The Kanban Method Could Be the Secret to Organizing Your Home and Your Life — Here's How to Use It
Transform your disorganized home into a clean and confident one with this time-honored Japanese principle
Maintaining an organized environment is intrinsically linked to living a little easier. But let's be real: Eventually, things do get muddled and disorganized, and finding your way back to a zen home without the mess is not always as straightforward as we'd like.
If you're looking for easy home organization ideas to implement in your space but aren't sure where to begin, let me introduce you to the Kanban method. It is the perfect stepping stone to start your home transformation.
You may not have known about this technique until now or perhaps you've heard whispers about it before but haven't fully immersed yourself in the principle. And not to sound cult-ish, but by the end of this, perhaps you'll be a Kanban convertee.
How to Use the Kanban Method
{rofessional organizer Di Ter Avest tells us that Kanban, literally meaning signboard in Japanese, was originally developed by an industrial engineer at Toyota as a production system in Japan.
She further explains that the Kanban method is a straightforward and visual approach to managing tasks and workflows.
"It uses a board divided into columns that represent stages of a process, such as 'To Do,' 'In Progress,' and 'Done', where tasks are written on cards or sticky notes and moved from one column to the next as progress is made," she notes. "This simple system helps people visualize their workload, prioritize tasks, and keep everything organized at a glance."
As home organization trends go, Di finds that the Kanban method is a highly visual organizational tool that can be easily adapted for personal or home use.
She tells us that it allows you to streamline tasks and manage workflow in a way that suits your unique needs and preferences.
What are the Benefits of the Kanban Method?
Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman also explains that the primary advantage of the Kanban method is increased clarity. "By breaking down tasks into manageable stages, you can easily track progress and prevent juggling too many tasks simultaneously," she says. "It's also so satisfying to move completed tasks to the 'Completed' column."
Di tells us that the Kanban method helps you stay focused by visually organizing tasks, making it easy to see what needs attention and reducing mental clutter. "It can boost productivity by limiting multitasking, so you finish one task before starting another," she points out. Methods like this are especially helpful if you prefer organizing your home in under 30 minutes while working in bursts.
Sharing a similar sentiment to Meaghan, Di also tells us that the most inspiring aspect is seeing progress from "To Do" to "Done," which can be a powerful motivator — and we're in complete agreement.
Which Rooms Can I Use the Kanban Method for?
While most organizing rules apply to a majority of home zones, some rules work better when applied to specific rooms. So we asked the experts which rooms are most Kanban compatible and here's what they had to say.
Kitchens: Meaghan tells us that the Kanban method can be used for kitchen organization to track meal planning, grocery lists, and kitchen chores.
Home offices: "The Kanban method is perfect for managing work tasks or personal projects in a home office," notes Di. "Use it to keep track of daily organizational to-dos, deadlines, and long-term goals."
Laundry rooms: "Organize laundry stages to maintain a smooth flow without overwhelming piles," says Meaghan. She finds that the Kanban method is a nifty hack to employ if you're learning how to organize a laundry room.
On the surface, the Kanban method may not seem like an organizational genius but in a way, the fact that it operates off organization only makes the output stronger. And if you ask us, making a Kanban board is a clever first step to organizing your living space.
The flexible yet planned approach to organization is precisely what makes it a trusted technique among plenty of professional organizers, including both Di and Meaghan.
With the foundation all laid out, you can also make your own Kanban board and begin your home organization journey. And if you start now, you'll clear tons of tasks off your roster by the time the holiday season is in full swing.
Price: $28
Format: Hardcover
LifeStyled: Your Guide to a More Organized & Intentional Life by Shira Gill brings forth advice from a professional decluttering expert on how to transform your space and life with the help of efficient organization.
Price: $20
Format: Spiral-bound
The Home Edit Workbook: Prompts, Exercises, and Activities to Help You Contain the Chaos by Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin holds a high rating on Amazon and is equipped with plenty of formats for active organization.
Price: $26
Format: Hardcover
We came across 'Tidy Up Your Life: Rethinking How to Organize and Declutter and Make Space for What Matters Most' by Tyler Moore on Walmart and found that it's a brilliant guide for how to declutter when you're overwhelmed.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Want to Make Your Cool Chrome and Stainless Steel Accents Feel Warmer This Fall? Add Wood — Here's How
Softening chrome's sleek metallic style is as easy as adding in your favorite wooden accents. Here is everything you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Curved, L-Shape, Low-Slung — How and Why You Should Match Your Sofa to the Shape of Your Room
Selecting the perfect sofa for your space is about more than getting the right size. Here, experts share how to best match the style and shape to your room
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
Cold Nights and Cozy Drinks With a View — 8 Ways to Make Your Patio Look Expensive From Indoors
Improve your home's outlook with these clever ideas from designers
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Did you Know That You Should Also Winterize Your Pool? Here Are the 9 Tasks You'll Need to Do
Here's how you can protect your pool and prevent damage before freezing temperatures arrive
By Jacky Parker Published
-
When Should I Bring Plants Inside? You Should Protect Your Plants Before the Frost Hits
As far as pre-winter preparatory gardening tasks go, this is one you won't want to miss
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Declutter When You Feel Overwhelmed — 10 Tips to Help You Through Clearing Things Out
These valuable tips are worth a read if you ever feel overstimulated while decluttering your home
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Impress Dates, Halloween Visitors, and In-laws With These 5 Ways to Organize an Entryway With No Storage
These expert-approved tips and tricks will help you to implement storage solutions into your home
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
7 Surprising Ways You Can Use Dryer Sheets — And How it Can Freshen Up Your Home
Don't limit dryer sheets to your load of laundry; tap into their full potential instead with these clever dry sheet tricks
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Carpet — There are 5 Simple Steps You Can Take to Refresh Your Flooring
If you've got cozy carpeting running through your home and want to give it a good scrub, then you should follow these expert tips
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
7 Plants to Grow this October for Winter Color That’ll Make Your Space Insta-Worthy
Plant up your containers now and enjoy them all winter long with these long-lasting flowers and foliage suitable for even the coldest months
By Matilda Bourne Published