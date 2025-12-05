5 Problems With Tiled Backsplashes in Kitchens That No One Ever Talks About

Truth be told, there are few styles I love more than a gorgeous, tiled backsplash. There's just something about the look of a glossy, zellige run in a kitchen that sparks something inside of me. However, as with all good things, there's another side to this look that you'll rarely hear spoken about.

That's right, behind those editorial-worthy Instagram posts is a secret, and it's much less glamorous than you may think. The truth of the matter is that this kitchen backsplash idea can be a complete pain, with plenty of potential for issues to arise.

"The main issues I see are usually to do with water, staining, or grout," comments Damla Turgut, kitchen expert from Otto Tiles. Knowing these three things to watch out for will help protect you from these problems, but if you want to really get into the nitty-gritty of it, keep on reading.

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla Turgut is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design

1. Staining Tendencies

Terracotta tiles, like these, are very porous and sensitive to any water exposure. (Image credit: Tile of Spain)

The inherent function of a backsplash is evident from its name; the surface is designed to protect your kitchen from accidental splashes and spills, hence its typical placement behind your kitchen stove.

You would hope, then, that the material of your backsplash would be chosen with this in mind: a waterproof, stain-resistant surface that can withstand the potential messes of daily life.

Unfortunately, our much-loved tiles don't exactly meet these standards. "If tiles haven’t been sealed properly, particularly cement or natural stone, then they can mark," explains Damla.

This fallback is equally true of other natural materials, like a marble, just another thing you'd never find in a low-maintenance kitchen. "These types of tiles are, in particular are naturally porous, so if they’re not sealed, they can take on stains from water, oils, or everyday cooking splashes," Damla continues.

Of course, since there are so many different types of tiles, this statement will not hold equally true for all of them. However, if you are thinking of investing in a natural stone tile backsplash, it's certainly something to bear in mind.

2. Grout Discoloration

Subtle, thin grout lines will help prevent any obvious discoloration. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Vaughan Design + Development)

Unlike slab backsplashes, tiled styles introduce a whole new element of the design to worry about: the grout.

In your tiled backsplash, the grout can play just as important a role, visually, as the tiles themselves, so ensuring they look just right will likely become a top concern.

Because of the areas you most typically find a tiled backsplash in, ie, kitchens and modern bathrooms, your grout will have a higher chance of being exposed to water. "As a high-functioning area in the home, tiled splashbacks are therefore prone to additional moisture and staining, which can affect the grout, leaving the lines discoloured or damaged if not properly maintained," explains Maria D Arraez, director and expert at Tile of Spain UK.

This tendency to stain and soak up excess moisture will leave you with dirty, mucky-looking grout lines, which, Maria explains, "is especially the case if you opt for a pale grout color."

3. Grout Seepage

A bright, white cement is unlikely to maintain its color over time. (Image credit: Brian Guido. Design: Brad Engelsman)

High contrast, colorful grout has become quite the trend over recent years, with many designers pairing their tiles with oversized grout lines in eye-catching shades. And while it may be striking, it's a look that carries significant risk with it.

Damla explains, "Another issue we come across is when a colored grout is used on unsealed tiles, for example, pairing a cream cement tile with a dark grey or black grout."

And as Damla explained previously, many popular tiles are made of highly porous materials, opening up the opportunity for the grout to be absorbed by the tiles themself. "The pigment gets absorbed straight into the tile and, unfortunately, there’s no real way to reverse it," she says.

4. Potential for Mould

Be sure to clean your tiles regularly, but with gentle products. (Image credit: deVOL, Otto Tiles)

You guessed it, another grout issue. When it comes to issues with tiling, the central pain points typically revolve around the grout, as opposed to the tiles themselves. While staining and discoloration can affect the look of your grouting, exposure to moisture can also have other, more problematic effects.

"When it comes to grout, poor-quality grouting and silicone sealing can lead to moisture finding its way through, which will lead to mould and other issues," says Damla.

Depending on the variety, mouldy grout can have some pretty serious side effects, especially for those with asthma or other allergies. While you may think the remedy to this would be vigorous household cleaning, as Damla explains, "Harsh cleaning products are also another issue we encounter with clients using very strong chemicals or bleach on their tiles." Instead, opt for more gentle, natural cleaning products.

5. Coming Up Short

Take your backsplash up a notch and drench the whole wall in tiles. (Image credit: Courtesy of Electric Bowery)

The last thing you want after planning a beautiful, modern kitchen is to get halfway through the installation, just to realize you undershot your tile order.

"No one wants to be a few tiles short," agrees Lindsay Thornton, from Cornerstone Design.

"Not only will this cause delays in your project, but it typically adds on shipping and labour costs." To prevent this, Lindsay suggests. "Instead, add on 5-10% extra for waste and up to 15% if you are doing a herringbone pattern that requires more cuts. Having a few extra tiles hanging around after your renovation is not a bad idea in case something cracks or you want to extend the tile into a coffee bar at a later date."

Don't let the potential for problems put you off including tiles in your next kitchen design. When done well, kitchen tiles can elevate your whole space. I'm particularly loving the look of a tiled kitchen island, at the moment.