10 Tips for an Easy Household Cleaning Schedule During the Holiday Rush — Bring On the Christmas Chaos!

All it takes is a teeny, tiny bit of neglect to snowball into an extended amount of time void of cleaning chores and before you know it, you'll be left with sneeze-worthy bookshelves, lifeless rugs, and dusty powder rooms. Now, the problem is that once the minute issue of a few undone tasks turns into a mammoth list of tedious yet necessary housework, there's no telling where to begin.

And with our pre-holiday cleaning list on standby, we know what we need to do but not how to format it for ease and efficiency. The best thing to do in such a case is to create your own personalized household cleaning schedule.

To help you curate a routine that works best for you, we've reached out to cleaning experts who have given us all the makings of a thorough tidy time plan. All you have to do is take their general tips and make them your own.

So if you've had trouble collating a cleaning list or if you find yourself with a load of chores that seem to be mountainous with no valley through, consider this your sign to put together a schedule that's perfect just for you and your home.

1. Assess Your Household's Cleaning Needs

(Image credit: Veneer Designs; Photography: Manolo Langis)

In conversation with Muffetta Krueger, she tells us to start by identifying the specific cleaning requirements of your home. "Consider each room’s purpose and how often it gets dirty," she says. "High-traffic areas like the kitchen, bathroom, and living room may need more frequent attention, while less-used spaces can be cleaned weekly or monthly."

Daily: Dishes, taking out the trash, and wiping down counters.

Weekly: Vacuuming, laundry, and bathroom cleaning.

Monthly: Cleaning windows, deep-cleaning appliances, and organizing storage areas.

She finds that this assessment helps you create a realistic cleaning schedule tailored to your home’s unique needs. By following a set routine you'll have your home smelling good and looking great in no time.

2. Determine the Time You Have On Hand

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

If you're asking yourself how much time should you spend cleaning your house each week, Muffetta tells us the answer depends on your schedule. "Look at your daily and weekly routines to see when you can dedicate time to cleaning," she advises.

For instance, if your weekdays are busy, she recommends reserving an hour or two on the weekend for bigger tasks. "Alternatively, split tasks like cleaning a bedroom into 15-minute chunks throughout the week," she suggests. "A realistic time estimate ensures your cleaning schedule is sustainable over the long term."

There isn't an exact science to splitting your time across your chores, and chances are that you might have to get through a couple of splits to find one that works perfectly for you. However, this is a great place to start.

3. Prioritize High-Impact Cleaning Tasks

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

Muffetta points out that not all cleaning tasks are equally important. "Focus on those that directly impact your household’s health and hygiene," she recommends. "For example, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and cleaning the bathroom are high-priority tasks."

In case you're in the mood to do some stress cleaning, paying attention to urgent tasks is an ideal place to start. This strategy is especially important if you're in entertainment mode and planning on having guests over, as is common for the hosting season.

4. Set Realistic Tidy Time Goals

(Image credit: Matt Garcia Design)

Like any other home chore, it's easy to take on more than is actually doable. And while we're all for being ambitious in the task of setting your home right, it's just as imperative that you schedule only as much as you can handle.

"Avoid setting yourself up for failure by trying to do too much at once," Muffetta cautions. "Instead, spread tasks across the week like tackling laundry on Monday, dusting on Wednesday, and deep-cleaning the bathroom on Saturday."

Logan Taylor, owner of The Dazzle Cleaning Company tells us that he has found it very effective to create a household cleaning schedule by having a theme for each day. "This streamlines the process and lets you complete similar tasks all at once, saving time and energy," he says.

5. Choose a Cleaning Format

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten; Photography: Nicole Franzen)

Muffetta explains that finding your groove by mapping out a personalized cleaning format can prove to be game-changing. Here are two formats that she has found to be extremely efficient:

Room-By-Room Method: "Focus on one room at a time, completing all tasks in that area," she notes. Similar to the concept of decluttering room by room, this is a satisfying approach to tidying your home.

Task-By-Task Method: By opting for this method, she explains that you can perform the same task across all rooms, like vacuuming all floors first and then dusting.

"Try both methods to see which works best for your home," she suggests. "Or mix and match for a hybrid approach."

6. Involve the Family

(Image credit: Matt Garcia Design)

If you share your home with others, Muffetta recommends involving them in the process. "Create a chore chart with age-appropriate tasks for everyone," she says. "Rotating responsibilities keeps the workload balanced and prevents monotony."

"Kids can handle simple tasks like tidying their rooms or feeding pets," she suggests. "Adults can tackle more intensive chores, such as cleaning the bathroom or vacuuming."

