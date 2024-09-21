Making Your Bedroom Storage Look More Expensive Starts With the Small Details — Here's 8 Updates That Instantly Elevate

Does your bedroom feel tired? Perhaps it's getting a bit cluttered and cramped, too. The good news is there are some simple steps you can take to help make your bedroom storage look more expensive, and in turn, transform the feel of your entire space.

It could be as easy as finding ways to hide things under your bed, better organize your stuff, or update the finishes in your closet — whatever the issue, we've asked a select handful of design experts for the methods they use to turn standard bedroom storage ideas into something that oozes high-end chic.

Overflowing and ugly storage, be gone! Below, we've shared the best solutions (some of which you can achieve in a day).

1. Declutter your storage

(Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Studio Gild)

Before you can begin giving your bedroom storage a high-end makeover you need to look long and hard at what you are actually storing in the space. This is the perfect time to get rid of anything you no longer need or use, declutter clothes, and scale down your belongings — particularly if you are in need of small bedroom storage ideas.

"Start by editing out your things so you are only purchasing storage solutions for the items that are serving you today," advises design expert Jodi Peterman, founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. "Once you have all your items narrowed down to only what you're currently using, you can begin customizing your storage."

2. Upgrade your hardware

(Image credit: Studio Peake)

Cabinetry hardware that looks flimsy and poor-quality will immediately drag your bedroom design scheme down — it is often the smaller details like these that can make all the difference. This is an easy yet effective tweak for anyone looking for ideas for bedroom makeovers.

Rossella Marzocchella, a designer at Decor & Decor agrees, adding: "Swapping out basic drawer knobs and handles for brushed brass, matte black, or even polished chrome, finishes instantly elevates the look and doesn’t have to break the bank. You can even go for something more artistic like hand-carved wooden handles or stone knobs to create a unique, high-end feel like you would find in a high-end boutique hotel."

"Swapping out standard handles for handcrafted knobs or vintage brass pulls can make a big impact without a huge cost," confirms Jodi Peterman. "If you paint the storage piece, you can use wood filler to fill holes and go with a larger pull; if not, you will want to stick with the same size as you have now. Small touches like this can transform plain storage into something that feels one-of-a-kind and high-end."

Elin Ceramic Knobs View at Anthropologie Price: $22/set of 2 If you want to give your existing bedroom storage an instant style upgrade then these beautiful ceramic knobs should definitely be on your shopping list. The knobs come in sets of two and there are four patterns and colorways to choose from.

3. Hide storage under the bed

(Image credit: Photography by Michele Johnson / Design by Alykhan Velji Design)

Nothing drags a bedroom scheme down than piles of 'stuff' without a home. "Clutter is the enemy of an expensive-looking bedroom, so use concealed storage options such as under-bed storage ideas, or built-in cupboards with flat-panel doors to maintain clean lines and a minimalist feel to keep everything looking clean and curated," says designer Rossella Marzocchella.

"Storage under the bed, concealed by a stylish bedskirt, is a fantastic choice — your little secret!" adds Ali Ames. "Bedskirts have really been upgraded in recent years and there are so many fun options to choose from."

Ticking Stripe Ruffled Bedskirt View at Macy's Price: $60 Bedskirts are back and are a fantastic way of hiding under-bed clutter and storage in order to make a space look more polished. Forget overly-frilly designs and stick to fresh, chic shades and patterns, such as this blue and white ticking stripe skirt.

4. Make your storage a feature

(Image credit: Havwoods)

If you want your bedroom to feel smart and high-end, you need to think of storage as more than just a necessity and instead look for ways to make it work as an aesthetic feature in the space. "Having a dresser with a carefully curated gallery wall above puts your focus on the art, infuses personality into your room, and gives you lots of ample storage within the dresser," suggests Ali Ames, senior designer at Lark Interiors.

Design expert Jodi Peterman recommends multi-purpose storage that doubles as decor. "For example, a statement ottoman with hidden storage — or under-bed drawers — can help maintain a clean, minimalist look while keeping clutter out of sight."

Gianluca Upholstered Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $207.99 Storage need not fulfil a purely practical role — as this beautiful blue buttoned ottoman shows. Not only does it double-up as a bench on which to perch, it also opens (with soft pressure hinges) to reveal plenty of storage — perfect for spare bedding or out-of-season clothing.

