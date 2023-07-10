'Soft, yet soooo luxe.' The 12 best velvet sofas that are just made for reclining beautifully on

The best velvet sofas feel incredibly luxe, but don't all have mammoth price tags to go with. This edit showcases the best for style and price

three velvet sofas
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Jonathan Adler, Urban Outfitters)
By Jacky Parker
published
1. Best tufted velvet sofas

2. Best linear velvet sofas

3. Best vintage style velvet sofas

4. Best chunky velvet sofas

Velvet sofas have been trending for some time and are still a popular choice for upholstered seating in modern living spaces.

Velvet offers a luxe look, it's soft to touch and there's wide selection of beautiful rich colors on offer. Yet despite its plush appearance, velvet can be hard-wearing and durable too. 

Cotton velvet tends to have more of a matt finish, while polyester velvet often has a sheen and can be water and stain resistant. 

To choose the best couches, check the properties of the velvet upholstery to ensure it's suitable for your circumstances. There's so much on offer, we've narrowed down our picks from the best home decor stores to save time and effort. 

1. Best tufted velvet sofas

Dorian velvet tufted sofa
1. Dorian sofa

Price: $2,399

Evoking elegance with its Chesterfield style, this tufted sofa is upholstered in plush navy performance velvet. This means it can withstand day to day living without losing its polished looks.

Mina sofa
2. Mina sofa

Price: $2,198

This sleek tufted sofa is made to order and can be upholstered in a choice of velvets: cotton or slub, the latter has more of a sheen–and a choice of hues from neutral tones to dramatic red and bold yellow.

Afia sofa
3. Afia sofa

Price: $2,199

Tufted with aged bronze nailheads, this boxy sofa combines traditional styling with a modern profile, for a characterful piece. It's generously sized too at 95"W x 35"D x 26.5"H.

2. Best linear velvet sofas

Augustine sofa
1. Augustine sofa

Price: $2,599

This dramatic piece, upholstered in sapphire navy poly velvet, would make a sumptuous style statement in a modern living space. And would comfortably seat three people at W97" X D35" X H26.5".

Chamberlin velvet sofa
2. Chamberlin sofa

Price $999

This made-to-order piece has a retro feel and is upholstered in gorgeous gold velvet for stand out style. With dimensions of 85.5"l x 34.5"w x 29"h and some assembly required it could fit smaller spaces.

Milo sofa
3. Milo sofa

Price: $3,499

Made to order in LA, this sturdy sofa has a frame made from kiln dried hardwood using mortise and tenon construction, fiber padding composed of 100% recycled materials and toffee velvet upholstery.  

3. Best vintage style velvet sofas

Knouff three seater sofa from Target
1. Knouff sofa

Price $598.45

From Christopher Knight Home, this velvet sofa offers a nod to vintage style with its sloped arms, turned legs and tufted back. It's available in gray or emerald velvet and is a neat 30.75"H x 74.5"W x 31"D.

Ether curved sofa
2. Ether sofa

Price: $3,307

Available with azure or graphite velvet upholstery, this curved sofa is perched on polished brass stiletto legs for a brush with Art Deco glamour. Measuring 94"W, 52"D, 32"H, it's a dreamy and dramatic piece.

Collington sofa
3. Collington sofa

Price: $314.99

With its mid-century styling and petite dimensions (33.5'' H X 70'' W X 32'' D), this sofa would make a great addition to a modern urban apartment. It's offered with a good choice of velvet hues and is well priced too. 

4. Best chunky velvet sofas

Abisko sofa
1. Abisko sofa

Price: $1,399

This chunky oversized sofa manages to be squishy and sleek at the same time, its voluminous cushions offset with slender metal legs. There's a choice of pacific blue or golden yellow velvet upholstery too.

Bruna sofa
2. Bruna sofa

Price: $3,798

Upholstered in pearl slub velvet, this chunky sofa (35"H, 84"W, 38.5"D) will add a touch of luxe to your living space. It's likely best for those sans kids, pets or a penchant for pinot noir.  

Bastiano sofa
3. Bastiano sofa

Price: from $10,524

Designed in 1962 by Tobia and Afra Scarpa, the Bastiano sofa became a best seller. Modified by manufacturer, Knoll for a new audience, it's still a casual, comfortable and sophisticated design classic. 

Do velvet couches last well?

Different types of velvet are used for upholstery. Cotton velvet tends to have a soft pile and may 'bruise' over time, while slub velvet is a mix of cotton and synthetic fibres, with a low pile and slight sheen. Synthetic polyester velvets cope better with day to day to wear and tear.

'If you’re going for velvet on a sofa, I would always recommend choosing a performance fabric,' says Heather Goerzen, design director at Havenly.

'Those will definitely stand up better over time. I tend to find medium piles seem a little more durable as well. In order to keep your sofa in good condition, take a lint brush or gentle vacuum to it upon occasion.' 

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

