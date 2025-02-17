Suddenly, Everyone's Choosing Square Islands — Here's Why They Work So Well, Even in Small Kitchens

Everywhere I look right now, I can't help but notice square kitchen island ideas. While the trend has been towards filling spaces with gargantuan rectangles, up until now, this underutilized shape is finding its way forward, especially in smaller spaces where it gives you the practicality of an island, without dominating the space.

The traditional kitchen island can be bulky. For many of us working with minimal space, kitchen islands just don’t feel like much of a possibility in our tiny kitchens, but the best kitchen island ideas can act in lieu of a dining room table, and an extra work surface, and if you're smart, it can be a great place to add in some more storage space.

This is exactly why we were so excited to see these square kitchen islands popping up all over our feeds. Not only do they offer a more contemporary take on the traditional look, but they are a great trick to use in a small kitchen that doesn’t make any sacrifices on style. If you’re keen to get involved with the trend, here are some of our favorite ways to do it.

1. Go Sleek With This Stainless Steel Design

Islands are also a great space to make room for storage, this design uses sleek drawers as to not take away from the modern, seamless look. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

Do you really need a kitchen island? My personal answer is yes, and a square one is the perfect fit. For a high-impact look that doesn't take up too much space, this full stainless steel square island is the perfect choice. The reflective surface opens up the space, making it a well-suited idea for anyone questioning how to make a small kitchen look bigger.

We can't get over how sleek and modern it looks, especially when paired with dark wooden cabinetry. This combination manages to strike the perfect balance between modern and warm, resulting in an uber-sleek look we'd happily have in our own home.

The designers at Nordiska Kok explain: "A square kitchen island not only adds a modern and sleek touch — it also encourages togetherness. With workspace accessible from all four sides, it naturally becomes the heart of the kitchen, accommodating both everyday moments and festive occasions."

Larger square islands can act as the centerpiece of the kitchen, acting as a dining area and a counter space. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

These designs from Herringbone House maintain the charm and appeal of traditional kitchen islands with the updated spin of a square structure. The large amount of surface area offered by these designs means there are plenty of ways to play around with styling, tweaking the look to become uniquely your own.

"To style a square kitchen island, focus on maximizing its central positioning," William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House says. Because of their even structure, square islands are particularly well suited to emphasizing symmetry in a room. Accessorize with hanging kitchen island lighting for an elegant finish. "Use a statement pendant light or chandelier to create a visual anchor above the island," William recommends.

"Integrate seating on one or two sides with sleek stools or chairs for a social hub, and add fresh, functional touches like a built-in wine rack or shelving," he says. "Decorative elements like a vase of fresh flowers or a bowl of seasonal fruit can soften the look, while hidden storage helps keep the surface clutter-free and modern."

3. Split the Function

This square island has plenty of room for dining, eliminating the need for an additional dining area. (Image credit: Nathan Kingsbury Design)

One clever way to break up the structure and create more contrast in the design is by using two different materials within the island, as seen in this Nathan Kingsbury kitchen design. Nathan believes that square islands have the ability to completely transform the utility of the kitchen.

"The unique aspects of a square island are firstly that it allows you to orient the focal point in more than one direction and that one can diversely use multiple sides," Nathan says. In this example, the island acts as both a kitchen counter and a dining space.

"For example, this could give you the ability to enjoy both the view of a garden whilst cooking but also orient the seating to one or two sides simultaneously; both positions then give you a great view but also the all-important feature of being able to chat with the person cooking," Nathan explains.

4. Go Monolithic With the Design

Pair marble with earthy, dark woods for a modern, cosy feel. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

A classic in kitchen design for good reason, no material is able to impart quite as luxurious of a look as marble, if you were every questioning how to make your kitchen island look more expensive, a marble finish is the answer.

The simplicity of the square kitchen island means the material is able to become the star, this is particularly effective when working with a richly veined, visually enticing marble block.

Mirroring the material of the island with the backsplash creates a sense of continuity in the design, without it becoming overwhelming. The dark wooden cabinets also help to bring more warmth to the kitchen design.

5. Go for All White Minimalism

In square kitchens, these islands can create a more harmonious feel. (Image credit: Design: Makers Kitchen)

The ever-controversial look, all-white kitchens are both loved and hated for their minimalist sleekness. But with an endless string of white kitchen ideas, there's always something that can re-convince us of the look.

This design from Makers Kitchens strikes the right note, bringing warmth into the space through the dark flooring and golden pendant lights.

Lizzie Spinks, head of design at Makers, says: "A square kitchen island, which tends to be less common than the rectangular option, can look really beautiful in square-shaped kitchens. Its symmetrical design reflects its space, resulting in a harmonious look." The square island is the ideal accompaniment to this clean-cut design, bringing in more symmetry and sleekness.

6. Choose a Square Kitchen Island With Legs

Seeing underneath your square kitchen island will make your space feel bigger. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: OWN LONDON)

If you find the idea of a block square kitchen island idea too much for your small space, consider instead choosing a design with some clearance underneath.

"It's a classic design tactic that will make a small kitchen look bigger," say Hugh Metcalf, editor of Livingetc. "The ability to see underneath the island means the eye continues to travel, rather than stopping on a solid break as you would with a monolithic block design."

There are drawbacks, of course. It'll affect how much storage you can have, and you'll have to make special efforts to clean out dust underneath, but if a design like the one from OWN LONDON is anything to go by, it's a worthwhile chore.

FAQs

Where Should I Not Use a Square Kitchen Island?

While we do love the adaptability of this look, the square kitchen island is not suited to every home. The shape of your room will have a major impact on whether or not this design will actually suit your home.

William says, "A square island may not be ideal for narrower or galley-style kitchens, where space is more restricted. In smaller kitchens, a square island could dominate the room, disrupting the flow and making the space feel cramped. It’s also less suited to kitchens that need longer counter space for tasks like prep work or housing appliances."

Lizzie agrees and says, "Square islands aren’t ideal for narrow galley kitchens, where their shape won’t make the most efficient use of the limited space available." She also notes: "Avoid oversized square islands, as they can make a kitchen feel cramped and hinder your ability to reach the center and utilize the entire surface; opt for a more compact square island to maintain flow and functionality."

Overall, square islands are an excellent choice for smaller, square-shaped kitchens.

Hopefully, you're just as enraptured by these designs as we are, but if you don't have the space to make them work, there are always plenty of galley kitchen ideas, or even u-shaped kitchen ideas you could try out instead.