(Image credit: Read McKendree. Studio credit WorkshopAPD)

Great bedroom lighting ideas have the power to bring any space to life style-wise and should form a key part of your storage ideas. "Installing LED strips inside wardrobes, or even under dressers, adds a soft glow that feels luxurious, much like a high-end retail display," says Jodi Peterman.

"Lighting is everything in a bedroom," adds Renee Carman, owner and principal designer at Mandeville Canyon Interior Design. "Ditch the overhead ceiling light, unless it's a romantic chandelier or something that casts beautiful shadows, and opt for fun table lamps or wall sconces. We are loving battery operated sconces that don't require hardwiring. Etsy has some fabulous choices."

And, of course, nothing feels quite as elevated as smart lights. Renee says that she likes to include Cync lights in closets. "Nothing beats staying cozy under your sheets and turning off all of your lights with a tap on your app."

6. Use coordinated storage boxes and baskets

(Image credit: NEAT Method/Martin Vecchio)

Rather than just throwing together a selection of mismatched storage boxes, bins and baskets that you have chosen at random, really think through their design and material and display only those items that either match or coordinate visually.

Choose only the best storage baskets and opt for containers with a luxurious feel rather than relying on basic plastic boxes — these are fine in your garage or loft, but not on display. Velvet, leather and textured fabrics, as well as baskets woven from natural materials, will all add a sense of high-end style.

OIAHOMY 4 Pack Storage Baskets View at Amazon Price: $36.99 These stylish storage baskets come in a set of four for under $40. Made from 100% woven cotton, they feature easy to grab handles, and are an easy way to tuck clutter out of sight. Kaia Snake Embroidered Storage Basket View at Anthropologie Price: $128 With its beautifully detailed embroidery, this cotton storage basket features an ornate snake pattern that would instantly lend bags of character to your bedroom storage scheme. Pair it with a selection of woven baskets. WestinTrends Wordford Velvet Ottoman View at Walmart Price: $239.99 This velvet storage ottoman screams to be perched on yet also offers plenty of useful storage space to keep your bedroom clutter-free and organized. We love the royal blue shade but lots of other colors are available.

7. Consider custom-made storage

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Design: Zoë Feldman Design)

While standard, off-the-shelf storage has it's uses, if you want your bedroom storage to look the part, custom-made is the way to go — and it needn't cost a fortune. Seek out local joiners who come with good recommendations as this will usually work out to be more economic than heading straight for a high-end furniture specialist. Providing you give them a clear idea of your needs and the looks you love, this is a great way to get a bespoke finish on a budget, whether you after after smart bedroom shelving ideas or a new closet.

"The best way to make a bedroom feel truly luxurious is to hide away your belongings in custom, floor-to-ceiling storage that uses every inch of space," explains Challie Stillman, vice president of creative at Resource Furniture.

"Bespoke, built-in storage instantly gives a room a polished, tailored look and maximises space while keeping everything sleek and clutter-free," agrees Rossella Marzocchella. "If you can, consider getting full-height wardrobes with concealed handles installed for a seamless, modern look, or even built-in shelving with integrated lighting.

"As these can be designed to fit the exact dimensions of your bedroom, it can make your room feel far more cohesive and well-planned, which always gives off a premium vibe," Rossella adds.

8. Opt for soft close mechanisms

(Image credit: McGee & Co)

As well as ensuring your bedroom storage has a polished look, you should pay attention to how the overall experience of using it on a day-to-day basis leaves you feeling. Well-designed storage should make life run a little smoother.

"Soft-close hinges and drawer mechanisms don’t just add a level of practicality, but they also give your storage that high-end touch, with the smooth, quiet glide of a drawer or door feeling luxurious every time you use it," points out Rossella Marzocchella. "Plus, it means you’re less likely to cause a racket in the morning, which makes getting dressed every morning feel a touch more bougie."

If you already have existing cabinetry, don't worry. You can actually find inexpensive mechanisms to add to existing drawers to make them soft-close (like this $15.99 retrofit adapter from Amazon).

The good news is that a lot of these updates to make your bedroom storage feel more expensive are achievable in a day. Apart from overhauling the look and layout of your closet cabinetry, it's often the small things that make the biggest difference to how your bedroom storage looks and feels.

Once you've updated your storage, you can then turn your attention to how to make your bedroom look more expensive.