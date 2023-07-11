Designers love curved sofas, and we've found the 12 best for you to instantly make your home 98% more elegant
The 12 best curved sofas look refined and smart, helping you to create a home in which to entertain, relax and feel super-elegant. Designers love them, and so do we
Curved sofas are a big design trend, bringing a softer edge to modern living spaces, that can sometimes lack character.
There are a multitude of flowing shapes to choose too. From dramatic asymmetric silhouettes with Art Deco influences to low-floating designs with louche, mid-century vibes, this is no 'one-shape fits all' look.
As with most sofas, upholstery options vary, veering from plush velvet and nubby bouclé to leather and high performance fabrics. So there are options for sophisticated spaces, as well as family homes.
We've divided the best couches into different styles so you can easily shop the best home decor stores for your favorites.
1. Best statement curved sofas
Price: $2,999
Create a chic statement seating area with this shapely piece. This grey sofa has velvet channel tufted upholstery, willowy shape and brass toned tapered legs would add an air of sophistication to a living space, bedroom or home office.
Price: $1,799
Plush ruched rust velvet upholstery and a sleek wraparound silhouette provides this curved sofa with stand out appeal. At 90.55"l x 40.94"w x 32.28"h, it will seat three and is made to order.
Price: $2,399
Designed by Goop, the made-to-order Curvo sofa is "a nod to Italian mid-century design by way of its fluid lines," says Gwyneth Paltrow. And who are we to argue? We're rather taken with its flowing form and pretty blush pink velvet couch upholstery.
2. Best symmetrical curved sofas
Price: $2,875
Perfectly sized for an apartment or pied-à-terre, this Ether sofa has a simple lozenge-shaped silhouette and ice blue velvet upholstery offset on elegant brass stiletto legs. It's just the ticket come cocktail hour.
Price: $1,799
Sitting aloft two low circular columns, the sinuous beige Sabina sofa makes a striking feature. It's covered in high performance fabric, so despite its pale color, it should withstand the odd spill and everyday wear.
Price: from $4,295
Offered in two widths (85" or 100") and over 20 upholstery options, the sinuous yet sturdy Giselle boucle sofa can be customized to suit your space. There's a stylish swivel chair and ottoman in the same series too.
3. Best curved sofas with legs
Price: $2,998
The asymmetrical shape and tapered brass legs on the Serpentine sofa offer glamorous Art Deco appeal. The legs are removable too, if you're concerned about squeezing its generous form (H32.5" × W98" × D48") through a doorway.
Price: $559.99
Available in green, grey or ginger corduroy upholstery, the (31''H X 90''W X 35.75''D) Lutanda sofa offers casual elegance and plenty of bang for your buck. The four cozy toss pillows are even included.
4. Best low-floating curved sofas
Price: $5,698
Curvy, chunky yet still super sleek, thanks to its sinuous silhouette, the Goleta leather sofa is inspired by the boho spirit of the 60s. It's upholstered in a choice of premium, Winchester or nubuck leather and a selection of tempting tones.
Price: $2,198
This white bouclé sofa would make a stylish focal point in a modern living space. At 84" W x 29" H x 34" D, it's sized to comfortably seat three to four people, while its curvy form and tactile texture offer contemporary coziness.
Why use a curved sofa?
Curved sofas are a huge design trend, they soften a space with their sinuous flowing lines and create visual interest.
'The primary reason to choose a curved sofa is aesthetics,' says Heather Goerzen, design director at online interiors studio, Havenly. 'Curved sofas bring a trending retro-inspired look to any living scene, adding some interesting visual contrast in form and silhouette.
'That said, they also can be a benefit when you have a tricky layout or oddly shaped room, allowing you to take advantage of corners and asymmetry in new and interesting ways to create better flow in a space.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
