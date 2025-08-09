Sorry, but This Japanese Outdoor Grill Is Unequivocally the Coolest BBQ You Can Buy This Summer

Barbecue season is in full swing, but for an authentic smoky flavor, big traditional gas grills just don't cut it these days (especially after the hassle involved in hauling them out of the shed). If you're looking for a simpler, smarter (and, importantly, more stylish) way to cook sapid delicacies outdoors, we have the answer: Japanese outdoor grills.

Also known as Konro grills, or 'Hibachi', these compact charcoal grills are changing the face of al fresco dining. "They’re designed for direct, fast cooking over charcoal, typically using premium Japanese charcoal like binchotan," explains Vickie Hawley, owner and grill expert at Kasai Grills. "The compact design and ceramic construction make them ideal for cooking skewers and sliced vegetables — because food sits just inches from the charcoal, any juices that drip down instantly vaporize into a burst of smoky flavor."

If you prefer gastro grilling over greasy burgers, Japanese grills need to be on your radar. Boasting excellent heat retention, you're guaranteed food with a purity of flavor and crisp, caramelised edges — think thinly sliced pork belly or beef steaks, or fishy morsels like scallops or shrimp. And for the more aesthetically minded, they make a sleek, stylish statement on your patio tabletop, too. Here's why we think they're a must-have addition to any outdoor kitchen in 2025.

Kasai Grills Silver Medium Long Konro Grill Bundle £639 at Next UK If you're looking for a traditional Japanese barbecue, Kasai's grills are the place to start. The brand's Konro-style grills are modeled after the world-famous Japanese design with natural mineral tiles that reflect heat into the grill, while the frame is made of British-made brushed stainless steel (a chic contrast to the ceramic surface). Besides offering beautifully cooked food, the sleek, compact design fits any surface, making it the perfect investment for small patios or balconies. This bundle from Next makes the ideal starter kit, too. It comes complete with a grill, a heat mat, and a searing rack. You can also purchase different sizes, with the option to add a robata and skewer rack onto certain models to make using your charcoal grill easier than ever.

Kasai grills recently partnered with chef Tommy Banks for a limited range of barbecues. If that doesn't pass as certified industry approval, we don't know does. (Image credit: Kasai Grills)

A common sight on Japanese street corners, Konro grills are ingrained in the country's history. If you're looking to pick the best grill on the market, they make a more authentic alternative to bulky gas barbecues or smokers, which rely on slower cooking methods.

"Instead, Japanese grills are all about open, high-heat cooking. There’s no lid and no slow roasting, just controlled heat that locks in flavor," says Vickie Hawley of Kasai Grills. "Compared to something like a Green Egg, which is large, enclosed, and ceramic, Konro grills are more compact, heat up quickly, and give you much more control over individual portions."

If you have a foot in the culinary world, you've probably noticed more of the Japanese-inspired grills entering the market, or at least similar tabletop versions. Vickie says it's partly down to an increasingly convivial approach to entertaining that emphasizes a more sociable, hands-on approach to cooking. "People want more than traditional BBQ food, like burgers and sausages; they’re looking for shared experiences that bring people together," she says.

TANGZON Cast Iron Bbq Grill £64.90 at Amazon UK In the Western world, "hibachi" is often used to refer to cast iron grills with an open grate, just like this one from Amazon. While not strictly a Konro grill, it's still inspired by traditional Japanese barbecues, conducting heat quickly and locking in the moisture of the food. Better still, this one comes with a 4.6-star rating while also being a far more budget-friendly option if you're watching your wallet this summer. The Wasabi Company Konro Grill in Red £257 at thewasabicompany.co.uk For the style-minded, this stunning red Konro grill is guaranteed to turn heads. The porous clay grate made of Keisodo (diatomaceous earth) provides excellent heat retention for powerful cooking with maximum flavor. However, it's recommended that you use Binchotan charcoal (available at Ocado) for the best quality grilling. Traditionally made from Japanese oak wood, this type of coal burns cleanly for a very long time, preserving flavor. Onlyfire Rectangular Ceramic Charcoal Barbecue Grill £139.99 at Amazon UK If you're still undecided on gas versus charcoal grills, this option might sway you towards the latter. Like an authentic Konro, the furnace body is made of ceramic clay with a stainless steel mesh grill. As is traditional, the bottom door can also be used to control the heat via ventilation. It comes with feet and handles for easy transportation, and a rounded model is also available (perfect for circular bistro tables).

For an authentic al fresco dining experience that puts quality food front and center, you won't regret adding a Japanese barbecue to your outdoor kitchen. Small, transportable, and flavor-enhancing, these versatile grills are changing the face of summer cookouts.

Worried a compact grill won't be enough to feed your whole family? There are plenty of built-in outdoor grill ideas that embrace a more fully rigged barbecue setup.