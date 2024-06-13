12 Modern Wingback Chairs for Relaxing in Style — Structured, Sumptuous, and Oh-So-Chic

Of all the accent chairs on the market, the wingback accent chair is perhaps the most regal. You know its structured, showstopping form when you see it — two side panels, or 'wings,' extend from the back of the chair around toward the armrests, subtly cocooning whoever is sitting inside. Originally designed to shield the subject from drafts while trapping heat from the nearby fireplace, the wingback chair has come a long way since its supposed 17th-century inception; for one thing, we now have thermostats.

But the design itself has endured all the years, which speaks to its timelessness and versatility in a world where trends are fickle and tastes always change. Wingbacks truly are some of the most stylish accent chairs money can buy.

Below, you'll find 12 of my favorite modern wingback chairs on the market right now, all of which I've sourced from some of the best home decor brands. These stunning chairs boast everything that makes an accent chair great — a solid silhouette, supple upholstery, and stellar customer reviews — so you can shop easily and without fear of a retail mishap. Let's get into it.

12 showstopping modern wingback chairs

'A wingback is a super classic silhouette' that 'makes a statement in any room,' whether you choose one to create a 'focal point,' or pair two together to anchor a seating arrangement,' said Melanie King and Isy Runsewe of Isy's Interiors. 'But what we love most about a wingback is how its versatility allows it to suit many styles, from traditional with turned legs and classic fabrics to modern with splayed legs and velvet or boucle upholstery.'

How should I style a wingback chair?

With such a stately form, styling a wingback chair might feel somewhat intimidating. Its silhouette is centuries old, but there are also plenty of contemporary iterations on the market for something a bit more modern (take the Milano, for example). When it comes to styling, where do you even begin?

'We love pairing the traditional shape of a wingback with a bold fabric for a contemporary twist, creating a timeless yet unique and on-trend piece,' Melanie and Isy tell me.

Common placements for wingback chairs include: near a window (for some gorgeous natural light), in front of a fireplace (keep in the warmth), and behind a desk (comfortable and professional.) Follow Melanie and Isy's advice if you'd like to fabric and design of the chair to look a bit more modern, or keep things perfectly antiquated by choosing a vintage shade and/or fabric.