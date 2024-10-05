The Decluttering Burst Method Is the Quick-Fire, "Intense" Trick That Can Actually Clear Junk Fast

Let's be honest, decluttering hacks are aplenty. But I actually find that it's a good thing that there are so many varied methods to go around. Different people have different needs and no clutter-freeing trick is a one-size-fits-all.

Outlining how to declutter room by room is only possible once you find out what works for you. In this case, we've found a brilliant technique that is well-aligned towards managing one focal point at a time.

To get into how to apply the decluttering burst method and learn more about whether it's worth your time, we have an expert take on this new way to clear your home in a segmented way. So let's get into it and move one step closer to creating immaculate spaces that prioritize comfortable living.

What is the Decluttering Burst Method?

In conversation with decluttering expert Di Ter Avest, she tells us that the decluttering burst method is essentially a quick, focused approach to tidying up spaces.

"The method involves dedicating short, intense periods, usually 10 - 20 minutes to decluttering one area at a time," she notes. "It's a relief for those who may feel overwhelmed by large-scale decluttering projects or who don't have hours to invest in an organizing project."

If you're learning how to start decluttering but don't have extensive amounts of time to focus on a solitary space for long, Di finds that this method is a perfect solution.

With a busy schedule on hand, she explains that she has been using this technique in her own house. "I wanted to help the kids purge their toys but haven't had the long stretch of time to spend on it," she says. "So we have compromised by doing one shelf per day, which usually takes about 10-15 minutes, and the kids don't get overwhelmed."

Safe to say, quick bursts of decluttering are better than none at all, so if you prefer to work swiftly, tackling one space at a time, then this method is ideal.

How to Use the Decluttering Burst Method

According to Di, there are certain decluttering tips to keep in mind as you put this method into action. Here are her top tips for mastering the decluttering burst technique.

Set a Timer: "Choose a small time frame, usually between 10-20 minutes, depending on your schedule and energy," says Di. The whole point is to use short intervals to tidy an area.

Choose a Target Area: She recommends focusing on a specific section of a room at a time. For example, direct your attention to a countertop, drawer, or corner, to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Be Decisive: "During the burst, quickly decide whether each item should be kept, donated, or discarded," she advises. "Try not to linger or second-guess."

Work with Intensity: Di tells us that it's important to move quickly and with purpose. She finds that the goal is to create momentum and make progress in small but impactful bursts.

Repeat Regularly: Lastly, she points out that scheduling multiple bursts is the best move. She finds that tending to different areas over the course of a day or week is a clever way to slowly eliminate clutter.

Where to Use the Decluttering Burst Method in Your Home

When it comes to properly utilizing the full strength of the decluttering burst method, Di tells us that certain zones benefit more than others.

Kitchens: Sometimes, the only way around how to organize a kitchen is to start by ridding the room of its clutter. She finds that this method works particularly well for clearing countertops, organizing cabinets, or tackling the fridge and pantry.

Living Rooms: "Use bursts to clean up common areas where clutter tends to accumulate, such as coffee tables, entertainment centers, or bookshelves," says Di.

Bedrooms: According to Di, it's best to tend to dressers and nightstands, before moving on to making progress on closets.

Home Office: "This technique can help you manage paperwork and quickly tidy your workspace," she notes.

Bathrooms: Di adds that burst decluttering is ideal for cleaning out medicine cabinets, under-the-sink storage, or bathroom counters.



Playrooms: If you're wondering how to declutter a playroom, Di tells us that the burst method is kid-zone compatible. In her experience, she finds that you can quickly decide what to keep, donate, or toss, keeping the playroom organized without overwhelming the kids or yourself.

Typically, decluttering and minimalism go hand in hand. So undertake these focus zones first if you want to witness an evident change in your living spaces.

With any rule, the trick is to find the room to make it your own. Di finds that it's a good strategy for many people, especially those who thrive on small, manageable tasks or who may be short on time. She explains that it helps build momentum and achieve visible progress without being overwhelmed by larger projects.

However, if it feels too confusing for you, she suggests pairing it with a long-term plan. "For example, after a few bursts in one room, you could dedicate a longer session to finish any lingering areas," she says. "This way, you're combining the efficiency of bursts with the satisfaction of seeing a whole space completely transformed."

Is There a Downside to the Decluttering Burst Method?

Since the decluttering burst method runs on the principle of rapid clearing in small time slots, it might not work for especially large rooms. Additionally, it might not work for people who prefer to get through an entire space in one go.

Instead, you can test out alternative techniques such as the 12-12-12 decluttering method, or even take on a specialized room approach via practices like the 90/90 decluttering rule that prioritizes overstuffed closets.

