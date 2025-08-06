What Is the Pile Decluttering Method? Well, It's All in the Name and Perfect for When You're Planning to Move House

Depending on the reason behind your decluttering session and the space you're aiming to tackle, there are plenty of different methods to choose from. And when it comes to sorting your items in one, full, and final way, the pile decluttering method can help.

This technique will help you declutter your home by assessing most, if not all, of your belongings at once. Think of it as the decluttering equivalent of laying all your cards out on the table.

So, how does it work? Let's hear what the experts have to say about how and where to apply this technique.

What Is the Pile Decluttering Method?

"The pile decluttering method is a visual and tactile process that helps you organize a space by grouping your belongings into five to six distinct piles based on purpose and value," says Justin Hammond, organization expert and founder of Let's Get Moving!

I find that this is a great method to declutter before moving house. And when it comes to sorting your belongings into separate piles, here are the categories Justin recommends:

Keep — This pile should host the items you actually use and can't do without. This category deserves major accountability.

Donate — If you have any useful items in good condition that you no longer need, sort them into this donate pile.

Sell — He explains that this pile should include high-value items you’re ready to part with and get some returns on.

Trash and Recycle — Relegate any broken, outdated, or unusable items in your household to this decluttering pile.

Maybe — This final pile is meant for things you’re hesitant to let go of, but it's important to enforce a limit to ensure that you're not saving items just for the sake of it.

"Rather than sorting one item at a time and risking decision fatigue, this method encourages you to take everything out of the space," he says. "You can then assess it all at once, and then make clear, confident decisions pile by pile."

How to Apply the Pile Decluttering Method

Step 1: Choose a Zone

"Pick a small, manageable area. You can commence by decluttering your closet by drawer, cabinet, or shelf," says Justin. "With the pile decluttering method, it's best to avoid trying to declutter the entire house at once."

Step 2: Empty Everything Out

"Start by laying out the contents in an open area like the bed, table, or floor," he suggests. "This gives you a full inventory of what you’ve accumulated."

Step 3: Set Up Clearly Labeled Piles

"You can use bins, boxes, or designated floor sections labeled keep, donate, sell, trash, and maybe," he advises. This Mini Bluetooth Label Maker from Amazon will help you purge your home in an organized fashion.

Step 4: Touch and Decide

"Hold each item and ask yourself if you'll use it, if you love it, or if it serves a purpose in your life at the moment," he says. "Then place it in the corresponding pile. Be decisive and don’t overthink."

Step 5: Take Action Immediately

"Make sure your trash and recycling pile goes out right away. Box up donations and schedule a drop-off or pick-up," he says. "Then list items for sale or save them for a garage sale, organize your 'keep' items with care, and return to the 'maybe' pile in a day or two with fresh eyes."

Benefits

"At Let’s Get Moving, we use the pile method because it produces fast, transformational results," he notes. "Firstly, adding this method to your decluttering schedule offers visual clarity by allowing you to see everything at once and discover duplicates and forgotten items."

He goes on to explain that it hinges on focused decision-making that prevents the cycle of indecision and delays. Not to mention the benefit of emotional separation. "Physically separating items allows you to detach and make more objective decisions," he adds.

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest explains that the pile method works best when you’re focused and not afraid to get a little messy in the process. "This process gives you a visual of how much you really have, which can be super motivating. The method is simple, but it builds momentum fast," she notes. "Once you start seeing those donate and trash piles grow, you can rejoice in your progress."

Design-Forward Organizers for the Items You Keep

Embracing the pile method is one of the best ways to declutter to downsize. So if you're moving house soon, it might be time to give this method a go.