'Soft, yet soooo luxe.' The 12 best velvet sofas that are just made for reclining beautifully on

Velvet sofas have been trending for some time and are still a popular choice for upholstered seating in modern living spaces.
Velvet offers a luxe look, it's soft to touch and there's wide selection of beautiful rich colors on offer. Yet despite its plush appearance, velvet can be hard-wearing and durable too.
Cotton velvet tends to have more of a matt finish, while polyester velvet often has a sheen and can be water and stain resistant.
To choose the best couches, check the properties of the velvet upholstery to ensure it's suitable for your circumstances. There's so much on offer, we've narrowed down our picks from the best home decor stores to save time and effort.
1. Best tufted velvet sofas
Price: $2,399
Evoking elegance with its Chesterfield style, this tufted sofa is upholstered in plush navy performance velvet. This means it can withstand day to day living without losing its polished looks.
Price: $2,198
This sleek tufted sofa is made to order and can be upholstered in a choice of velvets: cotton or slub, the latter has more of a sheen–and a choice of hues from neutral tones to dramatic red and bold yellow.
2. Best linear velvet sofas
Price: $2,599
This dramatic piece, upholstered in sapphire navy poly velvet, would make a sumptuous style statement in a modern living space. And would comfortably seat three people at W97" X D35" X H26.5".
Price $999
This made-to-order piece has a retro feel and is upholstered in gorgeous gold velvet for stand out style. With dimensions of 85.5"l x 34.5"w x 29"h and some assembly required it could fit smaller spaces.
3. Best vintage style velvet sofas
Price $598.45
From Christopher Knight Home, this velvet sofa offers a nod to vintage style with its sloped arms, turned legs and tufted back. It's available in gray or emerald velvet and is a neat 30.75"H x 74.5"W x 31"D.
Price: $3,307
Available with azure or graphite velvet upholstery, this curved sofa is perched on polished brass stiletto legs for a brush with Art Deco glamour. Measuring 94"W, 52"D, 32"H, it's a dreamy and dramatic piece.
4. Best chunky velvet sofas
Price: $1,399
This chunky oversized sofa manages to be squishy and sleek at the same time, its voluminous cushions offset with slender metal legs. There's a choice of pacific blue or golden yellow velvet upholstery too.
Price: $3,798
Upholstered in pearl slub velvet, this chunky sofa (35"H, 84"W, 38.5"D) will add a touch of luxe to your living space. It's likely best for those sans kids, pets or a penchant for pinot noir.
Do velvet couches last well?
Different types of velvet are used for upholstery. Cotton velvet tends to have a soft pile and may 'bruise' over time, while slub velvet is a mix of cotton and synthetic fibres, with a low pile and slight sheen. Synthetic polyester velvets cope better with day to day to wear and tear.
'If you’re going for velvet on a sofa, I would always recommend choosing a performance fabric,' says Heather Goerzen, design director at Havenly.
'Those will definitely stand up better over time. I tend to find medium piles seem a little more durable as well. In order to keep your sofa in good condition, take a lint brush or gentle vacuum to it upon occasion.'
