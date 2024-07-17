I Just Moved States — These Are the New Home Essentials I Think Everyone Needs Before a Big Move

They say moving is one of the most stressful times in a person's life ... and as someone who has cleared house multiple times in the last decade, I'm inclined to agree. In June, I moved across state lines for the first time in six years — and while I certainly wouldn't describe it as fun, it wasn't the worst relocation I've ever experienced. Indeed, my relative success can be attributed in large part to my role as a shopping editor, which affords me unfettered access to experts in home and home-adjacent industries, as well as a breadth of knowledge regarding the e-commerce landscape of interior design.

Today, I'll be sharing some of those insights with you. Not as they relate to the act of moving, per se, but to the art of setting up a new home. Consider this your post-relocation starter pack, including what sheets to buy, some quality flatware, and a few pieces of well-priced living room furniture, among other requisite buys. And the best part? Everything we've found is from the Amazon sale — low prices are a must when designing a new home or apartment.

And whatever you do, don't wait until the last minute. 'While there are extenuating circumstances, many moves can be planned weeks or even months in advance,' says Ashlyn Cook from UniMovers. 'Don’t wait until the last minute to book movers, order supplies, make arrangements, or pack. If you do, you’ll be stressed out, overcharged, and limited to the remaining available options.'

Let her words guide us all. Happy shopping! You'll be ready for a housewarming in no time.

Bedding

designer-endorsed Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Olive Green 3-Piece Duvet Set View at Amazon Price: $136.55

Was: $179.99

Size: Full/Queen Interior designer Mackenzie Collier recently turned me onto this 3-piece duvet bundle, which she says is one of the best Amazon bedding sets around. In fact, she's purchased it twice now, and even went so far as to compare it to more expensive options like Brooklinen and Pottery Barn. It certainly looks well-made, and I love this Olive Green colorway the best, though there are a few other options should you not agree. But in my mind, this hue plus this relaxed fit calls to mind visions of 1950s California. 10/10. editor-owned Linenmate the Original Linen Storage Container, 2-Pack View at Amazon Price: $49.47

Size: Twin/Full My colleague at Ideal Home recently penned a gorgeous tribute to these sheet storage containers, which help neatly fold and house your spare bed linens in a flat (!!), square box. This is helpful both as you pack for your move and as you settle in. 'I currently have the set of three stacked neatly on a set of shelves in my storage cupboard,' said Ideal Home's Rebecca Knight. 'They might not line up perfectly, but it looks so much better before and they all have a little handle on the front so they can be pulled out easily. I've been so pleasantly surprised by their effectiveness that I'm planning to invest in a further set to keep my beach towels, guest towels, and spare blankets in order too.' Although it's not the same as Rebecca's pick, this Linenmate pack of two, tracked down by Livingetc Trends Editor Lilith Hudson, should prove equally useful and quality. budget luxury Amazon Basics Soft Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set View at Amazon Price: $14.99

Size: Full I've purchased a few things from the Amazon Basics line and have always been pleasantly surprised. I suspect a similar reaction to this 4-piece Amazon sheet set, which is incredibly affordable but also extremely well-reviewed, with an average of 4.6 stars across 17,420 ratings. This $15 pack comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and is available in this trendy black grid pattern or a sweet gold blossom pattern. If you need a set of quality sheets fast, perhaps start here.

Bath

editor-owned Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels - Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $89 Take it from me — Brooklinen towels are worth the hype. I have long considered myself a bath linen skeptic, unconvinced that I am better served buying one piece of cloth than another. But after trying Brooklinen's towel line, I am convinced of a hierarchy — and one in which these super-plush, luxurious bath towels are on or near the top. They are pricier than others, yes, but the investment is well worth it, and truly does make you feel better about your shower routine. It's an easy upgrade to make, especially as you move. My only qualm? Sometimes they take a long time to dry, depending on the space you have to hang them. In my tight NYC apartment, my pair sometimes stayed damp between uses. Now in a home with much more room, I don't have that problem. coastal chic Pidada Hand Towels, Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $16.98

Color: Pink/White/Blue Livingetc News Writer Amiya Baratan was drawn to these 100% cotton patterned hand towels for their 'cute and summery' look and their 'coastal grandmom beach house vibes,' she tells me. I agree 100% — the striped design exudes an air of Euro elegance, as though they were pulled directly from a Monte Carlo hotel, while the surprising pink color comes off as playful and refreshing. Quality looks equally as stunning. With a 4.5 star rating across a statistically significant 413 reviews (plus a coveted 'Amazon's Choice' flag), these hand towels look like the perfect blend of affordability and design. Great for adding style to the new home without breaking the bank. modern minimalist Terramoza Ceramic Bathroom Accessory Set View at Amazon Price: $44.49

Was: $49.99 If I didn't tell you it was from Amazon, you'd think this 5-piece bathroom accessory set was from Lulu & Georgia. The glazed ceramic finish, minimalist design, and designer quality (according to customer reviews) remind me so much of L&G's contemporary aesthetic. So not only does this bundle kill five birds with one $45 purchase (it includes a soap dispenser, toothbrush cup and holder, soap dish, and candle holder), but it's sure to dupe and delight every single person who walks through your new door.

