How to Clean Bouclé Fabric — 5 Easy Steps to Keep This Tough-to-Maintain Sofa Looking Its Best

The bouclé sofa and armchair has been inescapable in interiors in recent years, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. The one problem with them? They're usually bright white and this textile is pretty hard to maintain if you don't know the secrets of how to clean bouclé fabric.

"I do own a bouclé armchair, and can attest it's not the easiest to clean," says Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf. "Dirt and stains get embedded in the loops, making it harder to tackle than a flat surface, and you also can't be too rough with it, or else you can end up damaging the fibers and changing the texture of the area you're spot cleaning," he adds.

If your bouclé couch investment needs some TLC, it's time to learn the ins and outs of how to clean a sofa to get your bouclé fabric to look brand new. Here's how, according to a cleaning expert.

What You'll Need

Ocean Van, a cleaning expert and founder of Coco Laundry says you'll need the following tools to get help clean your white bouclé sofa.

TOOLS:

• Soft Bristle Brush (Ocean recommends the Ettore 10-Inch Scrub Brush like this one from Walmart)

• Vacuum Cleaner with Upholstery Attachment

• Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum from Amazon

• Mild Fabric Detergent (Ocean recommends Woolite Delicates, from Walmart)

• Clean, Dry Towels

• Spray Bottle

• Scotch-Brite Lint Roller, from Amazon

• Fabric Freshener (Optional)

How to Clean Bouclé Fabric

Now that you've got your tools, it's time to start cleaning your boucle fabric. From giving your best bouclé accent chairs a scrub down to your favorite sofa, it's important to give your much-loved furniture a clean and a reset.

Here is how you can clean bouclé fabric — according to a cleaning expert.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Step 1: Ensure you remove any loose dirt - For the first step, Ocean says you will need to lightly brush the surface of the upholstery using a soft bristle brush. This will help remove any surface level dust.

Step 2: Vacuum your sofa - "Carefully vacuum to avoid disturbing the fabric’s texture," Ocean tells us. For this, you can use the attachment on your vacuum cleaner to remove surface dust and dirt.

Step 3: Spot clean those tough stains - The cleaning expert says if you want to combat stains you should "apply a diluted solution of Woolite Delicates and gently blot with a clean towel." Bouclé fabric is quite sensitive, so do not rub it harshly!

Step 4: Clean larger areas - Next up, "lightly mist the fabric with the cleaning solution. Use a soft cloth to clean in a circular motion, following the fabric’s texture."

Step 5: Let your fabric dry - Last, but not least, "begin to blot excess moisture with a dry cloth and allow the fabric to air dry completely." Drying may take several hours, so be patient and avoid sitting on your sofa till it is completely dry. As a final note, Ocean says you should avoid heated drying methods to prevent damage.

If you're looking to keep your bouclé sofa cleaner for longer, you can use a lint roller or handheld vacuum to keep things in check. Ensure you regularly dust your bouclé fabric and try your best to avoid eating and drinking on the fabric — but if a spill does occur, be sure to tackle that stain as soon as possible.

Ocean Van Cleaning expert and Owner of Coco Laundry My name is Ocean Van and I own Coco Laundry, a laundry service provider in Long Beach, CA. Coco Laundry is the one-stop shop for all laundry and cleaning services, including self-service laundromat, wash and fold, dry cleaning and pick up and delivery. We service all Long Beach and the adjacent cities. Every month, we handle thousands of pounds of laundry for residential and commercial customers, so we have much experience with many garments and fabrics, including boucle.

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of Bouclé fabric?

As beautiful as bouclé may be, there are a few disadvantages that comes with this delicate, yet trendy fabric.

Ocean highlights that while bouclé fabric offers a unique and attractive texture, it does have some drawbacks. He says the drawbacks are that: "Its looped texture can catch and hold dust and dirt more than smooth fabrics."

He continues: "It requires regular maintenance. Frequent cleaning is necessary to maintain its appearance and texture." And lastly, it can be quite delicate, "depending on the specific bouclé blend, it may be more prone to damage or require special cleaning methods," Ocean notes.

I Can't Clean My Bouclé Sofa — Shall I Seek Help From The Professionals?

If you're unsure about how to clean or you simply can't tackle those stains, Ocean says you should call in a professional upholstery cleaner. "If home cleaning methods do not remove stains, check out local furniture cleaners," he adds.

Upholstery cleaner prices vary from region to region, so ensure you contact your local cleaners to find out more about what they offer and their prices.