5 Kitchen Cabinet Details That Will Make Your Home Look More Expensive 

Our cabinets are the most prominent feature of our kitchens and, as such, they play a huge role in curating our overall style. Whether you prefer a minimalist slab front or a traditional skaker, the cabinets you choose say a lot about your design preferences. And yet, without any thoughtful detailing, they also don't say much at all.

Our kitchen cabinet ideas have to go beyond mere color and door style to make an impression. Plain white shaker cabinets with off-the-shelf hardware might look visually appealing enough, but they lack a certain je ne sais quoi. A cabinet devoid of considered details is a surefire way to cheapen the look of your kitchen. Add details like luxury hardware, bespoke moldings, and tactile, textured finishes, however, and you have a characterful kitchen that not only speaks to your personality but looks more expensive, too.

"When it comes to creating a kitchen that feels truly high-end, the details are everything," says Richard Davonport, Kitchen Designer at Davonport. "Beautiful hardware, honed worktops, and finely balanced proportions all contribute to that elevated, considered look. These finishing touches don’t just enhance the design, they show respect for the craftsmanship behind it." Ready to elevate your kitchen to the next level? Here are five kitchen cabinet details that will make your space look more expensive.

1. Detailed Joinery

There's more to cabinet joinery than meets the eye, so don't be tricked into a default Shaker design. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Shaker cabinets are often the default choice for kitchens, and for good reason. This classic joinery, with its center panels and squared borders, is a timeless style, but remember to look beyond this popular choice.

There are so many iterations of the Shaker, from more modern "skinny" shaker cabinets to Shakers that incorporate a decorative beadboarding, as well as fluted, slab, or glass-fronted options, too. In short, consider your joinery carefully before settling for a standard Shaker kitchen by default. It's details like this that can make your kitchen look that bit more considered, and far more expensive as a result.

"The rise of skinner shaker cabinetry has been an especially notable budding trend, reflecting the shift towards understated luxury in kitchen design," explains Al Bruce of kitchen makers Olive & Barr. "The clean lines and exceptional craftsmanship create a kitchen aesthetic that feels both luxe and timeless. This style honours the heritage of the classic Shaker style while offering a more refined, contemporary look in the kitchen."

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive and Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

2. Bespoke Hardware

Pulls, knobs, and hinges can add decorative detail to your run of cabinets. (Image credit: Davonport)

Unless you opt for aluminum profile cabinets with slab fronts, your kitchen cabinetry will feature some visible hardware. Think of your cabinet pull or knobs as the jewelry of your kitchen. They're not just functional, but decorative, too. Of course, you can settle for the off-the-shelf hardware that comes with your original kitchen design, or you could update your doors and drawers with bespoke hardware that feels personal and more high-end. (We know which one we'd choose.)

"Hardware is one of the most powerful design tools when it comes to elevating your kitchen cabinetry," says Gareth Hull, Design Lead at hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. "It’s the detail that draws the eye and the element your hands connect with daily, so quality really matters."

To make your kitchen look expensive, he suggests beautifully weighted handles in refined finishes such as dark brushed brass, brushed nickel, or bronze brass. "These can instantly lift the space, giving even the simplest door fronts a more tailored and considered look," says Gareth.

Beyond kitchen handle trends alone, also consider the minutiae of hinges. Exposed hinges are proving increasingly popular, helping to add that extra decorative touch. Choose them in the same finish as your cabinet handles for a more cohesive look.

3. Seamless, Uninterrupted Lines (or Inset Cabinetry)

Sleek, streamlined kitchen cabinetry that's uninterrupted always looks more elegant and expensive. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

When it comes to the ways to make kitchen cabinets look more expensive, sometimes it's a question of what to take away, rather than what to add. The more seamless your kitchen design, the more luxurious it tends to look, so feel free to forego those filler panels or filler strips that your kitchen designer has insisted you insert between each cabinet. This will make for a sleek, streamlined design. You can also opt for an inset kitchen, where doors and drawers sit flush inside the cabinet frame, as seen above, to achieve a similar look.

Another way to avoid breaking up your run of cabinets is to integrate your appliances. A kitchen with a hidden dishwasher or fridge, for example, will look a lot more expensive than one that's broken up with bulky white goods that detract from your design.

"We always recommend integrated appliances where possible," says Richard Davonport. "They allow the cabinetry to take centre stage and maintain a sense of flow throughout the space. When your cabinetry lines are uninterrupted, the whole kitchen feels more seamless and refined. It’s this clarity and cohesion that gives a kitchen its quietly luxurious feel."

Richard Davonport Founder & Managing Director, Davonport Kitchens With a Distinction in Furniture Design and Cabinet Making, and knowledge from his father Aubrey Davonport, an honorary member of the British Woodcarvers Association, Richard went on to set up his own workshops and later, the Davonport brand, who specialize in creating bespoke kitchen furniture.

4. Under Cabinet Lighting

A strip of lighting underneath your upper wall cabinets marries function and style. (Image credit: Fran Parente. Design: WF Arquitetos)

An elevated kitchen is all about marrying style and function, and one way to do that is with under-cabinet lighting. We're talking the underside of upper wall cabinets, where some simple LED strips can help illuminate your countertop to provide task lighting while cooking.

Besides its practical advantages, this sort of detail also helps create a more luxe-looking kitchen overall. Like any other room of the home, kitchen lighting ideas should be layered. The type of cabinet lighting, which falls right in your eyeline as you walk into a room, can help contribute to atmospheric lighting that feels thoughtful and considered. It's really easy and budget-friendly to install, too (bonus points if the lights are motion-sensored).

5. Textural Details

Curves, fluting, and reeding details will prevent cabinets from feeling too "flat". (Image credit: Design: Wood Works Brighton)

To avoid kitchen cabinets that feel flat and two-dimensional, add some textural details to play around with depth and dimension. The tactility of beadboard doors, for example, will offer subtle variations in light and color. Or, choose fluted or knurled handles for refined elegance that runs right down to your hardware.

The best kitchen handles will be works of art in their own right. "We’re seeing a strong move towards softer, sculptural shapes, such as curved pulls with gentle form, and minimalist bars with subtle character," explains Gareth. "These understated details feel bespoke and intentional, which is what brings a sense of cohesion and craftsmanship to a kitchen. The key is consistency and balance: let the hardware complement the cabinetry, not compete with it, and the result is a thoughtfully finished space."

FAQs

What Cabinet Details Make a Kitchen Look Cheap?

When it comes to things that make your kitchen feel cheap, again, it's often smaller details that make all the difference. "The quality of cabinets and the attention to craftsmanship show immediately, as well as how it wears over the years," says Al at Olive & Barr. "A solid wood kitchen that has been custom-made to fit seamlessly into the room instantly elevates the entire design and is designed to stand the test of time, giving an instant luxe feel compared to 'off-the-shelf' MDF alternatives."

Gareth says the same goes for ill-fitted, mass-produced hardware that "lacks finesse". "In design, it’s often the smallest things that leave the biggest impression," he says.

The power of good-quality kitchen cabinets shouldn't be overlooked, and if this list proved anything, it's that the finer details really do matter. To elevate your space to the next level with a high-end kitchen that looks curated and complete, invest in the tiny finishing touches. They might be small, but their power is mighty.