12 Modern Wingback Chairs for Relaxing in Style — Structured, Sumptuous, and Oh-So-Chic
You know wingback chairs for their showstopping and tell-tale design. Now, it's time to highlight a few of Livingetc's favorites, all hand-selected by our Style Editor
Of all the accent chairs on the market, the wingback accent chair is perhaps the most regal. You know its structured, showstopping form when you see it — two side panels, or 'wings,' extend from the back of the chair around toward the armrests, subtly cocooning whoever is sitting inside. Originally designed to shield the subject from drafts while trapping heat from the nearby fireplace, the wingback chair has come a long way since its supposed 17th-century inception; for one thing, we now have thermostats.
But the design itself has endured all the years, which speaks to its timelessness and versatility in a world where trends are fickle and tastes always change. Wingbacks truly are some of the most stylish accent chairs money can buy.
Below, you'll find 12 of my favorite modern wingback chairs on the market right now, all of which I've sourced from some of the best home decor brands. These stunning chairs boast everything that makes an accent chair great — a solid silhouette, supple upholstery, and stellar customer reviews — so you can shop easily and without fear of a retail mishap. Let's get into it.
12 showstopping modern wingback chairs
'A wingback is a super classic silhouette' that 'makes a statement in any room,' whether you choose one to create a 'focal point,' or pair two together to anchor a seating arrangement,' said Melanie King and Isy Runsewe of Isy's Interiors. 'But what we love most about a wingback is how its versatility allows it to suit many styles, from traditional with turned legs and classic fabrics to modern with splayed legs and velvet or boucle upholstery.'
Price: $145
Dimensions: 38.6"H x 31.5"W x 28.7"L
Buying for an apartment or starter home? Perhaps this mid-century accent chair with ottoman would satisfy. At just $145, it's quite the steal, and the 122 reviews look solid, especially for a piece of that price. The chair itself appears quite thin and somewhat compact, which makes it a great choice for small spaces, and the gray fabric color would match with most design schemes. It won't impress any gallery owners any time soon, but it gets the job done — and sometimes that's all you need.
Price: $300.85
Dimensions: 30.25"D x 30.00"W x 36.25"H
The minute I saw this velvet cow-print chair, I knew I had to include it. It doesn't get more 'accent chair' than this; I'd love to see it paired with a more neutral or simple design scheme where it can really stand out. Throw in the subtle wingback and you're in business.
There aren't many reviews, but the three available are nothing but positive (the word 'comfortable' was included every time). For the price, it really doesn't get much better than this, especially if you love whimsical, funky home décor.
Price: $320
Was: $400
Dimensions: 35.4"H x 29.9"W x 32.5"D
With an olive green fabric that looks soft, smooth, and sumptuous, this lovely wingback (now 20% off!) is another bargain buy that manages to astound. Although I should expect nothing less, seeing as it was designed in collaboration with Studio McGee, Shea McGee's interior design brand.
If its elegant form and excellent price aren't enough to sway you, let the reviews do the talking. With a 4.7/5-star rating, this seat belies 'you get what you pay for'-type thinking. Customers say it's both comfortable and easy to assemble — two big pluses in the world of chair shopping.
Price: $199.99
Was: $374.89
Dimensions: 38.6'' H X 28'' W X 31.3'' D
I am genuinely so impressed by the look of this wingback from Wayfair, with its structured, biscuit-tufted seat, mid-century appeal, and faux leather upholstery. It looks miles more contemporary than its price tag would suggest (though it's worth noting that it's currently half off), and you need only attach the legs to finish assembly.
The chair looks just as good in customer-provided photos, as well; if anything, it looked a bit more comfortable in my opinion.
Price: $359.99
Was: $464.99
Dimensions: 41.25'' H X 27.75'' W X 33'' D
Perhaps not for everyone, but it is for me — this checkered linen wingback chair serves up suburban excellence. This chair has hosted tweens and teens after a school dance, parents after soccer practice, and dads after walking the dog around the block.
It's the kind of chair you can lounge in from ages 6 to 60. Perfect for curling up with a good book by the window, napping on a Sunday, or sipping your morning coffee while your child walks to the bus. It's a family chair. And the subtle pattern offers just the right amount of texture and dimension.
