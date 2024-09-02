How to Clean a Sofa — A Step by Step Guide to Giving Your Couch A Deep Clean

We often neglect items and spaces that we use the most — in this case, it would be the sofa. Learning how to clean a sofa is essential as it's used quite often in the home. Whether that's for moments of relaxation as you switch on your favorite television show or if you're wining and dining with guests.

A sofa can often gather dust, and lose its color through spills and stains. This is why it is important to give it some attention, care and a good scrub down once in a while. "It’s important to clean our couches regularly for several reasons, but preventing the spread of bacteria is a good one. If your couch cushions zip off, we recommend throwing them in the wash at least once a month," says Marla Mock, cleaning expert and president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "Not only will it keep your couch looking new and smelling fresh, but you’ll have a much more sanitary surface to lay your head on each time you settle down to watch a movie. Between the muddy paws, sticky hands and food particles, your couch is trapping contaminants that could irritate your skin."

When you invest in the best sofa, you'll want to keep it looking its best for longer. Whether it's a fabric or leather sofa, you'll need to how to deep clean a couch the right way. Here is what you need to know about cleaning a sofa, according to cleaning experts.

What You'll Need

There are a few things people with amazing smelling couches do, the first being is keeping things clean and really getting to the bottom of the dirt and grime. You came here for a reason and that was to deep clean your couch — so, what tools do you need to do just that?

Marla Mock, Cleaning expert and President of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company says, you'll need the following tools to get started...

TOOLS:

• Soft-bristled brush

• Baking soda or dry carpet cleaner

• Vacuum cleaner with a soft brush or upholstery attachment

• Dishwashing liquid

• White vinegar

How to Clean a Sofa

First you'll need to identify the type of sofa you have and its upholstery cleaning code. The cleaning codes are "W" for Wet, which refers to water-based cleaning. "S" for Solvent which means water should be avoid and the couch should be dry-cleaned with a solvent-based cleaning product, "WS" for wet and solvent, this allows you to clean both with water-based and solvent-based products. "X" for vacuum only and last but not least "D" for dry cleaning only.

So let's get started and bring back that timeless sofa color that makes your living room look classy and fresh.

For a Fabric Sofa

Step 1: Brush the couch - For the first step Marla says you will need to, "prep the couch by brushing it with a clean white hand towel or a stiff brush." This will help loosen anything that has dried onto the sofa.



Step 2: Apply baking soda - Next up, the expert suggests you sprinkle the entire couch with baking soda, and let it sit for at least 20 minutes for up to an hour. Then, "using a brush attachment, vacuum the couch to remove the baking soda."



Step 3: Make an all-purpose couch cleaner - "While the baking soda sits on the couch, make this simple cleaner to tackle any remaining stains," says Marla. "Combine 1 tsp. dishwashing liquid, 1 tbsp of white vinegar and 1 cup of warm water in a small spray bottle. Next, add 1 tsp of baking soda and quickly screw the top onto the spray bottle." Marla says you need to be aware when doing this as baking soda and vinegar will create a lot of bubbles when combined.



Step 4: Wipe down couch - "Spray a white cloth with the cleaning solution, and gently dab and rub any stains on the fabric." Alternatively, you can wipe down the entire couch with the solution for a deep clean.



Step 5: Let the fabric dry - You need to air it out, so that means you must refrain from sitting on it for a few hours or until the sofa has completely dried out. It's as simple as that!

Elizabeth Shields, a Cleaning expert and the Operations Manager of Super Cleaning Service Louisville says, if you want to safeguard your sofa from future odors and spills, you should use cloth slipcovers, like this one from Target. She adds: "These act like protective armor, and all you need to do is drape them over your couch. The best thing is that these are easy to toss in your washer to freshen up, and you’re good to go."

Elizabeth continues: "For a natural, pleasant touch, go for linen pillow covers. You can also place lavender or scented inserts for that added touch of nature indoors. Also, give them a good fluff and shake regularly. For newly purchased sofas, apply some fabric-protecting finish to prevent stains."

FAQs

How Often Should I Clean My Sofa?

As for how often you should clean your sofa, Elizabeth tells us: "I don’t vacuum my couch every day, but I do use a lint roller to grab pet hair. Then every week, I do a quick pass with a vacuum cleaner just to make sure there are no bugs and it gets some UV-C light."

She adds: "Since I have covers, I only do a deep clean twice a year. But if you don’t have, do a thorough clean as the seasons change so every 3 to 4 months."

Why should I clean my couch?

Well, for obvious reasons of course — you do not want bacteria to build up!

Marla tells us: "The main reasons to clean your couch are to get rid of the built-up bacteria. Couches are used very often, so it’s important to make sure they’re as clean as possible, especially since us and our families lay on couches. Also, for aesthetic purposes – a clean couch looks a lot better than a dirty one."

