Designers love curved sofas, and we've found the 12 best for you to instantly make your home 98% more elegant

Curved sofas are a big design trend, bringing a softer edge to modern living spaces, that can sometimes lack character.

There are a multitude of flowing shapes to choose too. From dramatic asymmetric silhouettes with Art Deco influences to low-floating designs with louche, mid-century vibes, this is no 'one-shape fits all' look.

As with most sofas, upholstery options vary, veering from plush velvet and nubby bouclé to leather and high performance fabrics. So there are options for sophisticated spaces, as well as family homes.

We've divided the best couches into different styles so you can easily shop the best home decor stores for your favorites.

1. Best statement curved sofas

1. Ballard sofa View at Target Price: $2,999 Create a chic statement seating area with this shapely piece. This grey sofa has velvet channel tufted upholstery, willowy shape and brass toned tapered legs would add an air of sophistication to a living space, bedroom or home office. 2. Camila sofa View at Urban Outfitters Price: $1,799 Plush ruched rust velvet upholstery and a sleek wraparound silhouette provides this curved sofa with stand out appeal. At 90.55"l x 40.94"w x 32.28"h, it will seat three and is made to order. 3. Curvo sofa View at CB2 Price: $2,399 Designed by Goop, the made-to-order Curvo sofa is "a nod to Italian mid-century design by way of its fluid lines," says Gwyneth Paltrow. And who are we to argue? We're rather taken with its flowing form and pretty blush pink velvet couch upholstery.

2. Best symmetrical curved sofas

1. Ether sofa View at Jonathan Adler Price: $2,875 Perfectly sized for an apartment or pied-à-terre, this Ether sofa has a simple lozenge-shaped silhouette and ice blue velvet upholstery offset on elegant brass stiletto legs. It's just the ticket come cocktail hour. 2. Sabina sofa View at Kathy KuoH ome Price: $1,799 Sitting aloft two low circular columns, the sinuous beige Sabina sofa makes a striking feature. It's covered in high performance fabric, so despite its pale color, it should withstand the odd spill and everyday wear. 3. Giselle sofa View at MGBW Home Price: from $4,295 Offered in two widths (85" or 100") and over 20 upholstery options, the sinuous yet sturdy Giselle boucle sofa can be customized to suit your space. There's a stylish swivel chair and ottoman in the same series too.

3. Best curved sofas with legs

1. Serpentine sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $2,998 The asymmetrical shape and tapered brass legs on the Serpentine sofa offer glamorous Art Deco appeal. The legs are removable too, if you're concerned about squeezing its generous form (H32.5" × W98" × D48") through a doorway. 2. Lutanda sofa View at Wayfair Price: $559.99 Available in green, grey or ginger corduroy upholstery, the (31''H X 90''W X 35.75''D) Lutanda sofa offers casual elegance and plenty of bang for your buck. The four cozy toss pillows are even included. 3. Evangeline sofa View at Target Price: $1,799.99 Available with grey or pink velvet upholstery, the Evangeline sofa will bring vintage Parisian style to modern living spaces. It's an ideal piece for a bedroom, home office or entertaining area, where you gather friends for drinks.

4. Best low-floating curved sofas

1. Goleta sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $5,698 Curvy, chunky yet still super sleek, thanks to its sinuous silhouette, the Goleta leather sofa is inspired by the boho spirit of the 60s. It's upholstered in a choice of premium, Winchester or nubuck leather and a selection of tempting tones. 2. Zaha sofa View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $2,198 This white bouclé sofa would make a stylish focal point in a modern living space. At 84" W x 29" H x 34" D, it's sized to comfortably seat three to four people, while its curvy form and tactile texture offer contemporary coziness. 3. Foyzul sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,649.99 Offered in cream, gray, green or black bouclé upholstery, the Foyzul curved sofa nails two trends in one piece of furniture. It's 90" wide with a sturdy yet sinuous form providing a generous and grounding space for lounging.

