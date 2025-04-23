5 Things That Could Be Making Your Patio Look Cheap That Any Landscape Designer Worth Their Salt Would Notice

With the arrival of spring, we're ready to venture back into our gardens and embrace outdoor living for the foreseeable (weather permitting, of course). The patio usually becomes the setting for the seasonal, be it basking on a sun lounger with a good book or firing up the barbecue on a balmy evening. But before you can embrace the alfresco experience, you'll need to get your patio ready for outdoor entertaining.

Sprucing up the patio is a non-negotiable spring task, but if you want your patio to really impress, you'll want a terrace that's stylish, sophisticated, and chic. Patio ideas that look cheap or cut-rate just won't do in 2025. Instead, they should be an extension of your interior, complete with furniture, decorative planters, and thoughtful design details.

No one wants a paved outdoor area that looks tired and worn. If your patio is looking humdrum and uninspired but you can't quite place your finger on the exact reason why, chances are it's lacking a thoughtful, considered design. From dirty paving and damaged furniture to cheap materials and poorly plants, here are five things that let down your patio according to professional landscapers.

DO INSTEAD: Spruce up your old furniture set or switch out the cushion covers for a clean, fresh look (Image credit: Staghorn NYC Landscape Design)

It's no secret that your modern outdoor furniture ideas need regular upkeep and maintenance to keep them looking their best. It should come as no surprise, then, that furniture sets that are dated, damaged, or damp with mildew or mold are a surefire way to cheapen your patio.

"Your patio’s aesthetic also automatically looks cheaper if you’re hanging on to dated or damaged furniture pieces," explains Katherine Aul Cervoni, landscaper and founder of Staghorn NYC Design. "I don’t mean a lovely, antique iron bench. Instead, I mean frayed wicker, rotted inexpensive wood, or scratched, warped, and faded plastic."

Beyond giving your tired furniture set a brush down or a fresh lick of paint, for a more luxe look, choose high-quality durable materials when investing in new garden furniture. "Opt for HDPE synthetic wicker, powder-coated aluminum, teak, and outdoor performance fabrics like Sunbrella," says designer Christina Kelley of Christina Kelley Interiors. "These materials weather beautifully, look more refined, and are built to last." She also recommends looking for certifications like Greenguard, UV-resistance ratings, and warranties on resin and cushions.

2. Too Many Synthetic Materials

DO INSTEAD: Opt for organic materials like teak wood for a natural touch, or choose durable synthetic materials that won't wear as easily (Image credit: Christina Kelley Interiors)

On the topic of patio furniture and accessories, it's best to avoid synthetic materials when planning your stylish outdoor living room ideas. While the cheaper price point makes them a popular choice, you get what you pay for. And by that, we mean a cheap-looking patio.

Matt Moniz, landscaping and gardening expert at Maverick Landscaping, says polyethylene rattan furniture sets are some of the most ubiquitous, yet they're the biggest culprits for downgrading your yard. "These sets can be one of the things that ruin quite a lovely patio," he says. "They feel fake and lack the precious character of more time-honored materials. They also fade or crack quite fast with exposure to elements."

"PVC synthetic wicker instantly dates the space and looks like a 'patio-in-box'," adds Christina. The same goes for synthetic outdoor rugs or cushions, too. "Instead, HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) resin wicker is the superior option," Christina continues. "It's more natural-looking, UV and weather-resistant, eco-friendly, and long-lasting."

For an even higher-end alternative, Matt suggests wrought iron or teak furniture. "Wrought iron, with its great designs and hefty build, has a classy elegance that never goes out of style. This one lasts for years standing proud against the weather," he explains. "Teak is premium hardwood by nature, very weather resistant under the sun, and wears to a very nice silver-gray patina. Either would furnish a very elegant appearance but would both become lifetime investments."

3. Dirty Paving

DO INSTEAD: Give your pavers a good pressure-wash to keep them looking clean and crisp (Image credit: Staghorn NYC Landscape Design)

It mind sound obvious, but in case you need reminding — dirty or weed-ridden paving will definitely drag the entire aesthetic of your patio down. It's the sort of thing we all let slip too, but in most cases, it's nothing that a good pressure wash can't fix.

