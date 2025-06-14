I’m an Architect, and This Is How I’ve Made Budget Kitchens Look Expensive in My Projects

When you're trying to make your finances work for a renovation project, it's possible to save money with some budget kitchen ideas without compromising the end results too much. Trust me, I've been there.

As an architect and interior designer, I've had positive experiences using budget kitchens. There have been small challenges, like not being able to find an exact component to fit a specific need or space, which has required some on-site carpentry to adapt the carcass. However, with careful planning, we’ve always been able to tailor something standard to look unique and fit the needs of the client. The result feels considered and high-end, but at a much more manageable cost.

High street kitchen manufacturers often offer design support and a team that can help you plan your kitchen. Brands like IKEA offer online planning tools and design consultations, making the process accessible and manageable. The cupboard and drawer configurations are generally well thought out and offer plenty of options. There are now a few great companies that manufacture custom fronts made specifically to fit these standard units, so you’re able to personalize the look and create a modern kitchen without paying bespoke prices. This approach lets you save on the basic structure and invest more in the visible elements like worktops, handles, finishes, and lighting.

The best places to buy kitchens if this is your plan? Personally, I’ve used IKEA and Howdens, and both have worked well. IKEA tends to be more cost-effective but comes flat-packed, so assembly time is something to keep in mind, especially if a builder is handling the installation. Howdens supplies pre-assembled units, which can be a time-saver. Each has its strengths, so it really depends on your priorities — budget, timeframe, and how hands-on you want to be. All the kitchens you'll see in this article are designed using one of these as a base.

Whichever you pick, however, I've picked up some tricks of the trade for transforming budget kitchens into something that feels elevated.

Rachel Eccles Architect and designer I am an architect working in London and Hertfordshire. Over the last 15 years I’ve worked on both commercial and residential architecture and have a particular passion for working with existing buildings, creating spaces that honour their character while adapting them for modern family life. My studio focuses on crafting comfortable, timeless homes through thoughtful design and spatial clarity. I love collaborating closely with homeowners to elevate everyday living with well-considered, functional solutions that reflect how they live.

1. Be Clever With Your Lighting

The plaster in lights are from Corston Architectural Detail, while the pendant lights are from Ferm Living. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design)

Kitchen lighting can really elevate the feeling of a space, and you can be really clever with how you ‘layer’ it. I like to keep functional lighting minimal or discreet. Plaster-in downlights, for example, can blend seamlessly into the ceiling.

I use more decorative or stylized fittings in areas I want to highlight or create a focal point. In this project, we used hidden downlights over the counters to maintain a clean look, and added a more luxurious wall fitting to create a snug-like feel to the bench seat and pendant lights to bring a focal point to the island.

2. One Off Finds on Ebay or Antique Shops

This luxury kitchen tap was found from eBay, and used to upgrade the budget kitchen. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design.)

If you're working on your own project, chances are you only need one of each fitting, so hunting for unique or refurbished pieces is a brilliant budget kitchen idea.

We found a refurbished Franke kitchen tap on eBay that still came with a warranty. It functions perfectly, looks great, and saved us money in the process.

3. Don’t Scrimp on the Things You Touch

Handles are somewhere to spend your budget in a kitchen. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design.)

Details like cabinet handles and light switches may seem small, but I think they make a big difference to your enjoyment and perception of a budget kitchen. Investing in high-quality, beautifully designed fittings for the things you interact with every day, such as your kitchen handles, instantly elevates a room. I think it brings a sense of care and thoughtfulness that makes the whole design feel more complete.

4. Open Shelving as Well as Storage Cupboards

It's an affordable addition, but shelving really elevates this kitchen. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design.)

The kitchen is the heart of the home and I really love seeing personality in there. I like to incorporate open kitchen shelving alongside cupboards to provide space for my favorite things. It’s the perfect spot to display fancy glassware, artwork from the kids, or favorite pictures.

Open shelves keep the kitchen feeling lived-in and loved, while still allowing you to keep the essentials tucked neatly away.

5. Use A Refined Material or Color Palette

Keeping a budget kitchen in simple colors will help it feel more expensive. (Image credit: Rachel Eccles Design.)

I think it’s really important to try and visualize the project and materials as a whole rather than as a series of small parts. A refined palette of three or four complementary colors or textures can bring a sense of order and cohesion to the space. It ensures that each element plays its part without competing for attention.

For instance, if your kitchen cabinet ideas are the standout feature, opt for more understated tiles or worktops to let them shine. In this budget kitchen, we paired bespoke cabinet doors with simple white wall tiles sourced from eBay, and terracotta floor tiles from Topps Tiles. The balance of materials makes the space feel calm and considered.



It’s entirely possible to achieve a bespoke-looking kitchen using the bones of a high street brand, provided you're willing to get hands-on and make a few thoughtful edits and do some shopping around. By starting with standard, off-the-peg carcasses, you can significantly reduce costs and reallocate your budget towards the elements that make a real impact, like custom doors, quality handles, or thoughtful lighting.

With a bit of creativity and planning, you can create a kitchen that feels tailored and high-end, without paying premium supplier prices. The savings can be substantial, potentially thousands of pounds, depending on the scale of the project and how much of the work you take on yourself.