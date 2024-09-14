How to Clean a Couch That Smells — 5 Ways to Eliminate Musty Odors

Your couch can smell for all kinds of reasons. Whether it's your pets or spills, there are certain smells that can linger for longer and when they do — it can be quite unpleasant.

When it comes to knowing how to clean a sofa, removing odors as well as stains should be at the top of your list, however they sometimes require different processes. Maria Mooney, a non-toxic cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free Home, tells us: "Foul odors are a clear sign that your sofa needs cleaning. A smelly sofa can be a result of germs and spills that have accumulated over time from pets, food, outside dirt and more." Maria continues: "It’s important to clean your sofa at the first indication of any foul odor to restore its condition and boost your comfort in your home. By doing so, you’ll rid your space of unpleasant, lingering odors, potential allergens and bacteria, ensuring your home environment (and sofa) is as fresh and clean as clean can be!"

So, what are the methods for cleaning a couch that smells? Cleaning experts give us the lowdown for a fresh smelling sofa — here's everything you need to know.

What You'll Need

The biggest sofa cleaning mistake many make is not using the correct tools to help tackle those tough stains and odors. In order to protect your couch from bad odors and clean it correctly, you'll need first need to see what method works best for your couch and then gather the right tools. Check your couch and its care instructions before you begin cleaning.

Here are a few tools you can use in accordance to the experts guide below.

TOOLS:

• Odor and stain eliminator - Maria Mooney, a non-toxic cleaning expert and marketing director at Truly Free Home, recommends using the TrulyFree Odor & Stain Eliminator from Amazon.

• A vacuum - You can use an upholstery attachment.

• Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda Bag from Target.

• A natural air freshener - we like Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Room Freshener Spray, from Walmart.

Now that you've gathered the tools you need, here are 5 methods that you can use to clean a couch that smells.

1. Use an Odor & Stain Eliminator

If you're looking for ways to make your sofa smell great, start by using odor and stain eliminators. This says what it does in the name really — it helps prevent bad odors from sticking onto your sofa and will certainly get your furniture smelling as good as new.

Maria says using this method will help you remove pesky odors from your sofa. She also recommends using Truly Free Home’s Odor & Stain Eliminator, which you can find on Amazon. "Formulated with all-natural, non-toxic ingredients that are safe for the whole family to come in contact with, including fur babies that love to snuggle up next to you on the sofa after a long day," explains Maria.

All you need to do is simply spray the odor and stain eliminator directly onto your sofa and sofa cushions to help remove those unwanted odors and stains. "No need to rinse it – simply wipe it down or allow it to dry naturally," Maria adds.

2. Vacuum Your Sofa

Whether you want to clean a leather sofa or you're keen to know how to clean a velvet sofa, the one thing that these fabrics have in common is that they need to be maintained and vacuumed regularly.

"Another helpful method to remove debris you can’t see is regularly vacuuming your sofa to maintain freshness," says Maria. "However, if your couch smells, it’s best to eliminate any loose dirt, pet hair, or crumbs that are hiding in between your couch cushions first." The expert says it's best to tackle what's on the surface before moving onto a deep clean.

3. Clean Away With Baking Soda

For a viral hack to make your sofa look brand new, baking soda is your saviour — oh and the best part is that it will eliminate odors as if they were never there. Your sofa will go from funky to fresh with this expert-approved method.

"Baking soda is your new best friend," Maria tells us. "This household item serves as an easy, convenient and natural deodorizer that is perfect for cleaning couch cushions and fabric."

If you're keen to use this method, all you need to do is simply sprinkle baking soda over your couch, let it sit for a few hours, then grab your vacuum to remove any excess residue. "This simple trick removes odors and will help you freshen up your upholstery with ease," says Maria.

Maria continues: "Baking soda is highly effective and free of harsh chemicals. Most people already have this in their home, making it a convenient and quick solution for any soiled spot on your sofa."

4. Use a Steam Cleaner

For sofa textiles that aren't up to scrubbing, such as when cleaning bouclé fabric, Maria says steam cleaning is the way to go. It's also a great way to remove any bacteria lingering around.

Maria says you should "use a handheld steam cleaner to sanitize your upholstery. The high temperature kills bacteria, allergens, and dust mites, leaving your mattress fresh and clean."

To do this, all can place the steam cleaner directly over the surface of your couch. Ensure you allow the fabric to air dry for a few hours to get the best results.

5. Use Dish Soap & Vinegar

Who would have thought dish soap and vinegar could be the fix to help neutralize bad odors? Another method that you can use to help clean a couch that smells is by mixing mild dish soap (such as this Attitude Dishwashing Liquid from Amazon), warm water or vinegar.

Cleaning expert Maria says this "is an effective DIY solution for preventing and eliminating odors from your couch, especially pet odor." The expert says you should use equal parts to properly disinfect and clean the couch.

FAQs

How Do I Prevent Odors From Sticking to the Sofa?

If you want to prevent odors from sticking to your couch, Maria says you will need to make sure you’re regularly cleaning and staying on top of those spills or accidents.

She continues: "Whether it’s vacuuming or spot-treating, it’s crucial to address any accidents on your sofa before they set in and become tougher, if not impossible, to remove."