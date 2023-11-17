Run, don’t walk - Brooklinen’s towels are now 20% off, including their super plush styles with thousands of 5 star reviews

Have you ever eagerly unwrapped a new towel, only to be disappointed by its lackluster performance, with pilling clinging uncomfortably to your post-shower skin? The haunting memory of that experience lingers. And don't even get me started on towels unraveling prematurely; it's an absolute nightmare.

Towels play a crucial role in our daily routines, whether we're cleaning our hands, refreshing our faces, or indulging in a comforting post-shower ritual. For a touch of everyday luxury, Brooklinen is one of our top picks. If you've gotten hands on with their plush towels before, you'll know they're designed for maximum absorbency, and think they have the power to transform your daily routine. And you love them, too. Brooklinen's SuperPlush towels have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon and Brooklinen's own site, after all, with thousands of 5 star reviews.

With the holiday season around the corner, consider this your early gift to elevate your everyday experiences. These are the best Brooklinen picks from their tower offering, all available at a handsome 20% discount as part of Brooklinen's Black Friday offerings.

Best bath towels from Brooklinen

Waffle bath towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $60

Was: $75 The oversized waffle construction of these towels not only adds a compelling texture to your bathroom routine, but also promotes maximum absorbency. Crafted with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, these babies have a luxuriously plush feel without extra bulk. Super-plush bath towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $76

Was: $95 Transform your bathroom routine into a hotel-like experience with these exceptionally plush towels. A best-seller for a reason, these towels provide a comforting embrace, making you feel like you're wrapped in a warm hug. Choose from a variety of prints and colors to seamlessly enhance any aesthetic preference. Classic bath towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $52

Was: $65 Crafted in Turkey with locally sourced cotton, Brooklinen's most absorbent towel is a versatile option that provides a lighter feel compared to their super-plush variety. Despite its excellent absorbency, these towels are easy to store. This style is available in a wide array of stunning colors, infusing your bathroom with both functionality and taste.

Best hand towels from Brooklinen

Organic ribbed hand towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $44

Was: $55 Ribbed textures are sometimes associated with discomfort, but not with these hand towels. Crafted from 100% organic Turkish cotton, their ribbed texture not only feels plush but also enhances absorbency. The unique texture adds a touch of subtle elegance, making these towels ideal for a guest bathroom. Ultralight hand towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $20

Was: $25 Discover Brooklinen's fastest-drying towel – a thin yet durable option that's perfect for on-the-go travel. Not only are these towels convenient for your adventures, but they also make for a delightful stocking stuffer, whether it's for a loved one or a treat for yourself. Shifting tiles hand towels, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $31.20

Was: $39 Introducing a slight departure from Brooklinen's classic towels, these tile pattern towels offer a stylish twist without compromising on functionality. Recently released, these are a unique opportunity to enhance your bathroom with decorative flair while still enjoying Brooklinen's signature quality and usability.

Best washcloths from Brooklinen

Super-plush washcloths, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $28

Was: $35 Elevate your washing experience with these super-plush washcloths from Brooklinen. Offering the same extravagant feel as their bath towel counterparts in a far smaller size, these washcloths bring a touch of spa-like luxury to every use. Place in a guest bathroom to treat your guests to the ultimate relaxation. Waffle washcloths, set of two View at Brooklinen Price: $20

Was: $25 Embrace design-forward and lightweight functionality with Brooklinen's waffle washcloths. Ideal for the warmer months when a lighter touch is preferred, these bring a breath of fresh air to your bathroom routine. Their crisp white color adds a palpable sense of freshness, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your space. Ultralight washcloths View at SSENSE Price: $12

Was: $15 Elevate your everyday routine with these thin yet luxurious washcloths from Brooklinen. Available in a calming smoke color, as well as other options like vanilla and graphite, these washcloths are perfect for daily use. Consider displaying them rolled up in a small basket or tray next to your bathroom sink.

How should I wash Brooklinen towels?

Taking good care of your Brooklinen towels is essential for maintaining their quality. While specific care instructions may vary depending on the type of towel, there are some general tips to keep in mind.

Firstly, resist the urge to pull on snags or loose threads — opt for scissors to trim them instead. Additionally, avoid using fabric softener or conditioner, as these can diminish the towels' absorbency over time. It's crucial to steer clear of products containing benzoyl peroxide, as they have the potential to cause permanent stains.

For more detailed and specific information tailored to your towels, refer to Brooklinen's care guide. Taking these steps will help ensure that your Brooklinen towels remain soft, absorbent, and in excellent condition for a long time.