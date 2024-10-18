How to Declutter When You Feel Overwhelmed — 10 Tips to Help You Through Clearing Things Out

Ridding your home of clutter is usually easier said than done. After all, that's exactly why there are so many different formulas to the process floating around these days. Experts are attempting to find techniques that cater to a variety of individuals, tweaking concepts to accommodate as many people as they can.

But if you've found that no method has helped you so far and that even the thought of learning how to declutter your home dampens your mood, then perhaps the hurdle lies in the unavoidable emotions that decluttering triggers. I, for one, have definitely had my fair share of feeling overwhelmed at the thought of throwing, sorting, and giving things away.

It's a normal part of the human condition and while it can seem incredibly hard to overcome, some small changes to your routine could help make it a little easier on you. Here we have some wonderful advice from a seasoned expert that we hope will help make decluttering something you look forward to and not loathe.

1. Start Small — Like, Really Small

Di Ter Avest, decluttering expert and founder at Di Is Organized, tells us that starting small is a great way to slowly make your way through the decluttering process.

She explains that it's never a good idea to tackle the whole room when everything feels too much, and we couldn't agree more. A super simple decluttering habit like this can help lessen the stress of getting through your entire home in one day.

"Start with something tiny, like one drawer or even a corner of a shelf," she advises. "Once you start seeing progress, it's so much easier to keep going."

2. Set a Timer

Di recommends giving yourself 15 or 20 minutes of focused decluttering time and taking a short break afterward. "Knowing there's a set endpoint can help reduce the pressure and make the task less overwhelming," she explains. "You can stop when the timer goes off, or you might find yourself motivated to keep going after a short break."

Similar to the decluttering burst method, this tip allows you to direct your attention to the task at hand within your designated time slot, thereby making the process far more efficient.

3. Have a Donate Bag Handy

One of the best things you can do before decluttering is prepare yourself. And in this case, Di points out that it involves grabbing a bag or a box and labeling it for donations.

She encourages tossing things you no longer need into it whenever you come across them and, once the bag is full, you can send it off for donation.

"This simple process not only helps you declutter but also gives you a sense of accomplishment," she notes. "As you see the bag fill up, the feeling of knowing you're making a positive impact will come to mind."

4. Declutter One Category at a Time

Sometimes, the sheer thought of how to declutter room by room in your home could lead to you feeling overwhelmed — understandably so. It can seem like a monumental task but Di finds that it won't seem as impossible when you break it down into categories.

"Instead of tackling a whole room, focus on one type of item, like books or clothes," she says. "That way, you won't feel like you're juggling too many decisions at once."

You can even apply different principles to your various categories to help you further. For instance, the 90/90 decluttering rule is golden for when you're focusing on your clothes closet.

5. Use the 4-Box Method

According to Di, the '4-Box Method' is a great way to keep your decluttering process organized. Going back to preparing your space, this is one tip that will definitely help you make a dent in clearing your home.

"Get four boxes each one with a different title — keep, donate, trash, and relocate," she says. "As you go through your stuff, sort everything into one of these categories."

She finds that this method not only helps you make decisions about what to keep and what to let go of but also gives you a visual representation of your progress, which can be very motivating.

6. Ask for Help

We've all been told that there's strength in numbers and that applies to something that's even as trivial as decluttering. So if you're ever feeling stuck, Di recommends asking a family member or a friend for some help.

"Having someone else there can keep you motivated, and they might even help you make tough decisions about things to let go of when decluttering," she notes. "And, if you need help from a professional organizer, many professionals like myself offer DIY plans and accountability to get things done."

7. Play Music or a Podcast

If you find the thought of having someone lend you a helping hand more overwhelming than relieving, then you can always turn to your go-to streaming service to make decluttering enjoyable.

"Sometimes, having some fun background noise can make decluttering more enjoyable and less like a chore," says Di. "Turn on your favorite playlist or podcast and let it keep you company."

Whether the mood calls for a motivational song in the classic form of Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' or some soulful RAYE to soothe your nerves, or perhaps a chatty podcast like 'Pretty Basic' with the latest pop-culture news — pick your poison and play.

8. Give Yourself Grace

Di points out that it's okay to give yourself some grace and this is arguably one of the most important points yet. "If you're overwhelmed, that's okay," she assures. "Decluttering is a process, not a race."

Ruthless decluttering isn't everyone's cup of tea and that's completely understandable. Removing things that were once yours and disposing of them or donating them means cutting emotional ties, and that can be tricky.

"It's fine if you can only handle a little bit at a time," she adds. "Celebrate the small wins!"

9. Create a 'Maybe' Box

"Not sure if you want to get rid of something?", asks Di. "Then, toss it in a 'maybe' box and set a reminder to revisit it in a month or two."

Di explains that this 'maybe' box serves as a safety net, easing any anxiety about letting go. "If you haven't needed or thought about it by then, it's probably safe to let it go," she explains.

While this may not be the 10-minute decluttering rule you'd like, this staggered approach can be a brilliant alternative that actually helps you progress. And that makes it so worth a try.

10. Reward Yourself

Last but not least, reward yourself. Di tells us that it's a great practice to treat yourself whenever you hit a milestone. Whether it's finishing a drawer, a closet, or an entire room, she finds that this simple tip is very helpful for people who tend to feel overwhelmed at the thought of decluttering.

"It could be as simple as a coffee break or an episode of your favorite show," she says. "Rewards keep things fun and give you something to look forward to."

And if you're more interested in a little retail therapy, then our Livingetc editor's picks has something for everyone.

Decluttering your home can be tense, stressful and just overwhelming overall. But it's essential to living comfortably and chances are you'll have to face the challenge at some point.

But that doesn't mean that you're alone in this emotion or that there aren't hacks to help. And we hope that Di's advice is proof of that.

Accepting the need for decluttering and imbibing even a couple of these tips could be a real game-changer for your home. And the best time to begin is now.