Kitchen

great value Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set View at Amazon Price: $46.50

Was: $54.99 This 16-piece dinnerware set, complete with 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs, might be one of the best Amazon bargains I've seen. The pieces themselves have a rustic vibe to them — like you'd use them in a cottage or lake home — but also a durability that works in any setting. Gibson, the manufacturer, is a leading housewares producer based in California, so you know you're getting a fair buy. Plus the color is fun and on-trend, and the customer reviews are raving. The one downside? The pieces might scratch a bit easily. But for this price, how can you complain? prime day deal Ninja Pots and Pans Set View at Amazon Price: $199.48

Was: $249.99 We love Ninja at Livingetc, and chances are you do, too. (Side note: If you haven't already purchased the viral Ninja Creami, it's on sale now, too). So don't miss this chance to buy its 9-piece cookware set, complete with a 9-inch frying pan, 1.5-quart saucepan, and more, for 20% off for Amazon Prime Day. If you need a starter set of pans, just stick with these and you'll be fine. 'My family loves it,' said one reviewer. 'Its nonstick coating is amazing and the handle is very comfortable. I highly recommend.' strong shape Kingstone 24-Piece Silverware Set With Steak Knives View at Amazon Price: $37.99

Was: $42.99 I'm somewhat of a flatware snob, not in terms of brand, but in terms of design. And by that I mean there are few things I despise more than stout, stubby spoons and knives. This tends to be the dominant silhouette when you search on Amazon, so I did a bit more digging to find an affordable but (in my opinion) design-forward set that looked equal parts expensive and modern, despite a hopefully budget price tag. I'm quite pleased with the bundle I eventually tracked down, which includes 24 pieces (steak knives too!) and boasts a mirror finish for a super chic touch. I can't imagine a home where these wouldn't work.

Living Room

designer endorsed Saint Mossi Glass Coffee Table View at Amazon Price: $169.99

Size: 30"D x 30"W x 17"H Joyce Huston — lead interior designer at Decorilla — recently described this glass coffee table as 'modern and timeless.' She also highlighted its 'clean lines and metallic legs,' as well as the chic 'walnut and glass' combo. As someone who just bought a coffee table herself, $170 is a pretty good deal, especially if the product has a showstopping 5 stars across 11 ratings, as is the case here. And while I agree that that sample size is quite low ... it also seems quite impressive that everyone had such fabulous things to say. 'A great looking table and easy to assemble,' said one consumer. 'Beautiful table perfect for my small space,' added another. (File this under: coffee tables for small living rooms). cozy charm Yaheetech Accent Chair and Ottoman Set View at Amazon Price: $74.99

Was: $139.99 I have yet to try a Yaheetech accent chair myself, but they are all over Amazon. I'll be honest, I'm not sure what to make of the brand ... but as far as I can tell, customers genuinly like its products. This sherpa-style wingback accent chair is the perfect example. The design is quite chic, and the construction of the chair and ottoman looks well done, but it's only $75. I suppose I have some follow-up questions, but you know what they say — never look a gift horse in the mouth. good for busy homes Safavieh Adirondack Collection Area Rug, Beige & Slate View at Amazon Price: $112.91

Size: 8'x 10' A rug is a must-have for any home, new or old. Runners, entryway rugs, area rugs, you name it — you gotta have 'em. Luckily Amazon is an excellent place to buy rugs of the affordable variety, especially with brands like Loloi, NuLoom, and in this instance, Safavieh among its suppliers. I was drawn to this abstract beige and slate option for two reasons: (1) it's versatile, so you can set it and forget it, regardless of the decor scheme you choose, and (2) the design will easily disguise dirt and stains, making it a great choice for busy homes.

How can I keep my move small?

Moves get expensive fast, and that's without factoring in new furniture and decor. One way to reduce both the size and cost of your move is to 'start going through closets and drawers a few weeks before your move and looking for items you don’t use,' suggests Ashley Graber, co-owner at Cool Hand Movers. 'Set them all aside to be donated, given away, or sold ahead of your move. You’ll save time and money when it comes to packing and moving, and you won’t clutter your new space.'

How should I pack for a move?

When packing for a move, Marshall Weber, Chief Marketing Officer at Stor-It, recommends transparent wrapping or stuffing — or better yet, clear bins — to more easily see what is in each box. 'This comes in really handy,' he tells me, 'especially in storage units or garages where you have stacks of containers.'