It's Settled: Curved Islands Look Good, Feel Expensive, and Save Space — These Are the Ideas You'll Want to Use in Your Remodel

Curves are firmly back on the kitchen map. While boxy shapes and straight lines have dominated the kitchen for several years, we are seeking out a softer, more inviting mood for this functional space. And the answer? Curved kitchen islands, say the designers.

Not only are curved kitchen island ideas a foolproof way to create a striking centrepiece, they are also game-changing for enhancing the flow and functionality of this busy space. Whether you want to plan for more storage, add a second sink, or a perch with bar stools, kitchen islands can do it all.

Additionally, the curved kitchen island offers something special for every kitchen style. Think oval prep stations, sweeping curved worktops, and gently arched cabinets. Curved kitchen islands are visually exciting, but they also offer numerous other benefits for your cooking, eating, and entertaining space. “Curves and rounded islands are more than just a design statement in the kitchen,” says Nathan Kingsbury, creative director of Nathan Kingsbury Design. “A space that’s often dominated by straight edges and sharp corners, a curved island feels warmer, cozier, and more welcoming. So, it’s no surprise they’re proving popular.”

In today’s modern kitchen, it can be easy to head straight to graphic silhouettes for the perfect kitchen island. But curves are making a sweeping statement in more ways than one. So we’ve rounded up (pardon the pun) some of our favourite curved kitchen islands that are chic, practical, and come with a designer seal of approval. Here’s why it’s definitely time to go with the flow.

1. Introduce a Beautiful Focal Point

This slick, monolithic island unit is a curved island to swoon over. (Image credit: Cullifords)

There’s no denying how spectacularly luxe this marble-clad island is. And it is the considered edit of materials shaped into a curved silhouette which creates such a striking centrepiece against the all-white units.

“Curved islands add a really beautiful and functional focal point to the heart of the home,” says Nathan Kingsbury, “bringing a sense of fluidity that just feels easier on the eye and easier to live with.”

Work out all the elements you need in your space to avoid any kitchen island mistakes, whether that’s cooking, washing, or prep zones. Alternatively, you might want built-in seating for a cosy breakfast nook or casual dining area.

“Whether you prefer contemporary design or lean towards classic style, a curved kitchen island can be adapted to suit your needs and vision,” he adds.

2. Gain More Space With a Curved Island

Max out kitchen space with a curved island. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

An often overlooked plus point of a curved kitchen island is that by getting rid of protruding corners, you can maximize space in smaller floor plans.

As Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, says: “Practically, a curved island can work particularly well in awkwardly shaped or small kitchens, allowing for a little extra room in walkways.”

Careful planning and kitchen island measurements are the key to getting the size of your island spot on for your space. Too big, and the doors of your island and perimeter units might clash with one another. Too small, and your kitchen island will feel disconnected from the rest of your kitchen storage and worktops, hindering an efficient work zone.

3. Swap Sharp Corners for Safer Curves in Busy Kitchens

Curved kitchen islands are a family-friendly choice. (Image credit: Davonport)

Curved kitchen islands are visually striking for sure. But they also eliminate sharp corners and hard edges, reducing the risk of accidents if you have a young family.

“Aesthetics aside, a curved island has many practical advantages, particularly in family kitchens as the rounded edges can help to enhance the safety of the overall space,” adds Nathan Kingsbury.

Nathan Kingsbury

4. Mix Curves and Straight Lines for a Visual Treat

Be creative with your curves. (Image credit: Poggenpohl)

We love curves in the kitchen for creating that softer, more ergonomic ambience. But kitchens also need banks of straight units to fit snugly up against the walls and to make the most out of those space-saving kitchen ideas.

The solution, say the designers, is to mix and match a curved kitchen island with standard wall units. To harmonise the look, why not echo a rounded island with rounded worktop edges in the rest of the kitchen

Otherwise, get creative with your shapes. In this striking kitchen by Poggenpohl, a green marble curved island is extended with a cantilevered glass dining table. The curves take centre stage thanks to the almost invisible glass shelf.

“The trend for curved islands has been gaining momentum over the last year, with curves being introduced through the cabinetry itself or the worktop,” adds Al Bruce of Olive & Barr. “While curves add softness to a design, they can also create a striking contrast again the clean lines and uniform look of traditional cabinetry.”

The result: a strong style statement we can’t get enough of.

