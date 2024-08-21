How to Declutter Before Moving Home — These Steps Will Help You Cut the Clutter and Take Back Control

Moving is not easy. As someone who's lived in over five homes in the past five years, I understand the struggle of having to pack up and sort through all the things you collect over time. It's easy to wonder how you ever ended up with so much junk or, worse still, how you'll ever get it all into boxes.

All in all, moving is a bittersweet experience. You're closing a chapter and looking forward to the next exciting thing that lies ahead. But, first, you have to deal with the taxing, rather stressful - sometimes very sweaty - ordeal that is physically moving everything you own, and the best (and most important) thing to do before all of that is declutter.

"Decluttering before you move means staring out in your new place with just the essentials," explains professional mover Fais Chaudry. "This way you can create a more organized and intentional living environment right from the start."

Getting rid and giving away will feel like shedding a skin, plus it will make your boxes and bags that little lighter. Whether you want to half your possessions or just part with the worst of your clutter, I asked professional organizers and movers for their best moving tips when decluttering your home before the big day.

1. Start Early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional home and lifestyle organizer, Di Ter Avest, says that the best way to declutter before a big move is to start early. Giving yourself more than enough time to sort through your belongings will keep you from feeling overwhelmed and rushed. "Actually start way earlier than you think you need to," she says. "Ideally, give yourself a solid six to eight weeks to work through everything."

A generally good rule to live by in this case is when you first think that it might be time to start going through everything, then it is time to start. We all get excited about planning Pinterest boards and the new home essentials to be buying, but we tend to put off the little tasks under the guise that they'll be easy to complete later on (a big mistake).

Starting early helps you break down the process over several days or weeks and tackle one area of your home at a time. I've been in situations before where I've left everything to the last minute and ended up with my entire house in piles and chaos and let me tell you, it's not pretty. Being aware of your move-out date helps relieve stress and makes more time for the exciting bits. You can even try and implement methods such as the six-month decluttering rule depending on your time frame.

2. Begin with the Least Sentimental Spaces

(Image credit: IKEA)

The sentimental value of items is what makes the whole decluttering game tricky. If you're like me, you can have an emotional connection to the most banal stuff - that's why Di recommends starting your declutter with places that don't hold much sentimental value to you, like the kitchen or bathroom. "These spaces usually have more straightforward decisions, like whether or not you really need that avocado slicer you haven't touched in years," she says. If you haven't used it in one year, then you probably do not need it.

"The ideal starting point for decluttering is in the less frequently used areas of your home or those where clutter tends to build up," adds move expert from Airtasker, Fais Chaudry. "This method allows you to ease into the process gradually, minimizing disruption to your daily routine."

When you write up your moving house checklist, it's best to save the tricker spaces in your home like bedrooms, attics, and basements that are full of nostalgia for once you're already in decluttering mode. Once the ball is rolling, it will be easier to recognize and say goodbye to what you do not need to take with you.

3. Plan Your Packing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The absolute worst part of moving is playing the game of "how much I can fit into each box?" Packing tips from professional movers will only go so. To truly gain back control of your stuff and cut the clutter on the other side, you should have a second audit while you pack.

It's tricky to know what to throw away when decluttering, but the act of packing gives you the opportunity to think about which of your items create a space that works for you and your lifestyle. Fais recommends trying the four-box method. "Designate four boxes as 'keep,' 'donate/sell,' 'trash,' and 'store'," he suggests. "As you go through each area, place items into the appropriate box."

Moving is a daunting task, but allowing yourself to feel prepped and prepared will make the process much smoother. A new home is an exciting opportunity to redecorate and personalize, and it's only harder to do this with mounds of clutter around.