How to Clean a Leather Sofa — A 5-Step Care Routine, and How to Stop your Couch Going "Brittle"

A leather sofa is a great investment, but once you've committed to one, it's important to take care of it — the right way. Genuine leather needs to be treated with care, as well as regularly cleaned and conditioned to protect it from damage and fade.

Which is why it is essential to know how to clean a sofa, and what you need to do just that. "Leather furniture is expensive, but if taken care of, it can continue to look amazing. To get the most longevity out of leather pieces, make sure that they are cleaned regularly," says Dionne Livingstone, a cleaning expert at Home Spritz. "Dried-out leather will become brittle and won’t look as good if it is not maintained. Leather does require the use of specialized cleaning agents and conditioners so make sure to look out for leather-specific products."

Here is everything you need to know about cleaning a leather sofa.

What You'll Need

Before you get into how to clean and condition your leather sofa, Dionne Livingstone, a Cleaning Expert from Home Spritz says you'll need the following tools to help you clean your leather couch.

TOOLS

• Vacuum

• Soft microfibre cloth — We like this Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Target.

• Leather cleaner — This Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner Kit from Amazon should do the trick.

How to Clean a Leather Sofa

(Image credit: Arhaus)

Step 1: Prep your sofa - For the first step, proceed to remove any cushions or sofa accessories you might have placed onto your leather sofa. Put them in a safe space away from the couch.

Step 2: Vacuum the dirt away - Now that you have just the sofa to work with, Dionne says you should "start by removing dust, crumbs, or any other hard dirt." The expert recommends you vacuum the sofa to "try to get all the debris around the crevices, as dirt and crumbs love to accumulate there."

Step 3: Apply leather cleaner - Once you've removed crumbs and excess dirt, Dionne tells us: "For a deep clean, you’ll need a product. Start by applying leather cleaner (Dionne also likes this cleaner from Leather Honey from Walmart) to a cloth, but do not spray it on the sofa directly." The expert says you should start by cleaning on the top left side of the sofa, then slowly move down to the right side, this will help you get all the spots you need. "For each section apply the cleaner to the cloth, and then apply the cloth to the surface evenly, wiping as you go," Dionne adds.

Step 4: Use a conditioning product - "Some areas or sections will require more product than others which is to be expected," says Dionne. "Once done with cleaning, you will need to use a leather conditioner product (there's a matching Leather Honey conditioner from Walmart, too)." She continues: "Conditioner is applied exactly the same way cleaner is–spray onto a cloth and use the cloth to apply to the surface. Move through the sofa using the same top-left to bottom-right method until all sections of the sofa have been treated."

Step 5: Buff your sofa - Last, but not least, it's time to polish your sofa and get it to shine as it should. "Once done with the conditioner, wait for at least an hour before giving it a quick buffing with a cloth and then you are done," Dionne adds.

Conditioning a Leather Sofa

(Image credit: Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects)

How exactly do you condition leather furniture — specifically a leather sofa? Well, Dionne says you need to start by utilizing a specialized product, such as conditioner, only after you've given your sofa a proper clean and wash.

Dionne says to do this correctly, "Make sure not to spray conditioner onto the leather directly but rather spray the product onto the cloth and then use that to apply to the leather."

To get the best outcome, ensure you follow the instruction — as the expert says you do not need to use a lot of conditioner on your leather sofa. "After you apply the conditioner, you’ll need to wait for an hour to let it work," Dionne notes.

Maintenance Tips for Leather Sofas

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Leather sofas should be maintained well and to do just that, here are some maintenance tips from cleaning expert Dionne. The best way to do this would be to have a maintenance schedule, as this will ensure your timeless sofa color never fades.

"If you have a regular home cleaner who knows your house and your furniture they will absolutely take care of cleaning and conditioning your leather sofas for you," Dionne notes. "You can also check with your furniture manufacturer to see if they have included service with your purchase — they often do and people forget about it."

FAQs

How often should you clean a leather couch?

"It is best to clean leather sofas every two to three months if they are frequently used, and if they are not, then twice a year will do," says Dionne.

What should you avoid when cleaning leather?

(Image credit: Glen Allsop. Design: Studio Robert McKinley)

The right care is important when it comes to cleaning your leather sofa and there are a few materials you should probably avoid — as it may cause more harm than good.

Stay away from harsh chemicals: Products that contain bleach and ammonia is a huge no-no. This can damage your leather sofa and remove its natural oils — which will then dry your sofa out.

Do not use too much water: If you want to use water to remove a droplet or stain, the best way to do this would be to slightly dampen a cloth with water and wipe. Using too much water can soak the material and lead to damage and discoloration.

If it's not a leather cleaner, then do not use it: There are certain cleaners created for certain materials. Do not use a glass cleaner or wood cleaner on a leather sofa. Clean with intention and understanding regarding the material you have in front of you. There are many high-quality cleaners and conditions out at your favorite retailers. You can find an array of options at Amazon and Walmart.

Can I use Dawn dish soap on leather couch?

I'd recommend using a leather cleaner and conditioner when needed. However, if you need to get rid of something quickly, and can't seem to find a leather cleaner, you can then use dawn dish soap as a solution — but use this sparingly.

Only a few small drops in water is needed to help create a solution. You should wipe down your sofa with a lightly damp cloth once you've used the solution and ensure you dry it off thoroughly. Again, it is better to have a leather cleaner at hand in these moments.