Price: $1449
Dimensions: 33.5" W x 34" D x 38" H
With its wingback shape and rounded silhouette, the Wells is just a fun chair to look at (though it looks quite comfortable to sit in, too). Available in a slew of colors and fabrics, this is a piece that's rife for personalization (though you can always pick the same Chambray heathered basketweave that I've selected above).
Once again this is a made-to-order piece, so you want to be super sure about your selections before buying. Make sure to measure the space in question, and see if you can grab a fabric swatch before committing to an upholstery.
Price: $250
Dimensions: 30.3"H x 29.5"W x 29.9"D
Target's trusty Threshold brand returns with another customer-beloved pick I'd kill to get my hands on. Enveloped in a fuzzy, cozy faux shearling that looks oh-so-comfortable, this squat wingback would work excellently in a room with low ceilings or in a small space without area to spare.
Customers described it as the 'perfect accent chair,' a 'cute statement reading chair,' and modern and comfortable.' Just note I saw two reviewers mention that the color is a little yellower in tone that the photo might suggest.
Price: From $2329
Dimensions: 35.4"H x 29.9"W x 32.5"D
For more of a traditional, old-school, Colonel Mustard in the study with a candlestick-type of feel, I was drawn to the Clinton chair from Rejuvenation, one of the best home décor brands alongside its sister retailers Pottery Barn and West Elm. Inspired by the wingback chairs of the 1700s, I think this piece would look excellent behind an executive desk or in the corner of an at-home library, nestled nicely under an antique reading light
You can customize the chair however you'd like. I wanted something a bit more elegant, so I chose the Peridot Green Velvet, but there are plenty of other colors and fabrics available. Just note — this chair is made-to-order, and likely difficult if impossible to return. So think long and hard about your choice!
Price: $909
Was: $1299
Dimensions: 41.75"H x 30.5"W x 33"D
Like its counterparts at Pottery Barn and Rejuvenation, the Alva is customizable — but I personally would look no further than this gorgeous camel-colored matte velvet, simultaneously rich and neutral in tone for ultimate versatility. It has the same feel as the 1700s-inspired Rejuvenation chair with a modern/contemporary spin — exactly what you want in a modern accent chair.
If Crate and Barrel is typically out of budget for you, try splurging now, when this beauty is 30% off.
Price: $424.99
Dimensions: 41.63"H x 34.50"W x 27.50"D
The pieces at Ashley Furniture may not be winning any awards for ingenuity any time soon, but they are undoubtedly dependable, simple, and well-priced. If you know what you want and that is a classic wingback chair at a good price, this is the one to pick.
Price: $1899
For the design lover, modern furniture afficionado, CB2 enthusiast, and big spender, I present to you: the Bozzi Leather Chair, a sumptuous, sculptural piece of furniture that's sure to make a statement. This is a showstopping accent with a big personality, so be sure not to crowd its brilliance with unnecessary décor.
Price: $2350
Dimensions: 29" W, 34" D, 42.5" H
And of course, there would be no wingback chair edit without mentioning the king of strong shapes and structured, unique designs: Jonathan Adler. The potter-turned-designer's immediately recognizable style is evident in the Milano — specifically the back panel's asymmetrical silhouette, which starts thin and gradually gets wider as you extend up. Very JA.
Combine that with the oatmeal-colored upholstery for a bit of warmth and comfort and you have yourself the perfect boucle accent chair.
How should I style a wingback chair?
With such a stately form, styling a wingback chair might feel somewhat intimidating. Its silhouette is centuries old, but there are also plenty of contemporary iterations on the market for something a bit more modern (take the Milano, for example). When it comes to styling, where do you even begin?
'We love pairing the traditional shape of a wingback with a bold fabric for a contemporary twist, creating a timeless yet unique and on-trend piece,' Melanie and Isy tell me.
Common placements for wingback chairs include: near a window (for some gorgeous natural light), in front of a fireplace (keep in the warmth), and behind a desk (comfortable and professional.) Follow Melanie and Isy's advice if you'd like to fabric and design of the chair to look a bit more modern, or keep things perfectly antiquated by choosing a vintage shade and/or fabric.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
