How to Clean Carpet — There are 5 Simple Steps You Can Take to Refresh Your Flooring

Carpet flooring has been around for ages, and now, it's making a comeback with a contemporary twist. We totally get why — it can be chic or luxe depending on your design of choice, it takes up tons of space and in turn, reduces the need for a decor overload, and it's a super comfy finish.

The only noticeable downside to carpet flooring is the often-overlooked need for cleaning. Perhaps it's dependent on the carpet type — from wool to polyester— some may take a good amount of time to clean, or maybe it can be owed to carpeting's ability to hide dust build-up. Either way, neglecting your carpet is not something we stand behind.

Not to worry though, for we have called on some professional cleaning experts to walk us through carpet cleaning 101. And while the process is time-consuming, the results are oh-so-rewarding.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Manolo Langis. Design by House of Honey)

Just as you'd want to avoid any rug cleaning mistakes when tending to your living spaces, it's best to avoid any carpet cleaning mistakes too. So to set yourself up for success, it's important to arm yourself with the appropriate tools. According to Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder at Muffetta's Domestic Assistants, here's what you'll need to render your carpet spotless:

TOOLS:

• Vacuum cleaner with a beater bar, like this Shark UZ565H Pro Cordless Vacuum from Amazon.

• Warm water

• Sponge or soft bristle brush, similar to this Ergonomic Soft Bristle Carpet Brush from Walmart.

• Clean cloths

• Carpet cleaning solution - this Resolve High Traffic Carpet Cleaner Foam from Walmart is another well-rated option.

• Carpet cleaner or steam cleaner - this PurSteam Carpet Cleaner Mop from Walmart is great for a deep clean.

If you choose to concoct your carpet cleaning solution at home, then you'll also need:

• White vinegar

• Baking soda

• Dish soap

How to Clean Carpet

(Image credit: Derek Swalwell. Design by MRTN Architects)

In conversation with Muffetta, she tells us that her five-step method of cleaning carpet is a trusty technique to get all the hidden muck out of your flooring fabric. So without further ado, let's get into it.

Step 1 - Prep: Muffetta tells us to start by vacuuming the carpet thoroughly to remove dirt, dust, and loose debris. She calls for extra attention to high-traffic areas.

Step 2 - Spot Clean: "If there are visible stains, pre-treat them with a homemade solution of 1 tablespoon of dish soap, 1 tablespoon of white vinegar, and 2 cups of warm water," she advises. "Apply the mixture with a clean cloth, blot the stain, and avoid scrubbing, which can damage carpet fibers."

Step 3 - Deep Clean: Once the stains are treated, Muffetta explains that it's time to prepare your carpet cleaner or steamer. "Follow the machine’s instructions, using the appropriate carpet cleaning solution," she notes. "If you’re working by hand, gently scrub the carpet with a brush or sponge, using warm soapy water."

Step 4 - Blot Dry: After cleaning, she suggests using clean towels or cloths to blot any excess moisture from the carpet. She tells us that it's important to ensure the carpet dries completely to avoid mold or mildew growth.

Step 5 - Refresh: For a fresh, clean scent, she recommends sprinkling baking soda on the carpet, letting it sit for about 15 minutes, and then vacuuming it up. This is a great finishing touch to cap it all off.

As you can tell by now, the carpet-cleaning process is similar to that of area rug cleaning — only more complex considering carpet tends to cloak every square foot of your home.

How Often Should You Clean Carpet?

(Image credit: Carpetright)

For regular maintenance, Muffetta recommends vacuuming carpets once a week. However, she points out that carpets in high-traffic areas should be vacuumed twice a week to prevent dirt build-up. "As for deep cleaning, it’s best to do this at least twice a year," she says. "Though households with children, pets, or allergy sufferers may require more frequent cleaning."

Rocky Vuong, founder at Neatbrite, also finds this to be a good timeline for carpet cleaning. "When it comes to deep cleaning your carpet flooring, high-traffic areas should be cleaned every three to six months," he says. "And low-traffic zones, every 12-18 months or so."

Enforcing your dream living room carpet ideas is all fun and games until the fabric's color has dimmed and the odors are less than pleasant. Chances are that a thorough carpet cleaning is all your space is missing out on — and once you're done, your carpet will be back to setting a bright and tidy ambiance.

Carpet trends are already making ripples in the interior space. And let's be honest, they hold a ton of power when it comes to setting the vibe. With the right colors, patterns, and textures, you can really transform your home.

But even the best designs can falter in the face of a sorry cleaning routine. So if you've chosen to invest money and effort into carpeting your home, don't let the gorgeous fabric flooring go to waste.

Simply schedule some task time, grab your tools, and get to cleaning. It'll all be so worth it when you finish up, step back and take a second to admire your (now) immaculate carpet.

FAQs

How to Keep Your Carpet Clean for Longer?

(Image credit: Brintons)

To prolong the carpet cleanliness, Muffetta tells us to consider using entry mats to reduce the amount of dirt being tracked in. She also suggests enforcing a no-shoes policy indoors to minimize the spread of dirt and debris.

"Regular vacuuming is key, as it prevents the build-up of dirt that can settle deep into the carpet fibers," she says. "Additionally, quickly addressing spills and stains will prevent them from becoming permanent."