5. Make Your Curved Island a Party Hotspot

Curved islands and open plan kitchens are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: The Vawdrey House)

Kitchens are the real heart of the home these days and a place where we love to socialise and catch up with friends. But if you want to make sure your kitchen is even more inviting, a curved kitchen island might just be the answer.

“There has been a strong demand lately for curved kitchen islands, especially from those who love to entertain,” says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. “The ergonomic benefits of curves can infuse your kitchen with a softer, more relaxed feel, providing a more conducive way to entertain friends and family.”

“The organic form feels more inviting, helping to bring people together,” agrees Kingsbury of Nathan Kingsbury Design, “making it a great option for open plan kitchen-living-dining spaces or kitchens where entertaining is a top priority.”

Discover more tricks to make a kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Richard Davonport

6. Embrace Pill-Shape Curves for Elevated Elegance

This small but pretty island combines straight lines with curved corners. (Image credit: John Lewis of Hungerford)

Pared-back and elegant, this curved island is a lesson in chic, understated cool. Decked out in ice-cream pastel colors, the double-sided, curved island is packed with charm but also provides masses of worktop space and an intimate seating hub.

But it is the curved outline of the other kitchen storage elements that gives this gorgeous kitchen so much curved appeal.

Finish off with muted wall colours, dainty chandeliers, and a warm wood kitchen flooring for a space that’ll sweep you off your feet.

7. Create an Ergonomic Workstation

Cook up a storm in a curved kitchen island. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Sweeping curved islands are not just inviting, they are also ergonomic, especially for the home chef.

This semi-circular-shaped kitchen island from Roundhouse subtly encloses the chef in their own cook space with everything close to hand.

It goes to show that you don’t need vast amounts of space to create a super-functional kitchen for rustling up your favourite dishes.

8. Soften the Space With a Curved Bridging Bar

Double up with two kitchen islands. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

Have you considered a double island layout? Practical and luxe, this modern rustic kitchen takes the functionality one step further with a curved bridging bar between the two.

“There’s something special about introducing curves into a kitchen – especially on a kitchen island,’ says Pierce Coyne, design manager at Kitchen Architecture. “A curved island softens the space, encourages flow, and feels more welcoming, adding movement and warmth without compromising on function.”

Here, a gently curved wooden bridging bar links the double kitchen islands, creating a raised, informal dining area that feels relaxed and sociable.

“It’s perfect for quick breakfasts with the kids, or a glass of wine on a Friday night,” adds Coyne. “The curve softens the look, making the space feel organic and approachable.”

9. Carve Out a Sociable Eating Hub

Eat, drink and be merry in curved kitchen island seating. (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways, Interior Design: JM Interior Design)

The best kitchen islands are tailored to your space and lifestyle. And this multi-purpose island is a fabulous example of how a standard square island can become something extra special with a curve.

One side is cut away into a curved, built-in banquette for the comfiest, cosiest place to eat. It also offers an eye catching contrast to the clean lines of the rest of the kitchen.

Max out the curve appeal with a circular table and curvy seats and sink in.

10. Inject a Modern Retro Mood

Cabinets with curves, we adore. (Image credit: Devol)

Curved kitchen islands come in all shapes and forms. And instead of a curved worktop, this mid-century modern design, inspired by gentlemen’s outfitters, introduces gentle curves across the cabinetry.

“It taps into a sense of nostalgia for interiors that we remember from our childhood, which have all but vanished,” explains Helen Parker, director at Devol. “The warm wood, the gentle curves, and the elegant, slim glass kitchen cabinets are all so chic and unfussy.”

Helen Parker

FAQs

Why Have Curved Kitchens Become So Popular?

There are so many good reasons why curved kitchen islands should be on your radar. Firstly, curves have made a renaissance all over the home, from curved sofas to arched architectural features and gently rounded headboards. So curved kitchen islands form part of a wider interior design shift towards a softer, tactile, more organic mood.

Curves also nod to that modern retro look that’s so popular at the moment too. That’s not forgetting the practical plus points of a curved kitchen island: safer for young children, easier to fit into a smaller space and perfect for enhancing a feel-good flow in your kitchen.



Kitchen islands are a probably one of the most popular features of today’s cook space — and it’s easy to see why. But it’s crucial to plan yours properly from the outset. Ask yourself a few questions. Do you have enough space? What do you want your kitchen island to do? Do you want to make a design statement with a kitchen island? Would a prep station or Butcher’s block do the job just as well? It’s important to work with an experienced kitchen expert or interior designer who can talk through all the options.