7. Gather Your Cleaning Arsenal Beforehand

(Image credit: Par Bengtsson. Design: Nina Magon Studio)

Alessandro Gazzo, a cleaning expert at Emily's Maids, suggests checking your cleaning supplies. He goes on to explain that you can’t complete certain tasks without having the proper cleaning tools like a mop, a vacuum, microfiber towels, or quality cleaning products.

"My tip is to look out for all-purpose cleaning products," he shares. "With just four to six products you should be more than ready to clean most (if not all) areas in your home."

And with the right supplies, cleaning can actually be more fun and chic too. Feel free to peruse our round-up of stylish, designer-approved cleaning products to engage in your home chores in true Livingetc fashion.

8. Create a Visual Cleaning Schedule

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

According to Muffetta, a visual cleaning schedule helps you stay organized and track progress. "Use tools like a paper calendar or planner, spreadsheet, and cleaning apps that allow you to set reminders for recurring tasks," she suggests.

This Acrylic Monthly Wall Calendar Bundle from Anthropologie is equal parts neat and helpful, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen or cleaning closet.

She also recommends including checkboxes for each task so you can mark them off as you complete them. "This small step is surprisingly motivating," she notes.

9. Incorporate Flexibility

(Image credit: Matt Garcia Design)

"Life happens, and some days won’t go as planned," says Muffetta. "Build flexibility into your cleaning schedule by leaving buffer days for unexpected disruptions."

Cleaning and decluttering when overwhelmed can be tough. And when you have a set plan that faces unforeseen disruption, it can cause more stress than expected.

"Adjust your schedule seasonally for tasks like spring cleaning or post-holiday tidying," she advises. "If you miss a task one week, don’t stress; simply reschedule it for later."

10. Stay Consistent and Review Regularly

(Image credit: Nune)

Muffetta tells us that the key to an effective household cleaning schedule is consistency. "Stick to the routine as closely as possible to make cleaning a habit," she says. "Every few months, review your schedule to see if adjustments are needed."

She finds that updating your schedule ensures it remains practical and effective for your lifestyle — and we couldn't agree more.

As the seasons switch and your family grows, you'll have to make edits to your cleaning blueprint. By understanding the inevitable changes to your schedule and following through on your routine, your home will be sorted with the ease of a professional.

How to Keep House While Drowning by KC Davis View at Amazon Price: $15.71

Format: Hardcover How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by KC Davis offers in-depth advice about tackling your home chores with a renewed sense of determination. Martha Stewart's Homekeeping Handbook by Martha Stewart View at Amazon Price: $46.21

Format: Hardcover Martha Stewart's Homekeeping Handbook: The Essential Guide to Caring for Everything in Your Home is a guide by the icon herself on how to ensure your home is spick and span from entryway to powder room. A Healthier Home by Shawna Holman View at Amazon Price: $15.50

Format: Hardcover A Healthier Home: The Room-by-Room Guide to Make Any Space A Little Less Toxic by Shawna Holman is a brilliant book for homeowners looking to improve overall home hygiene with the help of simple hacks and swaps.

"Keeping your home clean and organized can feel overwhelming, but a well-crafted household cleaning schedule can make the process manageable and efficient," says Muffetta. "By breaking down tasks and organizing them into a simple routine, you can stay on top of your cleaning needs without feeling stressed."

So if you've found it tough to maintain your home and you're uncertain of how to go about planning a schedule, this guide will be your fast track to a living space that sparkles.

FAQs

How Much Time Should You Spend Cleaning Your Home Each Week?

(Image credit: Veneer Designs; Photography: Manolo Langis)

"Here’s the million-dollar question — how much cleaning is enough?", probes cleaning expert Jacek Kazmierzewski. "The answer depends on your home’s size, your lifestyle, and how many people live there."

Daily Maintenance: "15 to 30 minutes a day is all you need for day-to-day tasks," he says. "Quick tasks like dishes, wiping counters, and picking up clutter go a long way."

Weekly Cleaning: When it comes to weekly cleaning, he finds that one to three hours is more than enough. "This covers vacuuming, mopping, bathroom cleaning, and dusting," he explains.

Monthly Chores: "An additional one to two hours can be allocated for monthly tasks," he notes. "Tackling deeper tasks like window cleaning or reorganizing closets can be spread across the month."

"In total, you’re looking at about five to seven hours a week, split into manageable chunks," he says. "That’s less time than binge-watching your favorite Netflix series!"