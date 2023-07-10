'Soft, yet soooo luxe.' The 12 best velvet sofas that are just made for reclining beautifully on

Velvet sofas have been trending for some time and are still a popular choice for upholstered seating in modern living spaces.

Velvet offers a luxe look, it's soft to touch and there's wide selection of beautiful rich colors on offer. Yet despite its plush appearance, velvet can be hard-wearing and durable too.

Cotton velvet tends to have more of a matt finish, while polyester velvet often has a sheen and can be water and stain resistant.

To choose the best couches, check the properties of the velvet upholstery to ensure it's suitable for your circumstances. There's so much on offer, we've narrowed down our picks from the best home decor stores to save time and effort.

1. Best tufted velvet sofas

1. Dorian sofa View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: $2,399 Evoking elegance with its Chesterfield style, this tufted sofa is upholstered in plush navy performance velvet. This means it can withstand day to day living without losing its polished looks. 2. Mina sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,198 This sleek tufted sofa is made to order and can be upholstered in a choice of velvets: cotton or slub, the latter has more of a sheen–and a choice of hues from neutral tones to dramatic red and bold yellow. 3. Afia sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $2,199 Tufted with aged bronze nailheads, this boxy sofa combines traditional styling with a modern profile, for a characterful piece. It's generously sized too at 95"W x 35"D x 26.5"H.

2. Best linear velvet sofas

1. Augustine sofa View at Havenly Price: $2,599 This dramatic piece, upholstered in sapphire navy poly velvet, would make a sumptuous style statement in a modern living space. And would comfortably seat three people at W97" X D35" X H26.5". 2. Chamberlin sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price $999 This made-to-order piece has a retro feel and is upholstered in gorgeous gold velvet for stand out style. With dimensions of 85.5"l x 34.5"w x 29"h and some assembly required it could fit smaller spaces. 3. Milo sofa View at Schoolhouse Price: $3,499 Made to order in LA, this sturdy sofa has a frame made from kiln dried hardwood using mortise and tenon construction, fiber padding composed of 100% recycled materials and toffee velvet upholstery.

3. Best vintage style velvet sofas

1. Knouff sofa View at Target Price $598.45 From Christopher Knight Home, this velvet sofa offers a nod to vintage style with its sloped arms, turned legs and tufted back. It's available in gray or emerald velvet and is a neat 30.75"H x 74.5"W x 31"D. 2. Ether sofa View at Jonathan Adler Price: $3,307 Available with azure or graphite velvet upholstery, this curved sofa is perched on polished brass stiletto legs for a brush with Art Deco glamour. Measuring 94"W, 52"D, 32"H, it's a dreamy and dramatic piece. 3. Collington sofa View at Wayfair Price: $314.99 With its mid-century styling and petite dimensions (33.5'' H X 70'' W X 32'' D), this sofa would make a great addition to a modern urban apartment. It's offered with a good choice of velvet hues and is well priced too.

4. Best chunky velvet sofas

1. Abisko sofa View at Article Price: $1,399 This chunky oversized sofa manages to be squishy and sleek at the same time, its voluminous cushions offset with slender metal legs. There's a choice of pacific blue or golden yellow velvet upholstery too. 2. Bruna sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $3,798 Upholstered in pearl slub velvet, this chunky sofa (35"H, 84"W, 38.5"D) will add a touch of luxe to your living space. It's likely best for those sans kids, pets or a penchant for pinot noir. 3. Bastiano sofa View at DWR Price: from $10,524 Designed in 1962 by Tobia and Afra Scarpa, the Bastiano sofa became a best seller. Modified by manufacturer, Knoll for a new audience, it's still a casual, comfortable and sophisticated design classic.