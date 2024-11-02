Professional Cleaners Do These 6 Things in November to Get Their Homes Holiday Ready — So I'm Following Suit

The holiday season usually signifies the influx of guests that you're bound to entertain at some point or the other in the lead-up to the new year. Be it inspecting in-laws you wish to impress or trendy friends you want to charm, it's officially time to dust off your host hats and get to planning.

Now, before you begin bringing out your seasonal decor and dressing up your home for the occasion(s), it's important to make sure you're working with a clean slate — and I mean that literally. Not in the sense of clearing your home out but cleaning it so you have an immaculate foundation to build on. From understanding how to clean a sofa and other upholstery to preparing your guest bathroom, there's plenty to be done.

To simplify the process and offer an expert take on how to navigate preparing your home, we've curated a list of brilliant pointers from cleaning professionals that are bound to come in handy. So if you're unsure of where to begin, here's the blueprint to lean on.

1. Banish the Dust Bunnies

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design Maison August; Atelier Ochre)

With your home all decked out and party vibes flowing, the last thing you need is a pesky dust bunny to dampen the aesthetic. Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, tells us that dusting is super important, especially before hosting at home.

"When dusting, it's always best to work from the top down," she says. "And be sure to dust before you vacuum to ensure that any debris that falls to the floor is vacuumed up."

Marla also finds that the most effective tool for dusting is a damp, clean microfiber cloth. We recommend using this Mr. Siga Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Pack from Walmart as your companion while resetting your living room and the rest of your home.

Going over your home with a microfiber cloth and some cleaning spray will make all the difference. "Don’t forget about ceiling fans, light fixtures, vents, and other nooks and crannies," she warns.

2. Polish Mirrors and Windows

(Image credit: ©Francis Amiand for Fabrice Juan)

Logan Taylor, owner of Dazzle Cleaning Company, tells us that he always makes sure to polish all the windows and mirrors in his home pre-hosting. "This not only helps improve the overall appearance of my home, but it also allows for more natural light to enter and create a welcoming atmosphere for guests," he explains.

If you're all out of cleaner and in a rush, Logan tells us that you can use a simple mixture of water and vinegar to clean windows and mirrors. Besides an at-home DIY fix, he also recommends investing in a good class cleaner for streak-free surfaces.

Decorating with mirrors is a gorgeous idea until the reflective surfaces are sullied by smudges and dust, which is why we recommend adding this HOPE'S Perfect Glass Cleaner from Amazon to your shopping cart. Not only does it come highly rated but it also includes a spray bottle and a refill pack for mirrors, windows, screens, and other glass surfaces.

3. Tackle High-Traffic Spots

(Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Studio crdit Jeremiah Brent)

According to Maria Mooney, cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free Home, the best place to start when tidying your home is common spaces that will likely receive an increased amount of foot traffic over the holidays.

Shared spaces like your kitchen, living room, and entryway deserve a deep clean. Pair this cleaning process with the Kanban method and you'll be left with a home that's guest-ready.

"I recommend wiping down cabinets, cleaning the oven, and disinfecting countertops and appliances with Truly Free Home’s Heavy Duty Degreaser from Amazon," she says. "It’ll rid your kitchen of grime and grease using zero toxic chemicals."

She also tells us to follow cleaning these spots with a little polish for the spots that deserve a sparkling sheen.

4. Freshen Fabrics and Upholstery

(Image credit: Laure Joliet. Design: Regan Baker Design)

"Consider giving your upholstery and fabric surfaces a good cleaning before guests arrive," says Logan. "This includes vacuuming upholstered furniture, spot-cleaning any stains, and refreshing throw pillows or blankets."

From learning how to clean couch cushions to understanding how to clean carpet, these house chores may seem tricky but they are extremely important to get a handle on. You don't have to do this often but when you do your home will look and feel better.

And if you have pets, Logan tells us that it's worth going the extra mile to rid these surfaces of any and all pet hair and odors. Take help from household items like this Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator from Target.

5. Deep Clean Kitchen Appliances

(Image credit: ©Belen Imaz & Pedro Bermejo for Victoria Maria)

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, professional organizer and founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that deep cleaning your favorite kitchen appliances should be on your holiday cleaning checklist.

"Clean the oven, stovetop, fridge, and dishwasher to get them prepped for the holidays," she says. "Doing this early ensures you're ready for cooking, baking, and entertaining without unexpected malfunctions or odors."

This is especially important for your stylish countertop kitchen appliances that are going to be on display for the rest of the year. After all, as Di rightly points out, a clean kitchen also sets a positive tone for your food prep and gatherings.

6. Prepare Powder and Bathrooms

(Image credit: Design: Michaelis Boyd. Moxy NYC Lower East Side)

Finally, a big part of learning how to get your guest bedroom ready for visitors is preparing the bathroom. Marla also finds that an ideal guest experience includes bathrooms and powder rooms that are spick and span.

"To properly prepare a guest bathroom, I recommend clearing out any extra clutter," she advises. "Also remember to dust, vacuum, and mop these spaces thoroughly."

To truly tie the experience together and transport the space into a relaxing sanctuary, take a look at our guide on the best scents to make your bathroom look like a spa. And by the end of it, we have a feeling you'll be showered with compliments and queries galore.

Feeling overwhelmed at the thought of getting through this list is completely understandable. But if you start to get your home in shape now, you'll have plenty of time to comfortably segment these tasks and tackle each space one after the other.

There's quite a bit of work to do but by the time you're through with these house tasks, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment that's unbelievably satisfying. And if that isn't enough, wait until your guests grace your home and fawn over the dazzling state of it all.

What Should Be Done Prior to Cleaning?

There's an order to prepare your home for the holidays and before you get to cleaning your home and knocking chores off this to-do list, we recommend decluttering your space first.

Attempting to declutter room by room and following with a deep clean is the best way to go about tidying your home. This way you won't have to circle back to ridding your spaces of clutter, saving you a repeat clean post organization.