The Viral Ninja CREAMi is On Sale Right Now — It's the Best Price for This Healthy "Ice Cream" Maker

The Ninja CREAMi has been on my radar since it first went viral on TikTok back in 2021. Marketed as a healthy way to transform almost anything into ice cream, it triggered a wave of protein shakes, smoothies, and even lattes turned into frozen treats that taste delicious without derailing your fitness goals. While navigating wellness challenges like 75 Hard, why on earth settle for consuming healthy food the normal way when you can indulge in a more delightful, whipped frozen form?

It seemed like everyone had the same idea because snagging a CREAMi was nearly as difficult as scoring tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. The modern kitchen gadget was elusive, to say the least. Frustrated, I pushed it to the back of my mind, but it never truly left. Then, my TikTok feed started inundating me with Ninja CREAMi recipes once again. That was the tipping point — I had to get my hands on one.

Fast forward a few years, and while the initial hype surrounding the kitchen idea may have died down, the CREAMi is not only back in stock but also on sale. Yes, you read that right — on sale! It's a day I never thought would come, and I am absolutely here for it.

Ninja CREAMi

(Image credit: Walmart)

So, how does the Ninja CREAMi (available from Walmart) work? You simply fill its pint with your chosen ingredients. I've seen recipes using almond or coconut milk with protein powder, or yogurt and fruit. But this is where you can get creative — if you enjoy unconventional food combinations like peanut butter and potato chips, this is your chance to create the frozen concoction of your dreams that you likely won't find in stores.

Once the pint is filled, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours. Then, place the frozen block in the CREAMi and watch it work its magic, transforming it into a soft, creamy frozen texture in minutes. While I mentioned the ice cream functionality earlier, this wonder machine can also whip up sorbets, milkshakes, and more. Now priced on sale at $149, my math tells me it’s equivalent to about 25-30 pints of Halo Top ice cream. Pays for itself in no time, especially if you're a fan of lighter treats.

And for someone like me who cares about style, the CREAMi is sleek and blends seamlessly with other kitchen appliances. But perhaps most importantly, it’s compact at just 7 inches wide. Perfect for my tiny NYC studio apartment kitchen.

All of this is to say that the Ninja CREAMi is already in my cart, and once I finish this piece, I'll be checking out. I know I'm not the only one eyeing this magical device, so if you're interested, grab it now. Who knows when it might sell out again!

