down to the material you use.

While backsplash material trends have changed over the years, with many favouring the cool, tiled backsplash look nowadays, with this kind of design, natural stone still reigns supreme.

"I would always recommend a natural stone for an ogee backsplash," says Sam. "Be it classic marble, quartzite, or even soapstone, the texture, look, and feel of a natural stone just feels right with these types of classic details."

The natural veining you find in these materials will help emphasize the sense of movement in this design, making it feel even softer, yet also more dramatic.

But it's not just about the way it looks; you also have to consider the way the material will react to being shaped in this way. "We usually suggest natural stone or a high-quality composite that can be shaped cleanly," explains Ben. "Stones like marble, quartzite, and certain granites take an ogee profile particularly well."

More delicate, sensitive stones may not be able to withstand this kind of detailing, as Ben explains, "The material needs enough thickness and density for the curve to read properly, so we tend to avoid anything too thin or brittle."

How to Style An Ogee Backsplash

Even in the most beautiful kitchen, the details will always be what make the design feel truly special. Styling an ogee backsplash kitchen is all about playing up that romantic, soft kitchen vibe with the right accessories.

If you like the idea of a rustic farmhouse kitchen, Sam says, "I'd style this with oversized rustic chopping boards, handmade pottery bowls of all sizes. Vintage cookery books and large vintage crocks filled with your grandmother's wooden spoons." This combination of sentimental elements with more textural kitchen accessories helps create that lived-in, welcoming feel.

Alternatively, if you want to create a more elegant, European kitchen look, she says, "I think this style pairs exceptionally well with an incredible French range, such as a La Cornue or Lacanche."

There's also an argument for taking a more pared-back, relaxed approach to the styling and letting the backsplash take center stage. This is Laurens' preferred look, "keep it subtle," she says. "The shape should add interest without feeling overly dramatic."

While this might be my favorite kitchen trend for 2026, plenty of others may be more appealing to your personal style, so make sure to have a look through them all.