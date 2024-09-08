5 Common Sofa Cleaning Mistakes You Might Be Making

Your sofa is serious investment, and the only thing worse than spilling something on your couch is cleaning it in a way that makes the stain worse.

It's just catastrophic events that you need to consider, however. From velvet to leather sofas, however you've decorated your home, you're going to need to clean it at some point for everyday dust and dirt. But as you tackle how to clean a sofa properly, there are a few cleaning mistakes you'll need to avoid in order to get the best out of your furniture.

"Sometimes it can be easy to forget to clean the spaces right under our nose (or seats)," says Maria Mooney, a non-toxic cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free. "There are several key factors to consider when it comes to cleaning your sofa and keeping your upholstery clean in order to maintain its appearance and eliminate stains and odors."

These are the sofa cleaning mistakes you'll want to avoid, from delaying cleaning to forgetting to vacuum on time — here are a few mistakes you may be making, according to a cleaning expert.

1. Delaying Cleaning Pet Stains

(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

To dog-proof a living room, you'll want to pick robust fabrics in your home and clean your sofa as soon as possible when stains occur. It's best to tackle stains as soon as possible because leaving them to sit for too long, may cause some damage to your fabric.

Maria Mooney, a non-toxic cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free, tells us: "Waiting too long to clean up an accident is a no-no. If you allow urine or any other substance to set in and dry, it will make it much harder to remove."

Maria advises that you take "immediate action with an all-natural product like Truly Free’s Odor & Stain Eliminator [which you can find on Walmart]. Using plant-based, non-toxic ingredients, this will eliminate pet stains and odors with ease, without compromising your fur baby’s health."

2. Not Vacuuming Regularly

Wondering how to make a sofa look more luxurious? Well for starters, try regularly vacuuming. Maria says the biggest sofa cleaning mistakes is not vacuuming your sofa enough. This can lead to dust, hair and possibly even crumbs getting stuck is certain parts of the sofa. Wiping the dirt away is simply not enough.

"Regularly vacuuming your sofa to remove stray pet hairs, food crumbs and more is a must," says Maria. "This will prevent particles from embedding into fabrics, helping you preserve its lifespan and keep your furniture in pristine condition. It’ll also save you time later on by making future cleanups effortless!"

Maria Mooney Non-toxic cleaning expert Maria Mooney is a non-toxic cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free Home and Truly Free Market. As a mom of three, Maria regularly offers professional cleaning advice and product recommendations across health, wellness, lifestyle and consumer-facing publications to help families cultivate their happiest, healthiest homes. Over the last 5 years, Maria has become a leading authority in the cleaning space, sharing helpful tips on family-safe product swaps, cleaning do’s and don’ts, decluttering hacks, laundry tricks and more. Maria’s trusted insights have been featured across top-tier media outlets such as Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, Real Simple, Southern Living, FOX News, New York Magazine, New York Post, The Spruce, and Homes & Gardens.

3. Using Too Much Water While Cleaning

(Image credit: Jill Lewis Architecture)

Whether you're cleaning a linen or velvet sofa, using too much water could actually lead to more harm than good. Remember, excess is not always the answer. Instead, try using water in small amounts when spot cleaning to get the most out of your cleaning efforts.

Cleaning expert Maria agrees, she says: "Be mindful of how much water you’re using when cleaning your sofa. Excess moisture can be absorbed into your furniture, leading to potential mold and mildew growth, which can leave your sofa with a foul odor later on."

Maria says you need to ensure your sofa has dried before you move onto your next cleaning task. Water should be used in blots, mixed with a dishwashing solution or upholstery cleaner in order to get those tough stains out. Two cups of distilled water should do the job.

4. Over-treating a Small Stain

If you're in the midst of learning how to clean your velvet sofa, and you're tackling a small stain — make sure you do not overtreat the area. According to Maria, overtreating a tiny stain, could lead to an even bigger one... and well, you wouldn't want that to happen now would you?

"If your sofa has a small stain, you can create an even bigger mess by attempting to 'overclean' the area," Maria explains. "It’s best to apply a precise spot treatment and carefully blot the stain without compromising the surrounding surface. This targeted approach helps maintain the overall appearance and condition of your upholstery."

Maria recommends you try out Truly Free's Natural Stain Stick from Amazon. She says it is an easy way to erase tough stains without damaging your sofa. "To use, simply wet the soiled area and the stain stick and scrub until a lather appears, then blot with a clean rag until it disappears," she adds. As for removable cushion covers, the expert says you can toss them into your washer to finish the job.

5. Ignoring Care Instructions

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

Correct sofa care is essential to get your cozy furniture to look as good as new. The best way to do this is to not ignore care instructions. However, Maria says a mistake often made by many is not reading instructions or simply ignoring sofa care instructions.

"Not all upholstery is the same and oftentimes, your sofa will come with specific care instructions for the fabric," says Maria. "While one type of material might require dry cleaning, another may require water-based solutions."

She continues: "Make sure you’re using the correct cleaning methods and products to preserve your furniture." This will allow you to preserve your furniture for longer and give you the ultimate clean finish. So be sure to read those instructions!

A reminder of your sofa codes: "W" is for Wet, which refers to water-based cleaning. "S" is for Solvent, which means water should be avoided and the couch should be dry-cleaned with a solvent-based cleaning product. "WS" is for wet and solvent, which allows you to clean both with water-based and solvent-based products. "X" for vacuum only and last but not least "D" for dry cleaning only.

(Image credit: Noha Hassan Designs)

A great way to make your sofa look more expensive would be to keep it as clean, tidy and well accessorized, of course!

Here are a two sofa cleaning tips Maria has for you:

1) Maria says: "Consider freshening up your sofa fabrics with a deep clean at least 3-4 times a year."

2) A simple tip that’s safe for cleaning most types of upholstered furniture fabrics, "is to vacuum thoroughly, or if you have removable cushion covers, toss them in the wash for a fresh start."