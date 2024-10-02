How to Clean Couch Cushions — Methods You Can Use to Remove Dirt and Stains From Your Furniture

Over the years, your sofa can harbor dirt, stains, and dust, leading to bad odors and a worn-out appearance. We spend so much time on the couch that even our soft, plush cushions can become victims of a spill or two, which is why knowing how to clean couch cushions is a must.

To avoid the build-up of environmental and bodily smells and stains, it is essential to know how to clean a sofa, as well as the accessories it holds. Why? Well, for many reasons. Tanu Grewal, a cleaning expert from Pinalen, Cloralen, and Ensueno Laundry, tells us: "Even if you can’t see it, sofa cushions carry dirt, debris, mold, and allergens. Over time, this can cause allergies and illnesses. Cushions can also hold odor-causing bacteria, leading to bad smells that linger throughout your home."

It's time to grab your tools and get to cleaning. Here is everything you need to know about cleaning couch cushions, according to an expert.

What You'll Need

To avoid making any sofa-cleaning mistakes, you should probably get the right tools before you clean your couch cushions. Remember, the tools differ depending on the method you use.

TOOLS:

• Vacuum

• Soft upholstery bristle brush like this BFWood Laundry Stain Brush from Walmart.

• A lint roller

• As recommended by the expert: Cloralen Liquid Laundry Stain Remover Detergent from Amazon.

• A cleaning cloth or sponge.

How to Clean Couch Cushions

(Image credit: Architect Oleg Klodt and designer Anna Agapova)

In order to make your sofa smell great, you might also want to clean those cushions! There are a few methods you can use to do this, according to cleaning expert Tanu Grewal from Pinalen, Cloralen, and Ensueno Laundry. Here are a few ways you can clean your couch cushions:

Debris Removal: The expert suggests you start by removing any debris and surface-level dust first. "You can use a vacuum cleaner for this step or a soft-bristled brush to gently sweep away any dirt or dust on the surface of the cushion," says Tanu. "Be careful not to brush too hard, as you risk damaging the fabric. Generally, I will start from the top and work my way down. A lint roller may also be helpful during this step — especially if you have pets that shed."

Stain Removal: For any stains and spot cleaning, Tanu says she typically uses Cloralen Liquid Laundry Stain Remover Detergent from Amazon. "Of course, make sure to check that these types of cleaners are safe for your fabric type prior to using it," she adds. If you’re not sure, try spot testing on a small area first.

Tanu continues: "Dilute the stain remover in water and soak a sponge or clean cloth in the solution. Then, use that sponge or cloth to blot any stains on the cushion. Avoid soaking the fabric because too much moisture can lead to bacteria growth." You must let the cleaning solution sit for a few minutes, then blot it again with just water. You can then proceed to dry it off with a cloth. "For stubborn stains or heavily soiled areas, you may need to repeat this process a few times," the expert adds.

Washing and Cleaning: "When many people think of cleaning their sofa, they’ll turn to a handheld steamer," explains Tanu. "Steamers work well at picking up dirt, stains, and bacteria and can be picked up at any local hardware store. That said, steamers can be relatively expensive and difficult to store, especially if you’re only using them every once in a while."

As an alternative option, Tanu says you can often throw couch cushions and pillow covers in the laundry. "Just unzip the cover, and you should be able to find the manufacturer’s laundering advice on the label," she says. This will tell you if your couch’s covers are suitable for the laundry or if they have to be washed by hand."

When in doubt, Tanu recommends using a "mild detergent and a fabric softener like Enseno Max, priced at $5.58 on Amazon to keep those cushions looking, smelling, and feeling their best."

Tanu Grewal Cleaning expert Tanu is the Chief Cleaning Officer at Pinalen, Cloralen, and Ensueno Laundry. She is an expert on all things clean — ranging from how to keep your home fresh and smelling great, to how to deep cleanse the parts of your home that don't get enough love, to tips for prioritizing natural ingredients, while still maintaining effectiveness. She has been with AlEn USA since 2016, joining the company from Whirlpool and Kohler.

Understanding Your Sofa Cleaning Codes

(Image credit: Jill Lewis Architecture + Albano Garcia)

Whether you're learning how to clean a leather sofa or a velvet sofa, you'll need to take the time to understand your sofa codes. Couches often come with instructions, and the same applies to the cushions on top.

Here are the codes you need to keep an eye out for:

W = Wet/Water - According to Tanu, if you see a W, you are safe to use water on the upholstery.

S = Solvent - "This means to use a non-diluted cleaning solvent instead of water," explains Tanu. "You often see this code on natural fibers like linen, wool, and silk."

WS = Wet or Solvent - This means you can use either dry cleaning solvents or water-based detergents.

X = No cleaning and Vacuum only.

D = For Dry clean only.

FAQs

How Do I Clean Sofa Cushions Without Water?

(Image credit: Edition Office + Ben Hosking)

There are a few ways you can clean a sofa without water.

"If your sofa cushions are not water-safe, you generally should use a non-diluted cleaning solvent," Tanu notes. "Often this requires a trip to the dry cleaners. You can buy the materials to use at home, but I advise caution as these are serious chemicals."

If you’re going to clean a couch that smells, Tanu recommends using baking soda. She adds: "Leave the baking soda on the cushion for at least an hour (you can use a soft brush to work it into the fabric), then vacuum the baking soda away."