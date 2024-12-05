Stress Cleaning — Why It Happens and How to Make It Work for You

Stress and cleaning go hand in hand. An untidy, cluttered home plays a huge factor in how stressed we feel. On the flip side, an intense round of cleaning can work wonders at easing overwhelm. It's the latter of these that's often referred to as "stress cleaning," and it's a pretty ubiquitous habit.

If you're the type of person to turn on the vacuum or start reorganizing shelves when stress sets in, you're not alone. For many of us, cleaning is a coping mechanism to help us feel like we're gaining control of our lives (usually when we feel it slipping away elsewhere).

What's so bad about stress cleaning, then? Well, while it's not an unhealthy habit as such, it usually signals a larger problem that needs addressing. As productive as it is, especially as a pre-holiday cleaning method, stress cleaning can quickly spiral out of control. The key, say experts, is to set boundaries and learn how to manage your stress response. Here's how.

What is stress cleaning?

(Image credit: Far Studio)

Stress cleaning is, quite simply, the act of cleaning when stressed (and, by virtue, it's typically done in a frantic or obsessive manner). It's a common habit we adopt when feeling overwhelmed, and it has some science behind it, too. The short-term dopamine hit we get from a sparking kitchen or from cleaning a carpet counteracts the anxiety and stress we felt beforehand, offering a moment of calm afterward.

"For many people, it acts as a coping mechanism, providing a sense of control when life feels chaotic," explains Di Ter Avest, owner of Di is Organized and author of Organize Yourself Healthy, available at Amazon. "There's something soothing about scrubbing away dirt or organizing a messy drawer — it creates a tangible sense of accomplishment in times of uncertainty."

Di believes that people turn to stress cleaning because it allows them to focus on something productive instead of their worries. "It gives them a mental break and even offers clarity to process their emotions," she says. If you find it becoming a frequent habit, however, or you can't cope with cleaning unless triggered by stress, it can become a problem.

How to avoid stress cleaning

(Image credit: Alex Lesage. Design: Vives St-Laurent. De Vimy Residence)

"Cleaning can be very satisfying and you do get a hit when it’s done and everything looks and smells great," explains Charlotte Figg, cleaning expert and co-founder of natural cleaning brand, Purdy & Figg. But, while it might benefit your space and make your home feel calm, stress cleaning isn't all positive.

"If cleaning is your go-to response for avoiding confrontation, decision-making, or self-reflection, it's time to pause and reconsider," Di explains. To avoid stress cleaning, she suggests setting boundaries for your cleaning sessions. "Give yourself a 20-minute timer or limit your focus to one small area," says Di. "Pairing cleaning with mindfulness — such as reflecting on your emotions as you clean — can also make it a healthier practice."

If you notice stress responses in your body and feel the dreaded anxiety bubbling up, taking yourself out of the house is also a simple solution. Finding time for a gentle walk in the fresh air can do you the world of good, and spending time in nature is proven to improve our mental health.

How do I clean productively without getting stressed?

(Image credit: Urbanology Designs | Photographed by Matti Gresham)

The relationship between stress and cleaning is two-fold. Stress cleaning is a common habit, but, sometimes, the act of cleaning itself can lead us to feel overwhelmed. If you want to be able to clean productively while minimizing stress, it's important to make your view of cleaning a positive one.

"The hard part for many is getting down to it, so you’ve got to remove the barriers," says Purdy Rubin, Purdy & Figg's other co-founder. This might be as simple as investing in some designer-approved cleaning products to encourage you to clean, or just blocking out time in your diary for a thorough session. "We promote a slow, mindful approach to cleaning, with natural products scented with essential oils for a touch of luxury," says Purdy. "We want to bring ease and enjoyment to the everyday task of caring for the home."

Similar to decluttering when you're overwhelmed, it's also a good idea to break your cleaning tasks into more manageable chunks, rather than tackling the whole home at once.

"Focus on small, purposeful cleaning tasks and use the process as a way to reset rather than escape," Di advises. "Wiping down counters, shining sinks, or cleaning out the fridge can be oddly rewarding and help you feel like you've regained control of your environment." These small tasks can give you instant gratification, and it also helps you stay on top of problem areas within the home.

By adopting some mindful habits and changing your outlook on this must-do chore, you can break the cycle between your cleaning and stress for good.