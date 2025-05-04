How I'm Embracing the Scandinavian Organization Mantra 'Ordning Och Reda' for a More Peaceful, Tidy Home

Slow living is a significant interior theme at the moment, and I find that there's no better place to learn from than Scandinavia. The Scandi-lifestyle is known to be serene, stylish, and joyfully simple, which would not be possible in a busy, cluttered living space.

Enter 'ordning och reda'. Hailing from Scandinavian design and lifestyle, this principle literally translates to 'order and clarity'. It's all about curating a tidy and peaceful living environment that's easy to navigate.

But to hel better understand how to embrace ordning och reda and apply it to my own home, I called on a couple of experts to lend insight to this minimalist tactic. Here's what they had to say.

What Is Ordning Och Reda?

"Ordning och reda is a Swedish phrase that essentially means you have everything organised and in order," says Niki Brantmark, founder of My Scandinavian Home. "It’s all about taking a structured approach to your home's organization."

She explains that you can apply this principle to every part of your life, from your finances to your bathroom cabinets. "It’s about careful planning, creating a space for everything, and putting everything in its place," she says.

"This home organization idea itself means you are actively removing items that don’t serve a purpose and putting things that you do need in order to create a more chaste and organised look."

So if you're wondering how to make your home feel more Scandinavian while keeping it as neat and tidy as possible, ordning och reda is the concept to learn from.

How to Apply Ordning Och Reda at Home

Whether it's Scandi living rooms or kitchens on your mood board at the moment, professional organizer Meaghan Kessman says that it's a fairly easy concept to embrace.

"For me, it’s the foundation of how I run my home and help clients create spaces that feel calm and easy to manage," she explains. "It’s about having systems that make tidying second nature.

"In my daily life, that looks like small, consistent habits: I start the day by making beds and opening windows, and I wipe down the bathroom counters while brushing my teeth. I do one load of laundry midweek and again on Sunday, so it never piles up."

And as mentioned by Niki, Meaghan also agrees that the focus of ordning och reda is to ensure that every single item in your home has a home of its own. And if it doesn’t serve a purpose or bring joy, it simply shouldn't stay.

"I recommend systematically working through your house, taking each small area at a time," says Niki. "For example, go through your kitchen drawers and get rid of anything that you neither use nor want. And then arrange everything so that it’s in order and you can easily find it."

If necessary, she also suggests sourcing new storage in order to create space for items that don’t have a dedicated resting space. Custom, integrated storage, in particular, is a great way to make your home's storage look expensive and intentional.

Benefits

Decluttering and minimalism go hand in hand. And when it comes to ordning och reda, the benefits of embracing this Scandi principle are plenty.

"Clutter and the feeling of being disorganised are key stresses at home," says Niki. "And having a neat and tidy home where you can easily find everything will help you to feel calmer and more in control."

Meaghan also points out that this Scandinavian organization mantra will lead to less clutter, less decision fatigue, and a home that supports the way we actually live. "When things are in order, everything just flows more smoothly," she notes — and that's all the motivation I jump on trend.



So if you're looking to tap into slow living, wellness, and all around tidiness, ordning och reda should be your organization mantra of the moment. And while you're making the most of your space, I also recommend exploring the lagom decluttering trend for a totally Scandi-inspired lifestyle.