How to Clean a Velvet Sofa — 5 Steps to Refresh This Delicate Fabric

Velvet furniture will certainly make a space pop — its vibrant material is deep and rich, and comes in an array of color choices. But, it can end up looking quite tired if you've not cleaned your sofa for a while. Just as with any other fabric sofa, velvet can gather dust and fall victim to spills and stains, but it's not quite as robust as some other textiles, and will need a little bit of maintenance to keep it looking its best.

Learning how to clean a velvet sofa is all about the softly softly approach. It doesn't take much, but it still needs to be done with patience and care. As for how often you should clean your velvet sofa, Ken Doty cleaning expert at The Maids tells us: “Velvet furniture should be vacuumed weekly at the least to stay on top of dust or pet dander that can damage fibers. Deep cleaning should be reserved for a yearly or bi-yearly cadence depending on if you have children. A larger family should think about cleaning twice a year or at most three times a year.”

We spoke to a cleaning expert to find out how to a clean a sofa — specifically your much-loved velvet sofa and here is what they had to say about it.

What You'll Need

Before you begin to clean your velvet sofa, you'll need the right tools to get stuck in. Remember, velvet is easy to clean but you will need to be patient and take extra care when cleaning.

Cleaning expert and COO Ken Doty from The Maids says you'll need the following tools to clean your velvet sofa...

TOOLS:

• Velvet Upholstery Brush (We like this velvet clothes brush from Amazon)

• Vacuum, with a soft head vacuum brush, like this one from Amazon

• Mild Laundry Detergent

• Water

• Baking Soda

• White Vinegar (optional)

• Absorbent cloths (these microfiber cloths from Walmart are perfect)

How to Clean a Velvet Sofa

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten Interiors )

You might see velvet sometimes to referred to as a low maintenance couch material, sometimes as high maintenance. It comes down to the type of velvet sofa you have. Performance velvet is a luxury product that is designed to be durable and easy to clean, but is usually reserved for higher-end, more expensive couches.

The average cheap velvet couch is unlikely to be performance velvet, and can be much harder to clean and prone to stains.

Performance velvet can take a bit more of a robust clean, but non-performance fabrics need a little more care and attention. Ken gives us the lowdown and a step-by-step guide on how to do just that. If you're nervous about how the application will take to your sofa, do a test on a small, out-of-sight section before tackling the whole couch.

How to clean a velvet sofa

Step 1: Brush the velvet upholstery. Ken says for the first step you will need to brush away dust particles that may be covering the surface of your velvet sofa. "Make sure you’re using the brushes mentioned above as regular cleaning brushes can scratch and damage the velvet material," the cleaning expert adds.

Step 2: Vacuum your sofa. Ken says you will need to put a soft brush attachment, like this one from Amazon, on your vacuum cleaner and "gently vacuum in the direction of the raised fibers to most effectively grab dirt and any remaining dust."

Step 3: Mix and apply your cleaning solution. "Grab your mild detergent or water and white vinegar along with your microfiber cloth," Ken explains. "Apply your solution and use the cloth to attack any outstanding stains. It’s best practice with velvet to start on the edges of the stain and work your way into the center." For this step, keep working at it until you notice that the stain has gone away. You can then dry it off with a different cloth.

Step 4: Begin cleaning the whole couch. Ken recommends you "put your preferred cleaning solution in a bottle and spray the entirety of the couch." The expert says you should be careful to not just focus on one area. Then, with your brush gently apply the solution to the fabric. This should help restore the velvet’s texture.

Step 5: Let your sofa dry. After completing those steps, you'll need to give your sofa a few hours to dry. You should let your sofa dry for around three to five hours before you sit on it. Ken says: "Let the furniture air dry, and once completely dry use the vacuum cleaner (with your soft brush) to go over the velvet fibers."

Ken Doty COO and Cleaning Expert at The Maids Ken Doty joined The Maids International in July 2013 as Vice President of Business Intelligence, and was promoted to Chief Information Officer in February 2020. He is experienced in business intelligence with over 20 years of experience in consulting and information technology.

Tips to Keep Velvet Furniture Clean Longer

(Image credit: KUOO TAMIZO ARCHITECTS)

If you want to know how to make your sofa look more luxurious, the expert says you'll want to dust your velvet sofa regularly.

“Regular dusting is really the most important aspect of maintaining your velvet furniture. Be sure to use that soft brush attachment for your vacuum or a velvet brush that is specifically designed for this type of fabric."

Ken says it is also best to avoid too much sunlight (if possible), as this can damage and fade the fabric over time.

FAQs

How Often Should You Clean Velvet Furniture?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ken recommends a velvet sofa should be vacuumed every week. If you are looking to deep clean your sofa, it's best to do this at least once a year.

Will water ruin a velvet couch?

Yes, it can. Ken tells us: “Too much water will absolutely ruin a velvet couch by causing the fibers to loosen and eventually shed."

He adds: "There is also a risk of making the couch saggy and wrinkly when hand washing with an overabundance of water.”