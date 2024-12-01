Even Cleaning Can be Chic — 9 Designer-Approved Products That We're Currently Loving
If you despise cleaning up your home, this round-up of design-led home care products is exactly what you need in the form of a silver lining to undertaking arduous chores
While I admit that I enjoy doing the dishes and giving my home a complete dust down as a part of my Sunday reset, I completely understand why these chores tend to be put off as much as possible. As someone who finds cleaning up quite therapeutic, even I have had my days of not wanting to pick up a microfiber cloth and a boringly scented all-purpose spray.
But I have made it my mission to make cleaning something that even my dish-loathing friends can look forward to. And I believe that the one thing that can get even the most home task-averse person to clean is chic packaging. After all, we all have a pre-holiday cleaning list to get through and if you can't beat 'em, why not join 'em in style?
Consider this product list the greatest hits of the cleaning industry. Cloaked in cute packaging and most of them infused with delectable scents, these products will make your cleaning arsenal look (dare I say) good enough to display. While it's true that tidy time products are usually relegated to cabinets hidden away under kitchen sinks, these lovely buys are perfect for small homes that need to make the most of their storage square footage.
If you're still not convinced that cleaning can be more opulent than it's made out to be, scroll below and see for yourself. I have a feeling you'll be pleasantly surprised by this Livingetc-core line-up — which has been finely selected for the most used spots in your home.
The Living Room
Price: $13
Scent: Australian Mandarin & Peppermint
"As a fellow Australian, Koala Eco's cleaning products smell like home to me," says Emma Breislin, Livingetc's Interiors Editor. "Even though they're natural and non-toxic, they have the most beautiful scent thanks to the essential oils, and it really lingers in the room once you've finished cleaning. I used to pour a tiny bit of this floor cleaner into my robot vacuum cleaner that also had a mop functionality, and it would always leave my floors shiny, streak-free, and subtly smelling like Christmas."
Price: $9
Scent: Snowdrop
"Packaged in a clean, simple bottle and offering aromatherapy-inspired scents, this cleaner is both beautiful and functional," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. She finds that it's absolutely perfect for sprucing up bathrooms — and I couldn't agree more. Mrs. Meyer's is known for their efficient cleaning concoctions and this Holiday Snowdrop Multi-Surface Cleaner from Target is no less. One spritz and it'll make your bathroom smell like a winter garden carpeted in blooming snowdrop flowers.
Price: $15
Size: 16 fl oz
Faiza Saqib, Livingetc's Advice & Gardens Editor tells me that this is a must-have for stain-prone living spaces. "Simple, elegant, and well... it does not look like a laundry stain remover, I'll tell you that now," she notes. "Rated as Amazon's top choice and given a 4.5 out of 5 stars — what more could you want? I love this product as it has been crafted with bio-based ingredients and has no fragrance, it's natural and has a superior cleaning outcome."
The Kitchen
Price: $45
Scent: Orange Blossom
If you love your Diptyque perfumes then you will love their home care collection. Made to clean, degrease, and foam, you'll never feel more elegant doing the dishes, than when you do it with this gorgeous La Droguerie Dishwashing Liquid. Housed in a brown glass bottle and infused with notes of mandarin, basil, and orange blossom — this product will look great sink-side while making your kitchen smell refreshingly citric. Infusing the air with fresh scents is just one of those things people with nice-smelling kitchens always do and this Diptyque buy does just that.
Price: $70
Includes: Surface Cleaner + Dish Soap + Hand Wash
Considering the fact that Courteney Cox's Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Candle was a sell-out product last year, I figured I'd make the most of their annual festively fragrant drop and get my hands on their cleaning products too. This Kitchen Trio is my personal favorite and has everything you need for the perfect setup to cover all your cleaning bases in this culinary space. Formulated with coconut-derived surfactants, the surface cleaner, and dish soap in their earthy green bottles are the perfect companions for when you're wiping down counters or cleaning your crock pot.
Price: $11
Scent: Ambrette
Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc's Editor, mentioned his love for Kinfill in passing and just a quick glance at the brand's sleek packaging will make you a cleaning convertee. It's the little details that count and Kinfill is on top of their product game. "I've bought this multi-surface cleaner before," he tells me. "I always go for a re-fillable bottle for cleaning supplies as it means less waste, and this one's the best-looking one I found. Love that their bottles have a rubberized base too, just a nice detail for when you put it down on your counters."
The Bathroom
Price: $15
Scent: White Gardenia
Upon asking Faiza for the reason behind her love for Williams Sonoma's All-Puprose Cleaner, she puts it simply, telling me that it's classy in the form of a bathroom cleaner. "Inspired by a spring garden (I mean, who doesn't love a bathroom that smells of flowers), this floral-scented cleaner is perfect for removing dirt and stains," she says. "Best of all? It comes in a stylish little bottle that carries a charming yet minimalist look to it. It will perfectly blend in within the home. So that's no more ugly, bulky cleaners for me!"
Price: $7
Scent: Lavender & Bergamot
When it comes to the best scents to make your bathroom smell like a spa, you can always rely on floral fragrances to have your back. Not only is this Hyve Drain Duty Water Pipe Cleaner packaged in a fun, minimalist pouches, but they're also infused with notes of lavender and bergamot, to make your bathroom smell nothing like one. Plus, the fact that it's free of sulfates, phosphates, ammonia, caustics, other harsh chemicals, synthetic dyes, and scents only makes us fawn in favor. And if that's not enough, they're also 100% animal cruelty-free and constantly on a mission toward a better future.
Price: $19
Scent: Fresh Lemon
Beloved by cleaning experts and interior designers, this cleaning company makes a weekend of home chores feel like light work, all thanks to their chic, contemporary packaging. Nina tells me that this BLUELAND Multi-Surface All-Purpose Cleaner from Amazon is among her favorite style-led cleaning products around. "This eco-friendly option comes in sleek refillable bottles that reduce waste while delivering effective cleaning for surfaces like coffee tables and shelves," she adds. "It pairs minimalist aesthetics with sustainability, bringing calm to your living space."
If there's one thing I can say for certain about this stunning round-up of cleaning supplies, it's that I have heart eyes all around. Who knew that a handsome bottle and a tantalizing scent was all it took to make cleaning fun — or more approachable at the very least?
So if you have a long list of holiday chores to tackle and not enough motivation, my tip is to treat yourself to one (or a couple) of these brilliant home buys.
A little Diptyque or Williams Sonoma in your cleaning kit and you'll be on your way to making your home smell good and look better than ever, all in one go.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