"Whether it’s stained, dirty pavers from fallen leaves or unruly weeds growing between the bricks, having a dirty, weedy patio reads as cheap," says Kat. "A little bit of maintenance goes a long way into elevating your patio’s overall appearance."

A pressure wash is all it takes to revive a patio after winter and ensure you paving looks fresh, clean, and inviting. "For keeping weeds at bay, clear the weeds and wash out dirt and debris as best you can from between your pavers," recommends Kat. "Then refill the margins with polymeric sand. This prevents weeds from taking hold between your pavers, unlike regular masonry sand or stone dust, and is a much easier alternative to mortar."

4. Unhealthy Plants

DO INSTEAD: Choose plants that thrive in your patio's lighting conditions, and don't skip on fertilizing or watering (Image credit: Staghorn NYC Landscape Design)

No one wants to be greeted by a plain, slate-gray patio with no shrubs or greenery. To really make the best impression, your space should be brimming with bright flowers and beautiful foliage. You'll need to stay on top of your watering schedule though, because nothing makes a patio look more cheap and unkempt than dead, wilting, or unhappy plants.

Kat says it's something she notices all the time. "A person has fallen in love with a plant that just isn’t right for their patio’s conditions," she says. "It stops flowering and becomes a leggy, lanky former shadow of itself — and yet the person keeps the plant anyway. The same goes for dead, dying, and malnourished plants."

Letting go of unhealthy shrubs and plants will immediately upgrade your patio’s style, says Kat. "To keep things looking luxe and lovely, be mindful to choose plants that will thrive in your conditions and keep up with watering and fertilizer," she explains. "This is especially essential for container plants whose resources are used up more quickly than in-ground planting flower beds."

5. Mismatched Planters

DO INSTEAD: Be more considered with your choice of planters, and choose uniform pots if you want a sleeker, more contemporary look (Image credit: Staghorn NYC Landscape Design)

Choosing some pretty patio plants for pots is a really versatile and flexible way to keep your outdoor space looking fresh, plus it's a simple gateway to start gardening. A few sleek planters dotted around the perimeter of your patio or clustered in a corner by your fencing will look chic and contemporary — as long as you choose the right planters, that is.

"While I love pairing different planter styles into one scheme for a beautiful collected, layered look, having a completely random assortment of planter styles, colors, and materials can look cluttered and cheap," says Kat. "Instead, try to stick with planters that are in a similar color family, like shades of gray, or are all made of the same material, like terracotta. If you’re looking to mix colors and materials then stop at three variations such as wood of one type, light gray, and dark gray."

This considered approach to curation will provide a more cohesive, intentional look. "It elevates the aesthetic into something more luxe," says Kat. It's all about creating a patio design that looks intentional, rather than hodgepodge.

FAQs

What Is One Thing You Should Choose to Make a Patio Look More Expensive?

To really elevate your patio to the next level, landscape designers all agree you should pay attention to detail. Big ticket pieces like your garden furniture set or paving stones are one thing, but it's the more decorative aspects of a design that can make or break your terrace. (This is especially true of a small patio, where every little detail is that little more noticeable.)

According to Matt at Maverick Landscaping, one great investment that can really elevate your patio is the type of lighting you use. It's an element of garden design that's often overlooked, but its contribution shouldn't be underestimated. "Selecting dimmable, lantern-style lights or sconces suit an upscale, inviting vibe," he says. "Picture, say, antique-style lanterns of metal or glass filling the outdoor space with a warm glow and vintage charm. It can create subtle, mood-enhancing lighting to transform your patio into an elegant nighttime retreat."

For an inviting patio that looks high-end, don't fall victim to the mistakes above. Avoiding a patio that looks cheap will ensure your outdoor space into the perfect spot for entertaining this season. The best part? You'll definitely be spending more time outside as a result.